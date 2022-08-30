Madison County Property Transfers: August 15 - 17, 2022

Aug 15
• Indigo Run, Inc to Curtis A. Spencer and Tabitha G. Spencer, lot 234 phase VI Indigo Run Subdivision, $59,000
• Habash Brothers, LLC to Fountain Brook, LLC, 161, 163, 165, and 167 South Killarney Lane, Richmond, $6,900,000
• A&R Contractors, LLC to Patricia Gail Reynolds, lot 25 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes Subdivision, Phase III, $260,000
• Construction Management Pros of Kentucky, LLC to Roger Thomas Rentals, LLC, a certain lot of land lying northeast and adjoining Edwards Avenue and lying southeast and adjoining Ballard Drive, Richmond, $20,000
• Harold L. Bingham and/or Brenda Bingham, Trustee of the Harold L. Bingham Revocable Trust, dated December 8, 2010, and Brenda Bingham and/or Harold Bingham, Trustee of the Brenda Bingham Revocable Trust, dated December 8, 2010, to AR&T Enterprises, LLC., tracts Madison County, $280,000
• Dureada Campbell to Dureada Campbell and Ralph Campbell, lot Madison County, $1.00
• John C. Parkhurst and Kenneth Brooks to John Parkhurst, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of $1.00 and the love and affection as a gift from father to son
• Jane Rose Land to Aaron Cruse Pingleton, tract Rose Hill Subdivision #2, $45,000
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Aaron Cruse Pingleton, lot 11 Phase 1 Arbor Woods, Phase 1, $47,000
• Cain Homes, LLC to Angela Hamilton, 1071 Judah Bear Boulevard, $209,900
• Joseph M. Gray and Sarah Gray to Glen Walters, 476 Blue Lick Road, Berea, $ 190,000
• Randall G. Winkler and Deborah M. Winkler and Randal G. Winker, Jr and Rebecca C. Winkler, tracts Poosey Ridge Road, for and in consideration of property owned by the Grantors
• Randall G. Winkler and Deborah M. Winkler and Randal G. Winker, Jr and Rebecca C. Winkler, tracts Poosey Ridge Road (second tract), for and in consideration of property owned by the Grantors
Aug.16
• Michael Neiland to Barbara Neiland, 1045 JD Circle, Berea, in consideration to satisfy obligations made to the Grantee in the property settlement agreement in action 21-CI-50069, the grantor conveys any and all of his interests in fee simple to the Grantee
• Barbara Thomas (f/k/a Barbara Neiland) to Mayra Thomas, 1045 JD Circle, Berea, $175,000
• Jesse Cromer and Anna Cromer to Robert Lee Tatum, Jr., tracts Madison County, $198,000
• Faith and Hope Properties, LLC to David McFarland and Sandy McFarland, 104 High Street, Berea, $53,000
• Larry W. Smith and Carolyn L. Smith to Lillie Freeman, 220 Green’s Crossing Road, Richmond, $130,000
• Surendra Ondit to Weichert Workforce Mobility, Inc, 1308 Travis Drive, Richmond, $380,000
• Weichert Workforce Mobility, Inc., to Wilmer A. Gatson, 1308 Travis Drive, Richmond, $380,000
• Eric R. Taylor and Laura A. Taylor to Randhir Singh Rathore and Ajita Randhir Sing, 100 Mahogany Drive, Richmond, $665,000
• The Estate of Donald L. Combs, by and through Gary Jones and Charles Jeffery Johnson, as Co-Administrators with Will Annexed of said Estate to Arbor Woods, LLC, lots Madison County, $385,000
• Jeanette Vincent to Sarah Miller and Zachary Miller, 189 Meridian Way, Richmond, $345,000
• Daniel J. McGann and Betty Kay Beiser to Robert Wayne Bucher and Linda Dian Bucher, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of an agreement between parties
• Robert Wayne Bucher and Linda Diane Bucher and Betty Kay Beiser to Daniel McGann and Betty Kay Beiser, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of an agreement between parties
• Kyla Clements to Maryam S. Malaklou, 183 Lorraine Court, Berea, $335,000
• Peggy L. Kelley to Eric D. Stevens and Lisa A Stevens, 150 Redwood Drive, Richmond, $289,000
Aug. 17
• Andrew Logan Spoonamore to Mary Suzetta Horn, 1023 South Dogwood Drive, Richmond, $145,000
• Charles Fletcher to Kentucky Home Investors, LLC (d/b/a Rapid Fire Home Buyers), 320 Irvine View Street, Richmond, $72,100
• Kentucky Home Investors, LLC (d/b/a Rapid Fire Home Buyers) William Dale Adams and Sandy Adams, 320 Irvine View Street, Richmond, $88,500
• Red Fox Investments, LLC to Robert T. Herald, III and Angela Herald, tract Madison County, $375,000
• C. Cannon Construction, LLC to Big Life, LLC, lots 43 and 44 Ash Park Subdivision, IV-B, $120,000
• Amber B. Scruggs (f/k/a Amber B. Holmes) and James William Scruggs, Jr. to Elain Carol Romanofsky, Brian Allen Anderson and Misty Ann Anderson, lot 17 Tract 2C of High Meadows Subdivision, Richmond, $215,000
• Via Vitae, LLC to Max Schockett and Heather Schockett, 755 Copley Pointe Drive, Richmond, $345,690
• Jonathan Michael Slone and Christy Michelle Slone to Michael J. Henry and Whitney C. Brown, tracts Madison County, $210,000
• Don Mills to Marvin D. Ridner and Janet E. Ridner, tract Madison County, $250,000
Lurley Sue Royalty (f/k/a Lurley Sue Moore), Donna Moore Collins, Kathy Moore Fletcher, Grady Edward Moore and Tonya Moore to Combs Apartments, LLC< a certain lot on the west side of U.S. Highway 25 (Berea-Richmond Road), Berea, $60,000
