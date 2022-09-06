Madison County Property Transfers: August 18 - 19, 2022

Aug. 18
• Karen Steinhauser-Brinegar and Anthony Brinegar, Audrey Sue Lewis and Paul Lewis, and Earlene Kane to Brian Perkins and Dollie Perkins, 2114 Clark Drive, Richmond, $202,000
• Victory Lane Development, Inc., to Bonilla Construction and Renovation, LLC, 284 Tahoe Way, Richmond, $58,500
• Keeton Properties, LLC to A.T. Grant Holding Company, LLC, lots 24 – 28 final plat for Lower South Pointe Phase I, $750,000
• Tamika Nicole Rose to SFS Investments, LLC, lot 76 Wellington Subdivision, $135,000
• The Estate of Helen Bernice Smith by and through Joyce Webb to Joyce Webb and Jessica Duerson, lot Madison County, for and in consideration of the settlement of the estate of Helen Bernice Smith
• George R. Brosi to The George R. Brosi Revocable Living Trust, under agreement dated July 26, 2022, George R. Brosi, trustee, tracts Madison County, for no monetary consideration but as partial funding of his trust
• Mary Anderson to Mary Anderson, Trustee of the Mary Anderson Irrevocable Trust, dated August 16, 2022, lot 19 block A Baker Heights, Richmond, for and in consideration of the premises and to conform to the intentions of the parties
• The Estate of Alan Vance Lakes by Gina Lakes Lanier, Administratix, to Gina L. Lanier, 311 Walter Lakes Road, Waco, $6,500
• The Estate of Alan Vance Lakes by Gina Lakes Lanier, Administratix to Gina L. Lanier, 317 Walter Lakes Road, Waco, $157,500
• Joan L. Lainhart, Successor Trustee of the William Edward Tribble Revocable Trust, dated September 12, 2011, to Denny Siding and Continuous Guttering, Inc., 107 Teakwood Drive, $170,000
• Joan L. Lainhart, Successor Trustee of the William Edward Tribble Revocable Trust, dated September 12, 2011, and Adam Tribble to William Edward Tribble, Jr., tracts Madison County, for the purpose of distributing the real property of the William Edward Tribble, Revocable Estate
• Joan L Lainhart, Successor Trustee of the William Edward Tribble Revocable Trust, dated September 12, 2011, to William Edward Tribble, Jr., duplex 553 Hampton Way, for the purposes of distributing real property of the William Edward Tribble Revocable Trust
• Joan L Lainhart, Successor Trustee of the William Edward Tribble Revocable Trust, dated September 12, 2011, to Adam Tribble, tracts Madison County, for the purposes of distributing real property of the William Edward Tribble Revocable Trust
• Joan L Lainhart, Successor Trustee of the William Edward Tribble Revocable Trust, dated September 12, 2011, to Joan L. Lainhart, Property 1: tract in vicinity of Old Boonesboro dirt road, Property two: 225 Tulip Drive; Property 3: 569 Hampton Way, for the purposes of distributing real property of the William Edward Tribble Revocable Trust, for the purposes of distributing real property of the William Edward Tribble Revocable Trust
• Joan L Lainhart, Successor Trustee of the William Edward Tribble Revocable Trust, dated September 12, 2011, to Joan L. Lainhart, tracts Madison County in the vicinity of Box Angle, for the purposes of distributing real property of the William Edward Tribble Revocable Trust, for the purposes of distributing real property of the William Edward Tribble Revocable Trust
• Joan L Lainhart, Successor Trustee of the William Edward Tribble Revocable Trust, dated September 12, 2011, to Joan L. Lainhart, duplex 553 Hampton Way, for the purposes of distributing real property of the William Edward Tribble Revocable Trust, for the purposes of distributing real property of the William Edward Tribble Revocable Trust
• Joan L Lainhart, Successor Trustee of the William Edward Tribble Revocable Trust, dated September 12, 2011, to Joan L. Lainhart, tracts Madison County, for the purposes of distributing real property of the William Edward Tribble Revocable Trust, for the purposes of distributing real property of the William Edward Tribble Revocable Trust
• Javier A. Clavere and Lindsey Gray Clavere to Brian Covington Abney and Jennifer Sue Robinette, tracts Victory Heights Addition, Berea, $360,000
