Madison County Property Transfers August 19 - 25, 2021

August 19
• William H. Cole and Gladys C. Cain to Roger Nipper and Brenda Nipper, tracts Madison County, $85,000
• Randy Nunley and Wanda Nunley to Joseph Christopher Holleran by and through his attorney-in-fact Angela Michelle Holleran and Angela Michelle Holleran, lots 8, 9, and 10 Rosedale Park Addition, $60,000
• J. C. Carr Builders, LLC to Greg Donavan Gerard and Suzanne Graham Gerard, lot 260 Phase VI Indigo Run Subdivision, $510,000
• Kyle Houghton and Allison Houghton to Houghton Homes, LOLC by Kyle D. Houghton, member and Allison Houghton, member, lot 1 plat 29/350 (220 Longwood Drive), $1.00
• Erik Wiggs and Tammy Wiggs, Phillip Wiggs and Mona Hendricks, and Althea Wiggs to John Clark Johnson and MA Joy Sandra B. Dionisio, tract Big Hill Mountain Road, $105,000
• Michael Lowder and Janice Lowder to Haley S. Robar and Donnie V. Rains, III, lot 3 AW Estridge Subdivision, $185,000
• Corey M. Harris and Leah J. Harris to Baltazar Rosas Rebolledo, lot 12 Tract 2-C High Meadows Subdivision (241 Oxford Circle), $230,000
• Appharvest Richmond Farm, LLC (f/k/a Richmond Land Company, LLC) to East Kentucky Power Cooperative, Inc, tract Speedwell Road, for valuable consideration the receipt of all of which is hereby acknowledged
August 20
• KSK Assets Limited Liability Company to JP5 Properties, LLC, lots plat 27/116, $635,000
• Richmond Development Company, LLC (s/b/m with Turnberry Partners, LLC) to Richmond Green Properties, LLC, Killarney Properties, LLC, and Jason Drive Properties, LLC, tract 1 plat 28/195. $8,300,000
• K & L Developers, LLC to The Renovation Group, LLC, lot 110 Grey Oaks Subdivision Phase 3 (627 Fourwinds Drive), $46,000
• John Landreth to Aaron Cruse Pingleton, lots 10 and 11 Collins Subdivision, $185,000
• Nora Swanson and Sherry Harder to 4 B Investments, LLC, lots 2 and 3 Hillcrest Subdivision (116 Hillcrest Drive), $145,000
• Steven M. Lamb and Marina T. Lamb to Eric Denson Turner and Tiffany Turner, tract plat 21/101, (Floyds Branch Road), $230,000
• Thomas A. Saygers, Carol J. Saygers and Scott A. Saygers, Trustee of the Saygers Thomas A. Saygers Revocable Living Trust, dated December 16, 2013, to Scott A. Saygers, Trustee of the Saygers Carol J. Saygers Revocable Living Trust, dated December 16, 2013, lot 45 Indigo Run Subdivision (1009 Palmetto Drive), Property transfers courtesy of the Berea Citizen, for and in consideration of premises and to conform to the intentions of the parties
• The Estate of Gordon Philpot to Adrell Mae Stacey, lot 104 Richwood Subdivision (404 Worthington Place), $203,000
August 23
• Williams Family Irrevocable Trust dated September 28, 2018, by Linda Gail Coulter, Trustee to William L. Lannum and Margie D. Lannum, Unit 210 Clairmont at Grey Oaks (210 Clairmont Drive), $250,000
• Anthony James Cruse and Jessica Davis Cruse to Anthony James Cruse and Jessica Davis Cruse, tract 3 P29/361, the Grantors, in consideration of dividing tracts, the Grantees herein, do hereby grant and convey unto the Grantees
• Edna Alexander to Andrea Wiseman, tract Madison County (129 Maple Street), $8,500
• Keys Investments, LLC to Sam W. Homes, Jr., lot 90 Gleneagles, Phase 1-A of Boone’s Trace Subdivision (155 Avawam Drive), $17,000
• John Brockman and Tammy Brockman to Jonathan D. Parker and Carri Ann Parker, tract plat 7/353 (Red House Road), $360,000
August 24
• Alec R. Romine and Cynthia L. Romine to Matthew Judd and Kayla Judd, lot 27 Kings Trace Subdivision (640 King Luke Court), $269,000
• Victory Lane Development, Inc. to Thomas Enricco and Caitlin Enricco, lot 37 Tahoe Way at Seven Oaks Subdivision Phase 1 (225 Tahoe Way), $314,052
• Kimberly W. Lockhart, Executrix of the Estate of William David Glenn III and Kimberly W. Lockhart as Trustee for the William David Glenn IV Trust and The Colin Douglas Glenn Trust to Diana Spring, lot 15 The Pinnacle at Boone’s Trace, Phase 1-A (517 Spyglass Hill Drive), $625,000
• Ricky Dale Mullins, Jr., and Sara Brooke Mullins to Joshua Tyler Jewell and Samantha Dawn Jewell, tract Madison County (Charles White Road), $178,000
• Anesthesia and Pain Care Services PLLC to 1024 Ival James, LLC, lot 7 James Town Square (1024 Ival James Boulevard), $1.00
• Josh Barrett Homes, LLC to Brian Mitchell McIntosh and Melissa Ann McIntosh, lot 114 Orchard Hills Phase 4 (736 Tower Drive), $232,000
• Donald Shane Alcorn and Adinna Darlene Alcorn to Scott D. King and June Ellen Seals, lot 23 Silver Meadow Subdivision (405 Silver Meadow Drive), $167,500
• Stephen Hugh Madden and Amanda Madden to Dustin McArthur and Allyson McArthur, lot 26 Mountain View Subdivision (131 Mountain View Drive), $160,000
• Diana Martin to John Michael Baugh and Brandi Baugh, lot 92 The Oaks Subdivision Phase 1, 323 Bocote Drive, $220,000
• Stephen Willis and Sandra Wills to Tiffany M. Berry and Dakota Berry, tract Madison County (Highway 21), $240,000
• Michael Dwayne Renfro and Phyllis B. Renfro to Donald W. Comley and Kristi L. Comley, lot 58 Hilltop Acres Subdivision (102 Robinson Drive), $235,000
• Gary Edward Dalton and Rose Mae Mullins (f/k/a Rose Mae Dalton) to Courtney Nara and Joseph G. Nara, lot 21 Hickory Hills Subdivision (102 Lake Ridge Drive), $355,000
• Brian McDowell and Kristen McDowell to Daniel Plucinski and Wilma A. Plucinski, lot 36 Bay Colony Subdivision (1033 Bay Colony Drive), $425,000
• Zac Wynn Realtor Guy, LLC to Jose Antonio Rios Hernandez and Martha Alverez Gallegos, lot 36 Robbinsville Subdivision (117 Bradley Drive), $160,000
• Gregory Sargent and Barbara Sargent to Brian Keplinger, lot 107 Shiloh Pointe Subdivision Phase IV (416 Quail Creek Court), $545,000
• Phillip Sowers and Billie S. Sowers to Ricky Fritts, tract Lowery Heights, $9,000
• Crit Cable and Susan Rogers (f/k/a Susan Cable) to Susan Rogers, lot 7A 28/204, $1.00 pursuant to the Decree of Dissolution in Madison County Circuit Court case 21-CI-50248
•Kentucky Elite Builders, LLC to Sivantha Seng, lot 30 Ashpark Subdivision (249 Winward Way), $242,600
August 25
• S & H Land and Cattle Company, LLC to SCR RC Funding IV, LLC, tracts Madison County, $683,423
• Faye Centers to Michal Riley and Jaclyn Riley, lot 33 Barnes Mill Estates (124 Redwood Drive), $400,000
• Morgan Ross Properties, LLC to Houghton Homes, LLC, lot 20 The Reserve, Phase II (220 Longwood Lane), $39,900
• Morgan Ross Properties, LLC to Kyle Houghton and Allison Houghton, lot 3 Boone’s Trace Subdivision (2004 Hidden Falls Trail), $44,900
• William Lee Meade to William L. Meade, Trustee of the William L. Meade Revocable Trust dated August 19, 2021, tracts 10 and 11 plat 7/97 (tracts 10 and 11 of the George D. Tribble farm), for the purposes of funding the William L. Meade Revocable Trust, dated August 19, 2021
• William Haden Harris and Ruby L. Harris to William Haden Harris and Ruby L. Harris, tracts Madison County, to create joint title with rights of survivorship between husband and wife and for and in consideration of the love and affection First Parties have for each other, that relationship being husband and wife
• Matthew J. Wingate and Katherine Riley Wingate to Karl Karkaria and Dusty Karkaria, lot 171 Shiloh Point Subdivision Phase VII-C, $41,000
• Jerry A. Thomas and Myrtle Jean Thomas to Don Michael Parker and Ashley Dawn Parker, lots new Berea Subdivision (417 W. Jefferson Street), $125,000
• Stocks Construction, LLC to Peyton Homes, LLC, lot 31 Sunny Acres Subdivision, $28,000
• Karl Karkaria and Dusty R. Karkaria to Bruce Cope Builders, Inc., lot 5 of Lake Ridge Estates Subdivision Phase 2 (318 Champion Way), $41,000
• A and R Contractors, LLC to Benjamin L. Monarch and Jennifer D. Cook, lot 145 Orchard Hills Subdivision (236 Page Drive), $219,000
• Brent Harding and Bonnie Harding to David Pennington, lot 10 Green Meadows Subdivision, $20,000
• James A. Parker and Dusty D> Parker to Juan Carlos Martinez and Maria Vasquez Garcia, lot 1 Clarksville Subdivision, for and in consideration of the performance of terms of a certain land contract
• Jeffrey L. Wright to Leslie H. Timmerman, tracts Madison County, $391,000
• Ann Louise Butwell and John S. Wright to Beth Shalom Feagan and Volker Notker Grzimek, lot 1 Hillside Avenue Subdivision, $238,200
• Randall Ballard to Benjamin Foster and Sarah Foster, tract 2 Hideway Farm (1105 Hideaway Ridge), $564,000
• John Clines, III and Heather Clines to Akshay Johar, lot 57 Argyll Subdivision, $300,000
• Zachary H. Hess and April S. Hess to Maureen Elizabeth McCabe, as agent for Anne M. Robinson, lots 129 and 130 Dixie Highway Addition (199 Wilson Street), $134,500
• Randall Paul Eldridge and Karen Eldridge to Michele Hamele, lot 28 Bluegrass Junction (2105 Mercer Drive), $180,500
• FTM Construction, Inc to David Thomas and Linda Thomas, lot 47 Doves Landing Subdivision Phase II, $279,900
• Alan Hendren and Natasha Hendren to Chad Allen Downs and Crystal A. Downs, lot 25 King’s Trace Subdivision (632 King Luke Court), $220,000
• K & L Developers, LLC to Leonard Franklin Dyer, lot 136 Grey Oaks Subdivision Phase 3 (659 Fourwinds Drive), $39,000
• David R. Thomas and Linda L. Thomas to David Smith, lot 13 Block 5 Fountain Park Subdivision (305 Riva Ridge Drive), $240,000
• Jacob D. Grant et ux, Faith Grant to Johannes Christian Cussons, Sr., and Amie-Lo Cussons, lot 12 October Glory @Golden Leaf, $550,000
• John Devere Builders, Inc. to Reeves Property Group, LLC, lots 133, 134, 135, 161, and 155 and 156 Ashpark Subdivision (629/631 Cardinal Point; 620/622 Cardinal Point; 616/618 Cardinal Point; 384/386 Anna Hume Boulevard; 373/375 Anna Hume Boulevard; and 377/379 Anna Hume Boulevard), $1,330,600
