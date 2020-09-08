Property Transfers Berea
Aug 20

• J.T. Barrett Land Holdings LLC to Linville Rentals LLC, Tract Madison County, $100,000

• Joel and Tara Bowling to Linda and Everett Currier Jr., Lot 109 Boones Trace Subdivision, $59,000

• Michael Butcavage (trustee of the Lorine Marie Butcavage Irrevocable Trust) to Joshua Reffner and Brenda Garcia, Lot 35 Beaumont Subdivison, $235,000

• Cynthia and Ben McCullough to Cynthia and Ben McCullough, Lot 30 Creekside Village, $10

• Richmond Dev. Co. LLC to Brandon Witt, Lot 63 Lower South Point, $250,000

• The estate of Betty Brown to John and Margie Stewart, Lot 7 Wandaland, $153,000

• Jerome Debord and Annette Debord to Dan Hendrickson, Lot 16 Hillcrest Subdivison, $170,600

• Habash Properties LLC to Brooke Bingham, Lot 65 Lower South Point, $225,000

• Todd Builders LLC, to Tabatha Williams, Lot 52 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $165,000

• Benjamin and Amy Conrad to Courtney Watson, Lot 35 Tremont Subdivision, $249,900

• David and Kristina Greene through Rand Marshall (trustee) to David and Kristina Greene, Lot 116 Indigo Run Subdivision, $1

• Ronald and Johna Alexander to Ronald and Johna Alexander, Tracts Madison County, with love and affection

• C. Keith and Joe Ann Carpenter to Angela Durham, Lot 4 Plat 14/7, with love and affection

• Gerald and Gwen Jones to Mollie Hetty Rabiner, Tracts Madison County, $81,500

• Jason Stewart Apartments LLC to Arnold and Bobbie Adams, Lot 120 Ashpark Subdivision, $225,000

• Tim and Linda Ray to Kevin and Lindsey Guzman, Lot 19 Plat 20/172, $240,000

Aug 21

• Gerald and Tamara Riley to Donald Combs, Lot 13 Dogwood Heights Subdivision, $150,000

• Marcus and Kathi Williams to Bryan and Jennifer King, Lot 15 Boones Trace Subdivision, $423,000

• David and Susan Howell to Christina and Jeffrey Conkwright II, Tracts Madison County, $110,000

• Cortney Vallelonga to Robert Boger, Lot 117 Lower South Pointe Subdivision$199,900

• Austin Cunliffe and Mart Griffith to Richard Morse and Alexandria Martin, Lot 15-17 Clearview, $142,500

• Jayme and Jacob Curry to Muritala Olanrewaju and Denise Dawson, Lot 151 Beaumont Subdivison, $166,500

• Matthew and Kristina Petrey to Kasey Gabbard, Tyler Planck, and Penny Brooks, Lot 44 Blue Grass Acres Subdivision, $160,500

• John Sexton to Earl and Chasteen Robbins, Lot 6 Wandaland, $150,000

• Bluegrass Flooring LLC to David Driver, Lot 223 Madison Village North Subdivision, $161,000

• KJC Properties LLC to Aimee and Houston Clark, Lot 174 Central Park Subdivision, $194,900

• Shirley Richards to Wendell and Tonya Peters, Lot 53 Tremont Subdivison, $255, 000

• Billy and Judy Walters to Windsor Creek Properties LLC, Tract 2 P29/128, $12,500

• Janice and Anthony Price to Janice Papy, Tract Burton Lane, with love and affection

• Billy Isaacs to William Messer, Tract B Lizzie Allen Road, $4,500

• John Lazzaro Builders Inc. to Evelyn Mitchell, Lot 138 Oaks Subdivison, $25,000

• Scott and Susan Mitmesser to Killarney Properties LLC, Lot 8 Plat 8/198, transfer

• Scott and Susan Mitmesser to Richmond Green Properties LLC, Lots 11-13 Merrick Heights, transfer

• Jay and Ann Stenzel to Richmond Green Properties LLC, Lots Merrick Heights, transfers

• W & R Rentals LLC to Scott Mitmesser and Jay Stenzel, Lot 23 Applewood Subdivision, transfer

• Jay and Ann Stenzel and Scott and Susan Mitmesser to Jason Drive Properties LLC, Lot 23 Applewood Subdivision, transfer

• Jay and Ann Stenzel to Jason Drive Properties LLC, Lots Applewood Subdivision, transfers

• W & R Rentals LLC to Scott Mitmesser and Jay Stenzel, Lot 6 Merrick Heights Subdivision, transfer

• Jay and Ann Stenzel and Scott and Susan Mitmesser to Richmond Green Properties LLC, Lot 6 Merrick Heights Subdivision, transfer

• Habash Properties LLC to Yuansheng Lin and Mei Rong Zheng, Lot 64 Lower South Pointe Subdivision, $255,000

Aug 24

• Patricia Richardson and Billy Riddell (co-trustees of the Billy A. Riddell and Mary W. Riddell Revocable Living Trust) to Christopher Dean, Tract Madison County, $50,000

• Tyler Gregory to John and Jamie Sanders, Lot 15 Olde South Estates Subdivision, $130,000

• Bradley and Vyonne Lewis to Kevin and Katie Casey, Tract Madison County, $353,500

• Lorraine Woods LLC to Louisa Summers, Lot 10 Lorraine Woods Subdivison, $39,900

• James and Oreda Combs to William and Melissa Flannery, Lot 60 Walnut Grove Subdivision, $22,500

• Gary Rison to Zachary Mills, Lot 42 Battlefield Place Subdivision, $192,000

• Reece Rentals LLC to Gregory Ratliff, Lot 53 Executive Park Subdivision, $1

Aug 25

• Shawn and Renee Johnson to Roman and Janel Lawson, Lot 120 Hampton ridge Subdivision, $222,400

• James and Rebecca Carr to Matthew and Heather Oney, Lot 230 Indigo Run Subdivision, $585,000

• Oxbow Reserve LLC to Patrick and Annette Cochran, tract Madison County, $184,900

• RichMar Apartments LLC to Alford Properties LLLP, Lot 2 Holiday Heights Subdivision, $250,000

• Christopher and Amy Jo Gabel to Alford Properties LLLP, Lot 30-32 Norwood Subdivision, $152,300

• The Estate of Barbara D. Kelley to William Reynolds II, Lot 35 Hillcrest Subdivision, $159,000

• Alison and Chad Lainhart to Nicholas and Megan Todd, Lot 44 Bush Bottom Estates, $194,500

• Billy and Judy Walters to Charles and Darlene Rowland, Tract Madison County, $300,000

• Mark Hoyt Turmon and Rachel Martins to Michael Sorrell, Lot 6 Lower South Pointe, $182,000

• Doyle Hisle to Fannie Hisle, Lot 24 Clarksville Subdivision, with love and affection

• Bruce and Annette Kelsey to Carlton and Alice Mason, Lot 88 Battlefield Estates Subdivision, $245,000

• Randall Logston Jr. to Roy Todd Builders Inc., Tract Madison County, $50,000

• John and Doris Bailey to Ging Cee Ng, Tract 3 P29/72, $75,000

• Frazier Realty Company LLC and Carol and Robert Vickers (trustees of the Fritz family trust) to Union Venture LLC, Phases 3 & 6 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, in fee simple

• Union Venture LLC to Magnolia Development LLC, Phases 3 & 6 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $510,000

• James and Rebecca Carr to Kurt and Denise Stenzel, Lot 262 Indigo Run Subdivision, $378,000

• Josh and Lillie Tronc to Donald and Virgie Callahan, Lot 122 Hampton Ridge Subdivision, $230,000

