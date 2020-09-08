Aug 20
• J.T. Barrett Land Holdings LLC to Linville Rentals LLC, Tract Madison County, $100,000
• Joel and Tara Bowling to Linda and Everett Currier Jr., Lot 109 Boones Trace Subdivision, $59,000
• Michael Butcavage (trustee of the Lorine Marie Butcavage Irrevocable Trust) to Joshua Reffner and Brenda Garcia, Lot 35 Beaumont Subdivison, $235,000
• Cynthia and Ben McCullough to Cynthia and Ben McCullough, Lot 30 Creekside Village, $10
• Richmond Dev. Co. LLC to Brandon Witt, Lot 63 Lower South Point, $250,000
• The estate of Betty Brown to John and Margie Stewart, Lot 7 Wandaland, $153,000
• Jerome Debord and Annette Debord to Dan Hendrickson, Lot 16 Hillcrest Subdivison, $170,600
• Habash Properties LLC to Brooke Bingham, Lot 65 Lower South Point, $225,000
• Todd Builders LLC, to Tabatha Williams, Lot 52 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $165,000
• Benjamin and Amy Conrad to Courtney Watson, Lot 35 Tremont Subdivision, $249,900
• David and Kristina Greene through Rand Marshall (trustee) to David and Kristina Greene, Lot 116 Indigo Run Subdivision, $1
• Ronald and Johna Alexander to Ronald and Johna Alexander, Tracts Madison County, with love and affection
• C. Keith and Joe Ann Carpenter to Angela Durham, Lot 4 Plat 14/7, with love and affection
• Gerald and Gwen Jones to Mollie Hetty Rabiner, Tracts Madison County, $81,500
• Jason Stewart Apartments LLC to Arnold and Bobbie Adams, Lot 120 Ashpark Subdivision, $225,000
• Tim and Linda Ray to Kevin and Lindsey Guzman, Lot 19 Plat 20/172, $240,000
Aug 21
• Gerald and Tamara Riley to Donald Combs, Lot 13 Dogwood Heights Subdivision, $150,000
• Marcus and Kathi Williams to Bryan and Jennifer King, Lot 15 Boones Trace Subdivision, $423,000
• David and Susan Howell to Christina and Jeffrey Conkwright II, Tracts Madison County, $110,000
• Cortney Vallelonga to Robert Boger, Lot 117 Lower South Pointe Subdivision$199,900
• Austin Cunliffe and Mart Griffith to Richard Morse and Alexandria Martin, Lot 15-17 Clearview, $142,500
• Jayme and Jacob Curry to Muritala Olanrewaju and Denise Dawson, Lot 151 Beaumont Subdivison, $166,500
• Matthew and Kristina Petrey to Kasey Gabbard, Tyler Planck, and Penny Brooks, Lot 44 Blue Grass Acres Subdivision, $160,500
• John Sexton to Earl and Chasteen Robbins, Lot 6 Wandaland, $150,000
• Bluegrass Flooring LLC to David Driver, Lot 223 Madison Village North Subdivision, $161,000
• KJC Properties LLC to Aimee and Houston Clark, Lot 174 Central Park Subdivision, $194,900
• Shirley Richards to Wendell and Tonya Peters, Lot 53 Tremont Subdivison, $255, 000
• Billy and Judy Walters to Windsor Creek Properties LLC, Tract 2 P29/128, $12,500
• Janice and Anthony Price to Janice Papy, Tract Burton Lane, with love and affection
• Billy Isaacs to William Messer, Tract B Lizzie Allen Road, $4,500
• John Lazzaro Builders Inc. to Evelyn Mitchell, Lot 138 Oaks Subdivison, $25,000
• Scott and Susan Mitmesser to Killarney Properties LLC, Lot 8 Plat 8/198, transfer
• Scott and Susan Mitmesser to Richmond Green Properties LLC, Lots 11-13 Merrick Heights, transfer
• Jay and Ann Stenzel to Richmond Green Properties LLC, Lots Merrick Heights, transfers
• W & R Rentals LLC to Scott Mitmesser and Jay Stenzel, Lot 23 Applewood Subdivision, transfer
• Jay and Ann Stenzel and Scott and Susan Mitmesser to Jason Drive Properties LLC, Lot 23 Applewood Subdivision, transfer
• Jay and Ann Stenzel to Jason Drive Properties LLC, Lots Applewood Subdivision, transfers
• W & R Rentals LLC to Scott Mitmesser and Jay Stenzel, Lot 6 Merrick Heights Subdivision, transfer
• Jay and Ann Stenzel and Scott and Susan Mitmesser to Richmond Green Properties LLC, Lot 6 Merrick Heights Subdivision, transfer
• Habash Properties LLC to Yuansheng Lin and Mei Rong Zheng, Lot 64 Lower South Pointe Subdivision, $255,000
Aug 24
• Patricia Richardson and Billy Riddell (co-trustees of the Billy A. Riddell and Mary W. Riddell Revocable Living Trust) to Christopher Dean, Tract Madison County, $50,000
• Tyler Gregory to John and Jamie Sanders, Lot 15 Olde South Estates Subdivision, $130,000
• Bradley and Vyonne Lewis to Kevin and Katie Casey, Tract Madison County, $353,500
• Lorraine Woods LLC to Louisa Summers, Lot 10 Lorraine Woods Subdivison, $39,900
• James and Oreda Combs to William and Melissa Flannery, Lot 60 Walnut Grove Subdivision, $22,500
• Gary Rison to Zachary Mills, Lot 42 Battlefield Place Subdivision, $192,000
• Reece Rentals LLC to Gregory Ratliff, Lot 53 Executive Park Subdivision, $1
Aug 25
• Shawn and Renee Johnson to Roman and Janel Lawson, Lot 120 Hampton ridge Subdivision, $222,400
• James and Rebecca Carr to Matthew and Heather Oney, Lot 230 Indigo Run Subdivision, $585,000
• Oxbow Reserve LLC to Patrick and Annette Cochran, tract Madison County, $184,900
• RichMar Apartments LLC to Alford Properties LLLP, Lot 2 Holiday Heights Subdivision, $250,000
• Christopher and Amy Jo Gabel to Alford Properties LLLP, Lot 30-32 Norwood Subdivision, $152,300
• The Estate of Barbara D. Kelley to William Reynolds II, Lot 35 Hillcrest Subdivision, $159,000
• Alison and Chad Lainhart to Nicholas and Megan Todd, Lot 44 Bush Bottom Estates, $194,500
• Billy and Judy Walters to Charles and Darlene Rowland, Tract Madison County, $300,000
• Mark Hoyt Turmon and Rachel Martins to Michael Sorrell, Lot 6 Lower South Pointe, $182,000
• Doyle Hisle to Fannie Hisle, Lot 24 Clarksville Subdivision, with love and affection
• Bruce and Annette Kelsey to Carlton and Alice Mason, Lot 88 Battlefield Estates Subdivision, $245,000
• Randall Logston Jr. to Roy Todd Builders Inc., Tract Madison County, $50,000
• John and Doris Bailey to Ging Cee Ng, Tract 3 P29/72, $75,000
• Frazier Realty Company LLC and Carol and Robert Vickers (trustees of the Fritz family trust) to Union Venture LLC, Phases 3 & 6 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, in fee simple
• Union Venture LLC to Magnolia Development LLC, Phases 3 & 6 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $510,000
• James and Rebecca Carr to Kurt and Denise Stenzel, Lot 262 Indigo Run Subdivision, $378,000
• Josh and Lillie Tronc to Donald and Virgie Callahan, Lot 122 Hampton Ridge Subdivision, $230,000
