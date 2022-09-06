Madison County Property Transfers: August 22 - 24, 2022

Aug. 22
• Lana West to Zella Mullins, tract Madison County in the vicinity of U.S. 421, $89,000
• Sharon E. Curry to Karen and Robert Loeffler, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of the love and affection which a parent has for her child
• KJC Properties, LLC to Bunhong Sokun, and Bunhouy Sokun, 525 Sapphire Drive, $229,900
• Shady Creek Farms, Inc to Richard D. Dorn and Margaret A. Dorn, a certain lot or parcel of land in the City of Berea being lot 5 Block C Kenway Avenue, $5,000
• Gayle Hackworth and Terry Ray Hackworth and Martina Hackworth to Stephanie Marie Rule, 258 Whitlock Road, Richmond, $152,000
• The Estate of Allen D. Grant (AD), by and thru Rebecca Chenault to Allen D. Grant, Jr and Lavina Renee Grant, tract Madison County, $20,000
• Adam Deshong and Melinda Deshong to Mark Storrs and Carolyn Storrs, lot 42 Willow Ridge II, $380,000
• Patricia Carol Abney-Goode, Executrix of the Estate of Joan Carolyn Abney to Dywalt Properties, LLC, 566 Waco Loop Road, Waco, $40,000
• C. Keith Carpenter and Joeann Carpenter to DMTM Properties, LLC, 408 Chestnut Street (2 tracts), $122,500
• Carolyn Kay Tarte and Craig Tarte to Raymond Grant and Phyllis Grant, tract Madison County south of the intersection of Spurlock drive and 595, $170,000
• Travis Cook and William Cooke and Sara E. Cook to Travis Cook, 102 Jack Marie Drive, $1.00
• Suzanne Van Etten and Hal D. Van Etten to Gibb Dewayne Mills, 205 Pin Oak Drive, Richmond, $260,000
Aug. 23
• PR Funding, LLC to Debbie L. Johnston and Freddy Z. Johnston, II, 1639 Poosey Ridge Road, Richmond, $223,000
• Capital Planning, LLC to Hidden Stream Drive, LLC, 108 Meadowlark Drive ($250,000); 115 Bob-O-Link Drive, ($250,000); 122 Leimaur Drive ($250,000), 216 Magnolia Drive ($250,000)
• Charles B. McIntyre and Laura G. McIntyre to Charles B. McIntyre and Laura G. McIntyre, tract Madison County in the vicinity of Gumbottom Road, for an in consideration of the premises of the love and affection which Charles B. McIntyre has for his wife Laura G. McIntyre
• Ryan K. Adams and Kajla K. Adams to Christopher Fraley and Kaitlyn Fraley, lot 5 Canyon Grove, $224,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Rainey Construction, LLC, lot 13 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes, $40,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Rainey Construction, LLC, lot 12 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes, $40,000
• Randell Hansen, II to Jonathan Cross, Dwight Cross and Shiri Cross, lot 117 Welchwood Phase IV, $215,000
• Jennifer L. Richmond to Nicholas Lambert Dobson, a certain parcel of land in the City of Berea on the south side of Locker Street containing lot 7B and Lot 8 Block E Section 3 of Roselawn Subdivision, $236,000
• Stephen A. Choate and Janice F. Choate to Benjamin Ray Bullis and Kirsten Bullis, lots Madison County, Tract 1: lot 11 of the Combs Development Hickory Lick Road, Tract 2: lot 10 of the Combs Development, Hickory Lick Road, $465,000
• Houghton Homes, LLC to James M. Bragg and Kristin Bragg, lot 60 of Woods Subdivision, $442,500
• Darrell Canada and Melaney Canada to Michael Glenn McDonald and Cheryl A. McDonald, 1879 McKee Road, Berea, (8765 Battlefield Memorial Highway), $284,900
LP Construction, LLC to Austin Sipple, 717 Shaler Drive, Richmond, $306,843
• William B. Conner to Jesse T. Harris and Melissa E. Doyle Harris, 145 Seven Oaks Drive, $600,000
• Tommy Cope Properties, LLC to Rose M. Alita and Benjamin T. Alita, lot 40 Phase I Fincastle Subdivision, $298,341
• Ann S. Masters to Blake Alexander Masters Sharon, tract Madison County, $1.00 and in consideration of the love and affection the grantor has for the grantee, who is the great-grandson of the grantor
• Floyd D. Himes to Andrew Logan Spoonamore, tract Madison County, $150,000
• Leslie H. Timmerman to Howard J. Wilson and Freda D. Wilson, tract Madison County, $432,000
• KJC Properties, LLC to Charlene Barger Allen, 529 Sapphire Drive, Berea, $229,400
• Richard Deck (a/k/a Richard Ruhlle, a/k/a Rickard R> Deck) and Valesa Deck to Matthew T. Valentine, 129 Adams Lane, Richmond, $17,000
Aug. 24
• Ronda Bailey to Andrea C. Campbell and Corey L. Campbell, 313 Riva Ridge Road, $255,000
• Ronald Hash and Anita Hash, 242 Supreme Court, $100,000
• Billy Welch and Betty Welch to Melissa Welch Gentry, tract Madison County, for no monetary consideration but rather as a gift from a parent to his child
• Joe Carpenter to Herbert Thomas Jones and Linda M. Jones, tract Madison County, $41,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.