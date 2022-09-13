Madison County Property Transfers: August 25 - 26, 2022

Aug. 24
• Gary McFadden and Debra K. McFadden to Mark Villa and Mindy Villa
103 Braemar Subdivision, Richmond, $440,000
• Horn Investments, LLC to J.T. Barrett Land Holding, LLC< 542 Hampton Way, Richmond, $335,000;618 Hampton Way, Richmond, $$335,000; 622 Hampton Way, Richmond, $335,000; 626 Hampton Way, Richmond, $335,000
• Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc. to Charles Christopher Cornett and Margaret Kathleen Cornett, 4009 Hollyhock Lane, Richmond, $274,900
• Scott Owens and Angela Pergrem Owens to Remington SWC Advisors, LLC, tract Madison County (in the vicinity of West Main Street), $150,000
• Christopher L. Short and Christine L. Short to Melinda Deshong and Adam Deshong, 228 Sunset Avenue, Richmond, $333,000
• Ryan Russell to Heather Russell, 163 General Cleburne Drive, pursuant to a Decree of Dissolution in Civil Action, File o 22-CI-50217, Madison Circuit Court Family Division, III
• William H. Tudor to St. Andrews Place Retirement Community, Inc., 56 Abbotsford Drive Unit 238, $143,800
Aug. 26
• The Secretary of Veterans Affairs, an Officer of the United States of America to Teri Alen and Keith Irvin Alen, 2540 College Hill Road, Waco, $78.500
• Fred G. Brammell and Susan O. Brammell to Benjamin L. Thomas and Christine B. Thomas, tract Madison County (in the vicinity of River Circle Road), $399,900
• Pluto Properties, LLC to Clifton R. Gibb and Ruth S. Gibb, lot 10 Hounchell Addition to Hillcrest Subdivision, Richmond, $153,000
• Woodland Ventures, LLC and Rusty Consulting LLC (d/b/a Woodland Ventures) to Willie G. Howard, 1013 Elizabeth Drive, Richmond, $260,000
• Sondra Maffett and Phillip R. Maffett to Sondra Maffett and Phillip R. Maffett, tracts Madison County (property on Brookstown Road, Richmond), $1.00 and love and affection between wife and husband
• Warren Scott Knight to Roger Callens, Jr., and Ashley N. Smith, 4013 Bronte Court, Richmond, $285,000
• Gerald J. Pogatshink and Lee W. Pogatshink to Larry Patrick Foster and Peggy Foster, 4030 Port Royal Drive, Richmond, $360,000
• Renovation Group, LLC to Madeline Sue Flynn and Aaron Flynn, 1028 Vineyard Way, Berea, $389,900
• Stephen Adams and Abigale Adams to Shalan Miller, lot 131 Fieldstone Subdivision, Richmond, $250,900
• Janner E. Combs, Samuel Tony Combs, Jr., and Karla Jo Combs to Cornello Nievez and Katie L. Griffith, tract Menelaus Road, $485,000
• MacKenzie Jay Maupin and Susan Renee Maupin (f/k/a Susan Renee Chapel to Cartus Financial Corporation, 680 Jennifer Drive, Richmond, $249,900
• Cartus Financial Corporation to Brandon S. Hoskins, 680 Jennifer Drive, Richmond, $249,900
• Joy Hamilton and James Hamilton to J. Witt Properties, LLC, lots Hurley Addition, plat 1/104, $20,000
