Madison County Property Transfers: August 29 - 31, 2022

Aug. 29
• William Wilson and Laraine Wilson to Terry Gibson and Gladys Mae Gibson, 157 General Cleburne Drive, Richmond, $355,000
• Pamela H. Short to Dennis Kunitsa, tract Madison County (in vicinity of Rice Lane), $35,000
Gerald E. Yinger, III and Lindsay Yinger to Jonathan Wilhite and Neisa Wilhite, 160 Herndon Lane, Richnnond, $355,000
• Primo Properties, LLC to Felix Kraft and Anna Kraft, lot 26 Boone Trace Subdivision, Richmond, $21,000
• Floyd Tackett and Ann Tackett to Bless This House, LLC, lot 6 G.W. Evans Addition, Richmond, $10,000
• William Adams and Cassandra Adams to James R. Ledford and Melinda Ledford, tract plat 11/76, $450,000
• Caleb Shoemake and Jessica Shoemake to Gerald H. Schmit and Emma P. Schmit, 1021 Melbourne Way, Richmond, $274,900
• Camella B. Isaacs to William Porter and Ashley B. Thornton, 1041 J.D. Circle, Berea, $255,000
• Katelynn Marie Bonnett (f/k/a Katelynn Marie Hines) and Fredrick David Bonnett to Bruce Charles Ross and Linda Ross, 2082 J.D. Circle, Berea, $185,000
• Alfred Gentry and Brittany Davis Gentry to Kenneth W. Hill, tract plat 1/194 (in the vicinity of Bybee Subdivision, Richmond), $160,000
• Racheal A. Cody and Stephanie Wetzel to Racheal A. Cody Wetzel, tract 48B plat 20/21, for and in consideration of love and affection and the desire to create a survivorship
Aug. 30
• Tara L. Stevens and Holly L. Troyer to Jonathan S. Pezzi, 219 Langford Court, Richmond, $150,000
• Arthur Pugh and Cathey Pugh to James Goins and Sarah Goins, lot 27 Shiloh Crest, Richmond, $472,000
• John M. Stanko and Brenda J. Stanko to John M. Stanko and Brenda J. Stanko, Trustees or their successors in trust, under the John and Brenda Stanko Trust, dated August 18, 2022, for and in consideration of the establishment of a living trust by the parties of the first part for their own benefit
• Thomas S. Harkleroad and Beverly Conn Harkleroad to S. Chase Riddle, Esq., and Beverly Harkleroad, tract p14/129, for and in consideration of love and affection and immediate reconveyance of property from Trustee to Grantee
• Janet L. Godby to Carol Ann Reynolds and Roger Reynolds, tracts Country Club Heights, Richmond, $120,000
Aug. 31
• Ruthetta Allen and Bobby J. Allen, Jr. (a/k/a Bobby Jack Allen) to James Allen Sizemore and Belinda Sue Sizemore, lot 22 Edgewater Subdivision, $230,000
• Katrina D. Hall and Kiley D. Hall to Amanda Hancock and Hurshel Wingate, lot 5 Warrior’s Trace Subdivision, $425,700
• Karen Steinhauser Brinegar (f/k/a Karen Steinhauser and Duke Anthony Brinegar to Zachary D. Wallace and Kristin Wallace, tracts 1 – 3 Hickory Hills Subdivision, Richmond, $760,000
• Mason DeBord to Nelson Stambaugh and Cheryl Stambaugh, 703 Cotton Wood Drive, Richmond, $220,000
• Jared Maddox to Ryan K. Adams and Kaila Adams, 3025 Mitford Drive, Richmond, $321,000
• Donald G. Stamper to Karen Steinhauser-Brinegar and Duke Anthony Brinegar, tract Madison County (in the vicinity of Clouse Lane), $290,000
• Brooklyn Sparks to Fred Davenport and Violet Davenport, 213 Wyldwood Way, Berea, $235,000
• BKS Properties, Inc. to Dominic Berardi and Nellie Sharon Berardi, 410 Doubletree Court, Richmond, $75,000
• Justine E. Edmonson et vir, Aaron Edmonson to April Veal, et vir, Carrol D. Veal, Jr., $265,000
• Aaron Cruse Pingleton to Maksim L. Martysevich and Kristina Martysevich, lot 106 Hidden Hills Subdivision, Richmond, $275,000
• DLS Partners, LLC to Susan Bradtmueller, 910 Paddock Court, Richmond (condominium unit), $295,000
• Michael C. Covington and Leslie D. Covington to April Evans and Aaron Evans, 108 Anderson Court, Richmond, $224,900
• Joan L. Lainhart, Successor Trustee of the William Edward Tribble Revocable Trust to William Edward Tribble, Jr., lot 42 plat 20/172, $200,000
• Janrose L. Tunnell, Trustee of the Kenneth D. Tunnell Trust, under agreement dated December 15, 1999, and Janrose L. Tunnell, Trustee of the Janrose L. Tunnell Trust under agreement, dated December 15, 1999, to Janrose L. Tunnell and/or Jane Ellen Tunnel, Trustee of the Janrose Tunnell Trust, under agreement dated December 15, 1999, lot 22 and lot 23 Idylwild Subdivision, Richmond, for purposes of funding the Janrose L. Tunnell Trust, dated December 15, 1999
• Stephen and Belinda Riddell to RKB Enterprises, LLC, lot 13 plat 21/315, $165,000
