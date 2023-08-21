Madison County Property Transfers: August 3 - 4, 2023

Aug. 3
• Richard Scott Fracasse to Regina B. Cunningham and John Ratliff, 113 Tanglewood Trail, $830,000
• Crown Homes, Inc. to Andrew Giles and Victoria Giles, 2041 Hidden Falls Trail, $880,000
• Donald Steele and Cynthia L. Steele to Russell Scott Vifquain and Debra R. Vifquain, 229 Winward Way, $292,900
• Magnolia Development, LLC to LP Construction, LLC, 1021, 1036, 1097, and 1101 Mission Drive, $260,000
• Miro, LLC to Stephen Delbert Robbins, tract Madison County, $45,000
• Judith Gaffney Treadway, by and through her Durable Power of Attorney, Elizabeth Blake-Field Crowley to Katherine Gray, lot 4, 207 Oak Branch Drive of The Oaks Subdivision Phase I, $258,000
• Magnolia Development, LLC to Cecil Homes, LLC, 3000 Spindle Pointe and 3012 Spindle Pointe, $125,000
Aug. 4
• Brooklyn Flynn to TMH Construction, LLC, 932 Westchester Way, $19,015
• Eva Marie Castellano to Diversified Investments, LLC, 132 Commerce Drive, $147,500
• Michael Marr and Janie Marr to Lee Ryan Moore, lot 65 Welchwood Subdivision Phase IV, #285,000
• Anthony T. Price and Gwyn P. Coleman, Trustees for and on behalf of the Price Family Irrevocable Trust, dated July 11, 2016, to Paul Edward Blanton, Jr. and Ladonna Robin Blanton, lot 12 Foxrun Estates, $300,000
• Aaron Primrose and Vicky Primrose to Curtis Ryan Robinson, lot 113 Battlefield Place, $340,000
• The Estate of Thomas R. Thorburn to Kayla Albright, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Justin Albright, and Justin Albright, tract plat 7.32, $355,000
• Austin West to Jason Franklyn Kumfer and Mindy Kay Kumfer, lot Rosemont Subdivision, $150,000
• Robert Keith Farthing, Trustee of the Clifford A. Mead and Shirley R. Mead Irrevocable Trust, dated February 23, 2023, to John Hughes and Madelyn Hughes, 128 Covington Way, $258,000
• Blackrock Management, LLC to Dana Klausler, 662 Cottonwood Drive, $190,000
• Lawrence Luster and Shirley Church to Christopher Maretelli and Claire Maretelli, tract 1 plat 28/241, $359,000
•. Robert Allen McKim to Anthony J. Guiduglia and Rachel N. Guiduglia lots 17 -19 Norwood Subdivision Block B, $125,000
• Beverly K. Wilson (f/k/a Beverly K. Perkins and David Wilson to Ivan Zastavskiy and Anastasia Zastavskiy, lots 13 and 15 Baker, Wyatt and Issacs in Berea, $70,000
• Thomas Fouch and Jennifer Fouch to General Properties Management, LLC, 340 Highland Lakes Drive, $306,000
• Salem H. Properties, LLC to TM Global Enterprises, LLC, 4034 Ruby Rose Road, $216,000
• Kenneth Drake and Ellinor Drake to Christopher Shane McHone, tract Madison County, $172,500
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.