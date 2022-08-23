Madison County Property Transfers: August 4-5, 2022

August 4
• Via Vitae Development, LLC to Sadie Kathleen Adams and Zachary Lindon Adams, 770 Copley Pointe Drive, Richmond, $446,800
• Tyler R. Kimbriel and Maureen Kimbriel to Gajana Porosjan, 2027 Idylwild Drive, Richmond, $289,000
• Matthew Alan Burns and Sara Noel Burns to Todd Builders, LLC, lot 75 Vineyard Estates Subdivision Phase 3B, $40,000
• David L. Durbin to Snapp Homes & Rental, LLC, lot 35 Block A Baker Subdivision, Richmond, $167,500
• William P. Wall and Joyce D. Wall to Rickey S. Horn and Tina M. Horn, a certain tract of land located on the north side of Black Road 14 miles from Richmond, $80,000
• Thomas Kidwell to Abigail Mounce and Mark Mounce and Angela Mounce, lot 10 Gates Planned Unit Development, $111,500
• Deborah S. Garrison, Trustee of the Sarah Morgan Garrison Special Needs Trust dated December 12, 2016, and Deborah S. Garrison to J&R Rigney, Inc, a certain lot located in Block A of the Bennett Addition being all of lots #5 and #6 and the east 25 feet of lots #1, #2, #3 and #4 of Block A of the Bennett Addition, Richmond, $145,000
• Sarah Morgan Garrison, by and through her Guardian/Conservator, Deborah S. Garrison to Deborah S. Garrison, Trustee of the Sarah Morgan Garrison Special Needs Trust dated December 13, 2016, a certain lot located in Block A of the Bennett Addition being all of lots #5 and #6 and the east 25 feet of lots #1, #2, #3 and #4 of Block A of the Bennett Addition, Richmond, for the purposes of funding the Sarah Morgan Garrison Special Needs Trust dated December 13, 2016
• Leonard E. Sparks, by Lisa Wallis, his Attorney-in-Fact to Edward Wayne Croley (a/k/a Teddy Croley) and Patricia Croley, 380 Blue Lick Road, Berea, $50,000
• Rex D. Barker and Paula M. Barker to Kitman Law, 115 Allen Douglas Drive, Richmond, $267,000
• Roger Wayne Cornett and Patricia Ann Cornett to Michael Lewicki and Cheryl Lewicki, lot 9 Warrior’s Trace Subdivision, Richmond, $807,500
• Donald W. Alexander, by and through his duly appointed agent under Power of attorney, Beverly M. Alexander and Beverly Alexander, his wife to Vicki L. Dittman to Martin L Dittman, II, a certain tract or parcel approximately 3 miles south of Berea on Mason Lake Road, for and in consideration of the love and affection of the grantors for their daughter and son-in-law and the sum of $1.00 cash in hand
• Gwendolyn D. Perch to William H. Hartman and Sherry Hartman, lot 153 Creek Side Village, Berea, $256,400
• Norma Sullivan to Trevor McKay Hulse, lot 83 Phase IIA, Hidden Hills Subdivision, $219,000
• Billy Damrell to Louis Tucker, 110 Dinsmore Street, Berea, for and in consideration of love and affection
August 5
• Douglas Bryant and Michele Bryant to Alexander John Quinn and Amber Lee Quinn, tract 2 (8.11 acres) located on the south side of KY HWY 595, $420,000
• Theresa A. Pyatt to LPCG, LLC, 2000 Merrick Drive and 137 Woods Trail, Richmond, $$236,992
• Jeffrey S. Stevens to Jeffery Scott Stevens, Trustee of the Jeffrey Scott Stevens Revocable Trust, dated August 4,2022, Property 1: 1045 Blackwell Court, Richmond; Property #2: 11005 Blackwell Court, Richmond; Property #3: 1008 Blackwell Court; Property #4 164 S. Killarney Lane, Richmond, for the purposes of funding the Jeffrey Scott Stevens Revocable Trust, dated August 4, 2022
• Raymond H. Anderson and Ann T. Anderson to Raymond H. Anderson, Trustee of the Maxine Anderson Family Trust established under the Last Will and Testament of Maxine R. Anderson, a 21.103-acre tract land being Tract B of a boundary Survey on Industrial Drive, Richmond, for and in consideration of the love and affection the first party Raymond H. Anderson has for the second party, that relationship being parent and child and for the purposes of making a discretionary distribution from the Maxine Anderson Trust U/W of Maxine R. Anderson
• Austin Hill and Haley Hill to Anthony Stout, 333 Dylan Court, Richmond, $275,000
• LaDonna M. Neeley and Kristina R. Moore, as Co-Administrators of the Estate of Dianna S. Johnson to Christopher Miller and Mary Miller, 124 Adams Street, Berea, $239,900
• Matthew Gubler and Kimberly Gubler to Steven Moulton and Rebecca Moulton, 1019 Hidden Ridge Drive, Waco, $425,000
• AS Thomas Enterprises, LLC to R&R Ventures, LLC, lot 16 A Applewood Subdivision located on Irvine Road, Richmond, $425,000
• Jordan Travis Black and Brooke Black to Cathy Weaver, 108 Tremont Drive, Berea, for and in consideration of the love and affection which a parent has for her child
• Everett W. Currier, Jr., and Linda Currier to Casey Howard and Wendy Howard, lot 109 Phase 1A Boone’s Trace Subdivision, $80,000
• Christine Anglin Carter (a/k/a Christine A. Carter) to WW Investments, LLC, tract Madison County, $30,000
• Naomi Campbell (f/k/a Naomi Webb) and Chris Campbell to Kyle Taylor, 1017 Crooksville Road, Richmond, $50,000
• A&R Contractors, LLC to John Wise Carpenter and Pamela Lane Carpenter, lot 23 Prairie View at Twin Lakes Subdivision, Phase B, $280,000
• Estate of Deborah Lynn Stout, by and through Coty T. Stout as Administrator to Randel F. Waters and Desierae S. Waters, 805 Kenway Avenue, Richmond, $146,000
• Connie Jean Puckett (f/k/a Connie Brandenburg) and Michael Wayne Puckett to Connie Jean Puckett and Michael Wayne Puckett, lot 35 Merrick Place, Richmond, for and in consideration of the love and affection between parties who are wife and husband, and in order to create survivorship interest
• Schneider Rentals, LLC to Arbor Woods, LLC, 1104 Blackberry Lane, Berea, $525,000
• Patricia R. Dawson to James Luke Honaker, 103 Janwell Drive, Richmond, $75,000
• The Renovation Group, LLC to Gary L. Swartz and Teresa Swartz, 610 Fourwinds Drive, Richmond, $415,000
• Gregory J. Hagan and Sherry P. Hagan to David Kniffin and Dawn Kniffin, 1023 South Dogwood Drive, Berea, $264,000
• Woodlark Capital, LLC to Bluegrass Stash, LLC, Parcel I: 960 Villa Drive, Richmond; Parcel II: 968 Villa Drive, Richmond, $665,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.