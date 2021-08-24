Madison County Property Transfers: August 5 - August 6

Aug. 5
• James Patrick Webb, administrator of The Estate of James E. Webb to Jacob Curtis Kobza, lots 51 – 53 Norwood Subdivision (204 Norwood Drive), $110,000
• Lloyd Kidd and Sarah A. Kidd to Burile Adams and Shana L. Adams, lot 40 High Meadows Subdivision (380 Oxford Circle), $239,500
• Samantha Williams to Brittany A. Wooten, lot 115 Battlefield Place (171 General Cleburne Drive), $257,500
• Shane Allen Grimm and Kayla Marie Grimm to Muwada M. Osman Abdelmann and Hasan Eldin Hashim Mohamed Hasim, lot 52 Argyll Woods Subdivision (3006 Emily Court), $275,000
• Gods Provision Crut to M and I Investments, LLC, lot 27 Richmond Business District, $287,000
• Evelyn Browning to Matthew A. Young and Crystal G. Young, lot 8 Canyon Grove Subdivision, $170,000
• Jacob L. Russell and Rachel Russell to John H. Hurt, lot 29 Rolling Hills Subdivision, $178,000
• David Orwick and Kendal Kiler Orwick to Kendal K. Orwick, Trustee (or her successors in office as Trustee) of the Kendal Klier Orwick Living Trust dated November 9, 2009, lot 4 Phase 1-A Boone’s Trace Subdivision (111 Gleneagles), $1.00
• John Fair and Kathy Fair to Heidi Ponce, tract Madison County, Darrell Osbourne to Kentucky Rain Holdings, LLC, tract Madison County, $240,000
• John Devere Builder, Inc to Virgil Shannon Renfro and Charla Kay Renfro, lot 33 Ashpark Subdivision, Phase 2, Section 2 (255 Windward Way), $242,000
• Betty Fritz to Richard Manuel Fritz, lot 8 of the Brooks, McCreary and Evans Addition, for and in consideration of love and affection, Grantor being the mother of the Grantee
• Samuel J. Knapp and Lisa Knapp to Cartus Financial Corporation, lot 25 Shiloh Cove Subdivision (213 James Thomas Way), $349,900
• Cartus Financial Corporation to Robert Gregory Todd and Renee Michelle Todd, lot 25 Shiloh Cove Subdivision (213 James Thomas Way), $349,900
• Foster Mundy, Jr. to Aaron Caldwell Banther and Jamie Lanasha Banther, Mundy Acres, $120,000
• Cleoaty Biggs and walker Biggs to Bettina Boshears, tract U. S. Highway 421, $9,600
• Ram Lakhan and Neeraja Sharma to Legacy Living, LLC, lots 1 and 2 Residential Block C Burnhamwood Subdivision, no monetary consideration but as a contribution to the capital of their limited liability company
• Duane S. Curry and Juanita Curry to Luis Moreno and Leticia Lopez, lot 67 Block B Section 2 Olde South Subdivision, $150,000
• Deann Cox and Paul David Cox to Melissa Anne Hubbard, lot 119 Fieldstone Subdivision Block B Norwood Subdivision (113 Bellevue Drive), $149,900
• Perry Pruette and Barbara Preuett to Douglas Glen Hoard and Amanda Walters Wall, lot 40 Gleneagles Phase 1-B of Boone’s Trace Subdivision (735 Stonebriar Way), $430,000
• The Estate of Anna Jane Peace Wallace (a/k/a Anna Jane Wallace), by and through James David Wallace and Jonathan Wayne Wallace, co-personal representatives of the Estate of Anna Jane Peace Wallace to James David Wallace and Donyah McKenzie Wallace, lots Lorraine Court, $38,225
• The Estate of Anna Jane Peace Wallace (a/k/a Anna Jane Wallace), by and through James David Wallace and Jonathan Wayne Wallace, co-personal representatives of the Estate of Anna Jane Peace Wallace to James David Wallace and Donyah McKenzie Wallace, lots 4 and 5 G Hanson Addition, the grantor, pursuant to the terms of the paragraph third 1, of the last will of Anna Jane Peace Wallace, does hereby grant and convey unto the grantees for and during their joint lives with the remainder in fee simple to the survivor, thereof, his or her heirs.
