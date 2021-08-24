Madison County Property Transfers: August 6 - 11, 2021

• The Estate of Anna Jane Peace Wallace (a/k/a Anna Jane Wallace), by and through James David Wallace and Jonathan Wayne Wallace, co-personal representatives of the Estate of Anna Jane Peace Wallace to Jonathan Wayne Wallace and Charlotte Wallace, lot 17 Block 1 Suncrest Meadows (503 Terry Avenue), for good and valuable consideration
• William Phillips and Lynn T. Phillips to Leslie Scott Mead and Donna Michelle Mead, lot 64 Highland Park Place Phase I, $310,000
• William Haden Harris as the Executor of the Estate of Genevieve H. Fortney to William Haden Harris and Greg Haden Harris, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of the terms of the will of Genevie H. Fortney
• Steven Tribble, Executor of the Estate of Eric Donald Richardson to Virginia Grigsby Rodriguez, tract 1 plat 12/12, $579,00
• Amelia Schafer-Rutherford and Simon Charles Rutherford to Alexis Cox, lot 4 in the Felix Pennington Subdivision, $108,500
• Denise Lakener to Deann Cox and Paul Cox, lot 10 Brookline Subdivision (337 Palomino Drive), $212,000
Aug. 9
• Doll Properties, LLC to William H. Thrasher and Stephanie Thrasher, lot 94 Orchard Hills Subdivision Phase 5 (229 Page Drive), $239,400
• Jill Williams Carney, Trustee of the JW and BW Irrevocable Trust created under agreement dated December 26, 2019, to Burnell Grain and Building, Co, Inc, lot 34 Block C Unit 1-A Burchwood Subdivision (336 Burchwood Drive), $137,000
• Stephen Bush and Dana Bush, Troy Foster and Rebecca Foster to John Bush, lot 112 Waterford Place Phase 4, $160,000
• Kenneth Tate (a/k/a Kenneth R. Tate) and Danella Tate to K. Chad Tate and Mary Carol Tate, tract 1A 1 plat 29/355, for and in consideration of the love and affection between the two parties
• Gary King to Melissa K. McFarland and Gerald Thomas McFarland, lot 13 Thoroughbred Pharms Subdivision Phase 2, $645,000
• Brian Brandenburg and Chastity Brandenburg to Leona Carr and Rick Carr, lot 67 Milford Estates, $225,000
• April L. Connolly (f/k/a April L. Tyler) and Scott Conolly to Bryan Kidd, (lots 44 – 47 Clearview Subdivision) 120 Dennis Street, to have and to hold the same to the above-named Grantee(s) in the manner aforesaid, and the Grantor(s) hereby covenanting with the Grantee(s), his or her heirs and assigns that the title is clear free and encumbered
• Jody Felan Administrator of the Estate of Phillip Hackworth to Martha Hernandez, lot 4o Brook and Evans Subdivision (515 Lyndale), $41,000
• Suleiman Khdair and Ratna Siregar to Joseph Vetter and Lisa M. Vetter, tract plat 26/460, $445,000
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Kathleen Fanos, lot 127 Orchard Hills, (713 Tower Drive), $219,000
• Trevis Spires and Rachel Spires to Zachary Hess and April Hess, lot 46 Beaumont Subdivision (698 Candlewood Drive), $228,000
Aug. 10
• Daniel Francis Horn and Abigail Allgier Horn to Abigail Allgier Horn, lot 32 Hillcrest Subdivision (214 Miller Drive), for and in consideration of compliance with he terms and provisions of the Separation and Property Settlement Agreement, entered into by the parties in Madison Circuit Court Family Court, Division IV, Civil Action File No. 21-CI-50242
• Jessica L. Price to Jimmy S. Scrivner and Deborah J. Scrivner, lot 126 Phase 1 Block 1 Richwood Subdivision (121 Richwood Blvd.), $213,000
• Patricia N. Stinger to Ryan C. Miller and Sharon N. Miller, lot 7 Phase 1 Diamond Brook Subdivision (1012 Diamond Brook Drive), $282,000
• KAB Enterprises, LLC to Fredrick Wayne Hoskins, Jr., and Nathan Chamberlain, lot 291 Section 2 Hampton Ridge Subdivision, Phase 2-A (840 Aster Court), $269,900
• Joshua Chatham Aldridge and Aron Michelle Aldridge to Daren R. Ecklar, tract KY Highway 627, $32.860
• Merna Brown and Jonathan Barry Brown to Rose M. Mullins, lot 18 Lower South Point Phase 1 (112 Bryson Way), $315,000
• Jontorri Frey and Brooklynn Frey to Tosha Bowling, tract Madison County, $160,000
• Cathy Jordan Hughes and Lonnie Hughes to A&R Contractors, LLC, lot 102 Hidden Hills Phase 11A (668 Jennifer Drive). $20,000
Aug. 11
• Kauffman Properties, LLC to Juan Movis Duran and Floridalma Gomez Velazquez, tracts Powell Addition, $42,000
• Doug Hazelwood and Deana Hazelwood to M and H Investments, LLC, lot 17, 18 and 19 Bluebird Subdivision (105 Bluebird Avenue), $92,000
• Candace Logan and Kyle Logan to Jeffrey A. Walters, tract plat 6/362, $376,000
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Shelbi Noland, lot 128 Orchard Hills Subdivision Phase 4 (709 Tower Drive), $209,900
• Haddix Contracting and Excavation, LLC to Brandon K. Adams and Lauren K. Adams, lot 20 Gleneagles Phase 1-A of Boone Trace Subdivision (159n Gleneagles Blvd.), $463,029
