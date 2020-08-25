Aug 6
• S J and David McFarland to Hannah and James Wheat, Tracts Madison County, $149,500
• J Witt Properties LLC to Jessica Hart, Lot 60 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $185,900
• Emma Craig to A-Zahed Properties LLC, Tract Madison County, $82,000
• Mitchell and Charlotte Durham to Dustin Rollins, Lot 33 Millers Landing, $181,500
• Ova M. King to Eckman Management LLC, Tract Madison County, $40,000
Aug 7
• Anna Miller to Donna Miller, Tract Madison County, heirs and assigns
• Lorraine Woods LLC to Carter Johnson and Ronnie Spillman, Lot 9 Lorraine Woods Subdivision, $35,000
• Robbie and Thelma Powell to Brian and Kelsey Hill, Tract Madison County, $295,000
• Isaac and Amber Gardner to Wendy DeLautre, Lot 7 Sycamore Park at Golden Leaf, $187,900
• James and Darlene Buscher to Troy and Rebecca Foster, Tract Madison County, $384,000
• Virgil and Willa Maiden to Russell and Kelly White and Joseph and Peggy Blankenship, Lot 59 Wil O Mac Subdivision, $12,000
• Anna Miller to Samuel Broaddus Miller, Tract Madison County P1/17, heirs and assigns
• Emmanuel Southern Baptist Church Inc. (trustees Rufus Whittemore, Harold Todd, and Cecil Pullins) to Emmanuel Southern Baptist Church Inc., Tract Madison County, heirs and assigns
• Houghton Homes LLC to Alexandra Finch and Christopher Stith, Lot 37 Crossings Subdivision, $195,200
• Barbara Eversole and Michael Smith to Jacob and Devyn Partin, Tracts P1/151, $180,000
• Fredrick and Melissa Nasrallah to Robbie and Thelma Powell, Lot 23 Oak Ridge Subdivision, $515,000
• Earl and Cleo Sandlin to Earl and Cleo Sandlin and Kenneth and Vickie Sandlin, Tract Madison County, heirs and assigns
• James and Oreda Combs to Hershel and Abby Anglin, Lots 25 and 33 Ashwood Country Estates, $47,500
• Samuel and Teresa Metcalfe to Gareth and Joanna Slater, Lot 42 Milford Estates. $214,900
• Candice Rasmussen to Justin Baker, Lot 52 Quail West, $331,000
• Adam Barton to David and Julie Worley, Lot 4 Bush Bottom Estates, $160,000
• Indigo Run Inc. to William and Colleen Canterbury, Lot 37 Berkley Hall, $65,000
• Ashley and Justin Baker to Curtis and Jessica Cheek, Lot 31 Lexington Heights Subdivision, $210,500
• Roy Todd Builders Inc. to Mildred Wilmot, Lot 29 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $179,900
• Jacob Miller to Houghton Homes LLC, Lot 48 Dreamland Subdivision, $22,500
• Dale Fortney and Charlotte Boyd to DMD Properties LLC, Tract Madison County Plat 1/163, $45,000
• Signature Rentals LLC to Kristin and Megan Clouse, Lot 1 Boones Trace Subdivision, $385,000
• Thomas Quality Construction LLC to Brian and Tasha Hargis, Lot 36 Crossings Subdivision, $240,548
• Jeffrey Canady II to Destoni Stone, Lot J Madison Hills Subdivision, $164,000
Aug 10
• Shelby and Mary Jo Dennis to Shelby and Mary Jo Dennis (trustee of the Shelby and Mary Jo Dennis Revocable Trust), Lots 13 & 14 Plat 26/115, heirs and assigns
• Dale and Sara Combs to James N. Coyle and James B. Coyle, Lot 33 Crossings Subdivision, heirs and assigns
• A&K Property 2 LLC to Aaron and Brandi Davis, Lot 84 Beaumont Subdivision, in fee simple
• Savannah Lane Homes LLC to Richard and Mary DeLuca, Lot 15 Grey Oaks Subdivision, $451,747
• KGM Holdings LLC to Larry Hagan, Tract Madison County, $200,000
• Sarah Drinkard to Megan Travis, Lot 6 Great Acres Subdivision, $155,000
• A&K Property 2 LLC ro Aaron and Brandi Davis, Lot 48 Killarney Heights Subdivision, in fee simple
• Carolyn Wood to Jonathan and Nina Benoit, Tract 33 Plat 9/388, $25,000
• Virginia and Ned Robinson to Hershel Powell, Lot 12 Walnut Meadow Subdivison, heirs and assigns
• Zelma Rice to Eugenia Deniso, Lot 2 Boone Village Subdivision, in fee simple
• Aashmi LLC to Donald and Cynthia Steele, Lot 20 Ashpark Subdivision, $212,000
• Mark Hensley to Charlotte and Dannie Cottongim, Lot 36 Heritage Place Subdivision, $194,000
• New Idea Construction & Homes LLC to Short Carpentry and Construction Inc., Lot 88 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $20,000
• Doll Properties LLC to Stephen Bates, Lot 17 Ashpark Subdivision, $210,000
• Josh Barrett Homes LLC to Roy and Rhonda Sewell, Tract 13 Calloway Creek Farms, $245,000
• Alden Heise to DUN Properties LLC, Lot 37 Hidden Hills Subdivision, $140,000
• John Walsh to James and Deborah Saylor, Lot 32 Grey Oaks Subdivision, $332,500
• DGS Development LTD to Charlie Jones, Tract Madison County, $30,000
• Donna Lainhart to Octavio Correa, Lot62 White Hall Manor Subdivision, $60,000
• Lauren Shwenk to Leathan Properties LLC and Ailesbury Holdings LTD, Lots 5-7 Norwood Subdivision, $96,000
• FTM Construction Inc. to Joseph Elizer, Lot 59 Doves Landing Subdivision, $234,900
Aug 11
• SJO Investments LLC to Richard Howard, Lot 286 Heritage Place Subdivison, $214,900
• Richmond Dev. CO. LLC (successor by merger to Turnberry Partners LLC) to Doll Properties LLC, Lots Ashpark Subdivision, $296,000
• Matthew Burns to Whitney Burns, Lot 52 Millers Landing Subdivision, in fee simple
• Pace/Ramsey LLC to Doll Properties LLC, Tract 15-B P28/252, $90,000
• Paul and Joan Coyle to Jennifer Eich and Amy Schill, Lot 39 A Burnells Homestead Estates, $293,100
• Brad and Stacy Vincent to James and Nancy Lillis, Lot 2 Battlefield Place Subdivision, $195,000
• Deborah Hall (successor trustee of the Israel Z. Swarey Jr. living trust) to George and Jennifer Mateyoke, Tracts Madison County, $350,000
• Doug and Susie Tussey to Mike and Ann Friend, Tract Madison County, $75,000
• Tristan and Meghan Girod to William and Barbara Tauffener, Lot 9 Plat P3/4, $105,000
• John Bennett and Christina Clinton to Gloria Shone (trustee of the Shone living trust), Tract Madison County, $300,500
• Joshua and Amber Whitaker to Cynthia Farthing, Lot 3 Roselawn Acres Subdivision, $169,900
• Alexis and Harold Leford Jr., to Mary and Daniel Rose, Lots 57-59 Battlefield Subdivision, $118,000
• Churches of Christ in Christian Union Inc. to Bible Pathway Baptist Church Inc., Tract 8 P14/27, $250,000
• Charles Simpson to Brandon Morgan, Revised Lot 1 B 29/74, $295,000
• John and Melissa Sipple to Brett Sipple, Lot 4 P27/354, $50,000
• Billy Rhodus to Bella Holt, Tract Madison County, $100,000
Aug 12
• Champ Properties LLC to Karl and Dusty Karkaria, Lot 5 Lake Ridge Estates, $50,000
• Wendell and Tonya Peters to Crystal Abney, Lot 77 Creekside Village Subdivision, $148,000
• Harold McCay (successor trustee of the Betty N. Morris trust) to Sue Hengelmeyer, Lots Highland View Subdivision, heirs and assigns
• Kurtis and Jennifer Strauel to Matthew and Amber Cantrell, Lot 13 Greenway Heights Subdivision, $342,500
• Richmond Dev. Co. LLC (successor by merger to Turnberry Partners LLC) to Kentucky Elite Builders LLC, Lots 142-146 Ashpark Subdivision, $192,500
• Signature Rentals LLC to O.V. and Jo Ann Burton, Lot 1 Madison Hills Subdivision, $131,000
• Brian and Kelsey Hill to Joshua and Amber Whitaker, Lot 76 Tremont Subdivision, $244,000
• Todd Builders LLC to Michael and Kendall Richie, Lot 68 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $172,400
• Stewart Enterprises LLC to Rhonda Messer Stanton and Ronnie Messer Jr. (trustees of the Messer family revocable trust), Tract Madison County, $100,000
• Bryson Alford and Kevin and Melanie Blankenship to Amanda and John Russell, Lot 8 Richmond Investment Company, $107,000
• Leslie and Janna Eads to Elizabeth Pelfrey, Lot 23 Shady Hill Estates, $25,000
• Spring House Development Company LLC to Spring House Storage LLC, tracts 3 & 4 Plat 29/58, assigns forever
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.