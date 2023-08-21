Madison County Property Transfers: August 7 -9, 2023

Aug. 7
• Christopher Ruble and Ashley Ruble to Christopher Ruble and Ashley Ruble, lot 7 plat 15/137, $1.00
• Christopher Ruble and Ashley Ruble and Christopher Ruble and Ashley Ruble, tract Madison County, $1.00
• Kathleen Johnson and Ron Gilbert to Madison County R/K, LLC, tract Madison County, $$72,500
• Cubby Angel Properties, LLC to David Permeter, 112 Jason Circle Drive, $265,000
• The Estate of Charles D. Keaton to Aaron Michael Tussey and Rachel Muerer Tussey, lot 1 Lakewood Subdivision, $180,000
• Magnolia Development, LLC to Wayne King and Tammy King, 1040 and 1069 Mission Drive; 3004 and 3008 Spindle Pointe, $62,500
• James Hunter Middleton and Haley D. Middleton (f/k/a Haley Douglas Kidd) to Alexis Vinicio Sanchez and Melanie Sanchez, tracts North Ridge Road, $450,000
• Eugene Wilson and Mary Jane Wilson (a/k/a Mary Wilson), Ada Lynn Wilson (a/k/a Ada Wilson) to Eugene Wilson and Mary Jane Wilson (a/k/a Mary Wilson), tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of love and affection
• Eugene Wilson and Mary Jane Wilson (a/k/a Mary Wilson), Ada Lynn Wilson (a/k/a Ada Wilson) to Eugene Wilson and Mary Jane Wilson (a/k/a Mary Wilson), tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of love and affection
• Paul Wayne Gross and Jimmie Beth Gross to Buddy J. Chambers and Jennifer L. Chambers, tract plat 8/63, $40,365.90
• J Flynn Properties, LLC to Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Charles S. Stillman, Jr., IRA, 1002 Judah Bear Boulevard, $215,000
• Earl W. McNelly to Edwin McNelly, Jr., 601 Lyndale Avenue, for and in consideration of love and affection
• Bankunited, N.A. to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, 612 Westover Avenue, $68,400
• Clinton Vanwinkle and Kayla Vanwinkle to Vanwinkle Rentals, LLC, 2004 Merrick Drive and lot 31 Merrick Drive, for and in consideration of a capital contribution to grantee
• Glyndon Reed and Carla Reed to William Mike Coye, Linda Coyle and Toby Coyle, tract Madison County, $65,000
• B. Daniel Ramsey, Executor of the Estate of Hazel Ramsey to Earl L. Robbins, Jr. and Chesteen Robins, 1196 Willis Branch Road, $133.650
• George Rankin Carter, Jr. and Barbara S. Carter, Alison Carter Bittner and Zachary Paul Bittner, Jonathan Hoskins and Shara Carter Hoskins to KY Home Investors, LLC, lot 116 Phase 3 Creekside Subdivision, $207,500
• KY Home Investors, LLC to EF Contracting, LLC< lot 116 Phase 3 Creekside Subdivision, $237,000
• Jade Rental, LLC to Foxhaven Rentals, LLC, 1649 Foxhaven Drive, $395,000
• Gemstone Apartments, LLC to Foxhaven Rentals, LLC, 1637 – 1639 Foxhaven Drive, $885,000
• Stephen M. Anderson and Vickie S. Anderson to Kayla Taulbee and Derek Taulbee, 1004 Prairie View Drive, $325,000
Aug. 8
• Theresa Ingram to Elivs W. Ingram and Lorrie Ingram, tract Mason Lake Road, $48,000
• Gregory Wagner to Matthew Merker and Aysha A. Masoud, lot 4 p 15/33 Boone’s Trace, $430,000
• Daniel Quick to Lauren E. Jackson and Jeremiah Jackson, lot 111 Phase 2 Indigo Run, $425,000
• Michael George Sinn to the Estate of Cheryl Ann Jackson, by and through its court appointed Administrator Aaron E. Jackson (Madison District Court 23-P-349), 152 Wesley Court, for and in full consideration of the property settlement in the Decree of Dissolution in Madison Circuit Court, case 16-CI-50498
• Roger D. Seals and June E. Seals to William Oscar Seals, tract P6/323, for and in consideration of love and affection
Aug. 9
• Jeslyn Amber Shelton and Courtney Nicole Shelton to Kent Bradley Sullivan and Emily Christine Sullivan, lot 57 final subdivision plat Phase I Dove’s Landing, $250,000
Thomas D. Schneid and Jani K. Schneid to The Thomas and Jani Schneid Living Trust, Thomas D. Schneid and Jani K. Schneid, as Trustees, under the provisions of a trust agreement dated August 1, 2023, as a gift to the grantee
• Deborah L. West to Gerald Frank Gupton and Sylvia Kay Gupton, lot 48 Final Plat Townhouse Regime River Run Phase II, $388,000
• Gary W. Reed and Patricia J. Reed to Ashley Caudill and Cheryl D. Thornburgh, tract 5 plat 8/164, $305,000
• Via Vitae Development, LLC to Franklin Echevarria and Barbara Ivette Gonzalez, lot 69 Phase 4 Magnolia Point Subdivision$349,900
• Magnolia Development, LLC to LP Construction, LLC, lot 171 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision Phase 7A, $195,000
• Wilma Jenkins Poynter (a/k/a Wilma Doris Poynter), by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Sharon A. Poynter Shook to Sharon A. Poynter-Shook, lot 8 Hillcrest Subdivision, for and in consideration of one percent (1%) ownership being $1,350
• Wilma Jenkins Poynter (a/k/a Wilma Doris Poynter), by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Sharon A. Poynter Shook to Sharon A. Poynter-Shook, 410 Wallace Court, for and in consideration of one percent (1%) ownership being $1,401
• KY Heritage Homes, LLC go Joshua L. Linville and Macci Linville, 135 Patriot Trail, $285,000
• Virginia Grigsby Rodriguez to Ernesto Martinez Garza and Lizbeth T. Martinez, tract plat 12/12, $615,000
• Glenn A. Hoskins, P.S.C. in its Qualified Intermediary for George T. Jumper and Lise Ann Jumper to George T. Jumper and Lise Anne Jumper, tracts Madison County, $1.00
• Charles E. Miracle and Barbara Miracle to Tamera Renee Rinck, lot 47, Block 3, Section 2, Suncrest Meadows Subdivision $283,000
• Horn Investments, LLC to Mary Suzetta Horn, lots 32-33 St. Andrews Phase I of Boone’s Trace Subdivision, for and in consideration of a capital distribution to its sole member
• Magnolia Development, LLC to A and R Contractors, LLC, 1116 Mission Drive, $62,500
• Magnolia Development, LLC to A and R Contractors, LLC, 1120 Mission Drive, $62,500
• Magnolia Development, LLC to KAP Leasing, LLC, 1141 Mission Drive, $62,500
• Magnolia Development, LLC to KAP Leasing, LLC, 1137 Mission Drive, $62,500
• Magnolia Development, LLC to KAP Leasing LLC, 1061 Mission Drive, $62,500
• Magnolia Development, LLC to KAP Leasing LLC, 1057 Mission Drive, $62,500
