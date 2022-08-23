Madison County Property Transfers: August 8 - 10, 2022

August 8
• Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc to Thomas B. McClung and Kimberly J. McClung, lot 104 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes Subdivision, Phase I, 269,900
• Eric Len Ogden, Marion W. Ogden and London Ann Roberts to D-Pro, LLC, lot 11 The Gates Planned Unit Development, for and in consideration of a capital contribution by members of the limited liability company to said company
• John Coburn (a/k/a John Gordon Coburn) and Janice Coburn (a/k/a Janice Ruth Coburn), by and through her Attorney-In-Fact, John Gordon Coburn to Michal Travis Bowles and Brandi Lynn Bowles, 130 Raven Drive, $237,000
• Wyldwoods, Farms, LLC to Freda R. Wilson, a certain tract of land located on the northeast corner of the junction of Kingston-Dreyfus Pike and Ogg Lane, $225,000
• Samuel L. Agee and Georgianna Agee to Stacy Lynn Agee Hazelwood, lot 112, inclusive of Section 2 of Covington Woods, Richmond, for and in consideration of the love and affection between parties
• Carroll Mullins and Jeremy Lee Mullins to Joshua Ryan Green, 103 Mildred Court, Richmond, $156,001
August 9
• ICEE Investments, LLLP to Dolly Holdings, LLC, lots 84 A and 84 B Ash Park Subdivision, Richmond, $390,000
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Shawn Campbell and Jessica Campbell, 6009 Arbor Woods Way, Richmond, $284,900
• Weston Partners, LLC to John Devere Builder, Inc., 316 Spangler Drive, Richmond, $661,301.33
• The Estate of Evelyn Kayser to 3G Properties, LLC, 121 Eastern Hills Drive (f/k/a Gay Drive), $195,000
• Tommy Cope Properties, LLC to April Fox, 404 Drayton Place, Richmond $334,900
• Edwin Matthews and Tammy J. Matthews to Christopher Clayton Walters and Shevon Racine Walters, lot 6 Fincastle subdivision Phase 1, $312,000
• Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc., to Alicia Gaile Riley, lot 105 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes, Phase I, Richmond, $269,900
• Laura L. Murphree (f/k/a Kara Kash) to Carl Thomas, 1031 Brooklyn Blvd #2, Berea, $145,000
• Jack A. Corn and Lisa K. Corn to William Bonner and Amanda Bonner, 148 Carlton Drive, Richmond, $250,000
August 10
• Mia Coleman and Tim Kinberlain to Betty Ruth Johnson and Mylayah Alenka Johnson, 172 Prewitt Drive, Richmond, $255,000
• Kentucky Rain Holdings, LLC to William R. Benton, 709 Mule Shed Lane, Richmond, $350,000
• Joy A. Frazier to St. Andrews Place Retirement Community, Inc, 5044 Dundee Drive Unit 18B, Richmond, 109,500
• Peggy Patterson to Bonnie Withers, lot 8 High Steet, Berea, for and in consideration of the love and affection Grantor has for grantee, her daughter
• Shorty Carpentry and Construction, Inc to Billy Light and Britta S. Light, 3009 Landstar Drive, Richmond, $264,900
Benjamin L. Monarch and Jennifer D. Cook, by Benjamin L. Monarch, her Attorney-In-Fact, to Adrianna S. Jenkins, 236 Page Drive, Richmond, $242,000
• Timothy Bramble, Administrator of the Estate of Patsy Hudnall to bhomeky, LLC, lot 85 South Bluegrass Center Phase 3, $140,000
• Madison County Board of Education, a School Corporation to the Commonwealth of Kentucky for the use and benefit of the Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highways, a tract of land lying along US 421 (Battlefield Memorial Highway), the Grantor in consideration of the mutual benefits to be derived by the Grantor and Grantee
• Phil L. Hukill and Kristi L. Hukill to Dean Aleee Ciccarelli Gilvin, 560 Leverton Place, Richmond, $245,000
• Monika Anna Steward and Kevin Bradley Stewart to David A. Laycock and Lynda R. Laycock, Co-Trustees of the Laycock Family Trust, Tract 1: lot 55 Hickory Hills Subdivision Section 3; Tract 2: lot 63 Hickory Hills Subdivision Section #3, 530,000
• Robert Coldiron and Pamela Coldiron, 138 Cartier Drive, $380,000
• Salem H. Properties to Sixtus Che Mimsheh Fru and Dominique Vanneck Tchuisseu Moyo, 1134 Judah Bear Boulevard, Richmond, $215,000
• Via Vitae Development, LLC to JCM, LLC, 700 Cottonwood Drive, Richmond, $145,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc., lot 62 @ Prairie View @ Twin Lakes Phase II, $40,000
• Jewell Anglin by and through Bobby Anglin, her Attorney-In-Fact to Brad O. Anglin and Sarah D. Anglin, tract Madison County, $50,000
