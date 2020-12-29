Dec. 8
• Stephen Delbert Robbins to Mary King and Greg King, 426 Bay Berry Ln., $315,000
• Paul Richard Addie and Terry Denise Addie to Paul R. Addie, 2296 Booneboro Road, $205,000
• Norman W. Powell and Sandra A. Powell to Rebecca Cook and Thomas R. Cook, lot 16 The Woods Subdivision, $510,000
• Seth Thomas Cornelius to Roger Bruce McQueen Jr. and Rita McQueen, lot 73 Wellington Subdivision, $249,900
• Sarah King Stephens (f/k/a Sarah King) and Bradley Stephens to Wealth Builder Investments, LLC., 216 Boone Street, $113,000
• Jennifer M. Osborne, Executor of the Estate of Nelson E. O’Donnell to Jennifer Marie Osborne, tract 1-B P29/168, for and in consideration of a distribution from the Estate and in accordance with the provisions of the Will of Nelson E. O’Donnell
• Faith and Hope Properties, LLC., to Lawrence C. Centliver, lot 20 Apple Grove Park, $103,000
• Stephen A. Black and Libby T. Black to Charles G. Horn and Frances Carol Horn, lot 19 Stateland Subdivision, $152,500
•Matthew D. Milken and Kelly Sue Wilken to Matthew D. Wilken and Kelly Sue Wilken as Trustees for Wilken Living Trust dated 11/16/2011, tract Poosey Ridge, for and in consideration of funding the trust
Dec. 9
• Indigo Run, Inc. to JC Carr Builders, lot 260 Indigo Run, $40,000
•Jeffrey Mosher (a/k/a Jeffrey Deen Mosher) and Robin Mobley Mosher to Caitlin Elizabeth Dunworth and Maksym Galishevsky, lot 2 Plat 18/108, $233,000
• Via Vitae Development, LLC. to Mattheew Huffman and Megan Huffman, lot 41 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $433,653.69
• Dale E. Carrier and Jane E. Carrier to Jesse Darryl Ashley and Kellye R. Ashley, lot 11 Wallace Court Subdivision, $202,500
• Roger Thomas, Jr. to Mary Rose French and Jeremy D. Elkins, lot 15 Shady Oaks Subdivision, $330,000
• Anthony Ballard and Donna Ballard to James M. Hill and LaDonna Hill, lot 17 Deacon Hills Subdivision, $215,000
• Mark Shoemaker and Marti Shoemaker to Angela Marie Hurst, lot 29 Deacon Hills Subdivision, $230,000
• Habash Properties, LLC to Gregory L. Bultman and Katherine C. Bultman, lot 66 Lower South Point, $270,000
• Richard Hilland Shelby Hill to Deerfield Properties 2, LLC, lot 76 Argyll Woods Subdivision, $169,900
• Larry Thomas Boyd and Peggy J. Boyd to Hannah Terry and Jeffery J. Anglin, lots 25-26 Indian Hills Subdivision, $178,500
• Michael Anglin and Amy Anglin to Izabella Poloni and Jeron Poloni, lot 8 Burchwood Subdivision, $141,000
Dec. 10
• KJC Properties, LLC to Raymond R. Kofler and Elizabeth M. Kofler, lot 50 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $190,900
• Robert T. Hayden to Rose E. Hayden, tracts Madison County, pursuant to a Decree of Dissolution
• Robert John Harris and Brenda C. Harris to Bobby Jones and Elizabeth Jones, lot 38 Heritage Place, $190,000
• Janet S. Hagan by and through her Attorneys-in-Fact, Susan H. Oliver and Gregory J. Hagan to St. Andrews Retirement Community, Inc., Unit 2C St. Andrews Place Condominiums, $73,400
• Abdullah Alhurani by and through his attorney in fact Kayla Alhurani and Kayla Alhurani to Frankie Morgan and Richard Morgan, lot 9 Cummins Development, $165,000
• Elite Builders, LLC to Teddy R. Johnson, Vanessa Johnson and Cassidy Brooke Johnson, lot 124 Ashpark Subdivision, $245, 000
• John Breedlove, Jr to Janice Rawlings and Randall Rawlings, 236 Congelton Lane, $140,000
• Frank C. Neeley and Charlotte F. Neeley to Stephanie Ladd and Randolph G. Land, lot 33 Adams Place Subdivision, $405,000
• Justin Shewmake and Amber Shewmake (f/k/a Amber Dillon) to Anthony Carl Warner, lot 9 Oaks Subdivision, $209,900
• Richmond Development Company, LLC Turnberry Partners LLC to James Timothy Black and Cynthia Black, lot 26 Ashpark Subdivision, $264,900
Dec. 11
• Jeff Ledington and Karen Ledington to Sierra R. Lee, lot 20 Madison Village Subdivision, $140,000
• Eckman Management, LLC to A-Zahed Properties, LLC, lot 78 Frazierwood Subdivision, $90,000
• CP Builders, Inc. to Gregory Krueger and Shane Breeden, lot 31 Warriors Trace Subdivision, $415,000
• Esther Leach-Greene to Patty Jo Cornelison, unit 274 Clairmont at Grey Oaks, $245,000
• Tyler Watson (a/k/a Brandon Tyler Watson and Jimmi Lynn Watson to Chirag Patel, lot 10B South Bluegrass Junction Center, $55,000
• Stanley Blanton and Kimberly Blanton to Krystal Parker and Nathaniel Parker, 116 Pin Oak Drive, $195,000
Dec. 14
• Habitat for Humanity of Madison and Clark Counties, Kentucky, Inc. to Gary Lee Hisle and Amanda Marie Hisle, tract Madison County, $120,000
• Ashlee Johnson (n/k/a Ashlee Davis), Michael Davis, Val Johnson (a/k/a Valerie Johnson) and Michael Johnson to Vincent Logan, lot 22 Heritage Place Subdivision, $195,000
• ASQ Properties, LLC to Horn Investments, LLC, lot 105 Boone’s Trace Subdivision, $22,000
• William O. Criswell, Danielle R. Criswell (n/k/a Danielle R. Howard) and John D. Howard, lot 60 High Meadows Subdivision, for and in consideration of the terms of a divorce agreement
• Erin Kelley to Sasha T. Wernersbach and Ashley R. Wernersbach, lot 14 Greenway Subdivision, $150,000
• Amee Osbon and David R. Osbon to Justin Sterlie Mitchell and Lathey Mitchell, lot 150 Madison Village Subdivision, $143,000
• K and L Developers, LLC to James R. Keeton, 404 Doubletree Court, $65,000
• Arvel Turner, Sr. and Ruth Turner to Arvel Turner, Jr., Sand Ridge Road, in consideration of the love and affection they have for their son
• Holly R. Fort and Wilkie C Fort (a/k/a Willie C. Fort III) to Joshua Richardson and Desiree A. Richardson, lots 255-258 Dixie Highway Park Addition, $130,000
• Peyton Homes, LLC to Johnna LeeAnn Forman and Micah David Forman, tract Kentucky Highway 52, $571,000
• A and R Contractors, LLC to Amanda N. Lynch, 353 Memory Lane/173 Page Drive, $185,700
• Robert G. Atwater to Olivia Jennea Arden, lot 6 Apple Grove Park Subdivision, $122,900
• KJC Properties, LLC to Douglas John Nowak and Wendy Ann Nowak, lot 48 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $192,350
• Salem Habash to Gregory Holbrook and Sharon Holbrook, 279 Winward Way, $215,000
