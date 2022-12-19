Madison County Property Transfers: December 1 - 2, 2022

Dec. 1
• Todd A. Strouse and Rachel R. Strouse, to Killian Conley Deaton, 264 Brittany Circle, Richmond, $244,000
• The Andy Luther Garrett Estate, by and through its Executrix, Andrea Anderson to Hazel G. Garrett, tract U.S. Highway 421, Berea, $81,400
• Patricia Jean Vanwinkle to Chasteen Enterprise, Inc, 184 Lee Paige Court, Berea, $25,000
• Skinny Tires, LLC to Reeves Ridge, LLC, tracts Madison County, $570,000
• Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc. to Richard A. Schoen, 2003 Partridge Way, Richmond, $274,900
Dec. 2
• Christy Lynn Weilage to Kimberley Nicholas and Ronald Brent Nicholas, lot 48 Hickory Hills Subdivision, Richmond, $371,500
• Tayna G. Floyd to Jennifer Dawn Zimmer, lots plat ¼, $250,000
• Roylee Walker to Krishna Ghimire and Mahesh N. Ghimire, 100 Dennis Street, Richmond, $160,000
• Susan Stephens (f/k/a Susan M. Waterbury) and Robert Spencer Waterbury to Krishna Ghimire and Mahesh N. Ghimire, lot 40 Deacon Hills Subdivision, $198,000
• BLC Partners to DB Eastern Bypass, LLC, 847 Eastern Bypass, Richmond, $1,050,000
• Scott Hanford Deyo and Wilma Deyo to Scott Deyo, Jr. and Monica Sewell, lot 49 Wil O Mac Place Subdivision, $440,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.