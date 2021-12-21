Dec. 14
• William Eyster and Tracy Eyster to Jason R. Hollon and Skylar J. Hollon, lot 6 Brighton Court Subdivision (808 Brighton Court), $500,000
• Bless This House, LLC to Jessica Rose Fowler, tract Madison County, $122,000
• Douglas Roberts, Allen Roberts, and Renda Roberts to CLS Construction, LLC, tract Madison County, $51,150
• Rodney Short Builders, Inc., to Ellen Carnesecca and Michael Carnesecca, lot 83 Stoney Creek Subdivision (619 Boulder Court), $224,900
• Frazier Realty Company, LLC to Carol A. Vickers and Robert Vickers, Trustees of the Fritz Family Trust, dated October 30, 2001, and Union Venture, LLC, Phase 4 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, for and in consideration of a membership interest proportionate to the property
• Union Venture to Magnolia Development, LLC, Phase 4 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $180,000
• Daniel L. Dundon, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact, Jubal L. Miller, and Holland C. Dundon. By and through her Attorney-in-fact to Brandi Jo. Blackburn, Stacey Marie Blackburn, William Mack Blackburn and Brandy Suzanne Blackburn, tract 29/242, $211,000
• James Cannon and Brittany Cannon to Four Mile Investments, LLC, lot 1 Plat 18/71 (lot 1 Walker Parke Road), for and in consideration of a capital contribution to Grantee of which Grantors are sole members and which is wholly owned by Grantee
• Salem Habash to Kae Lea Hartman, lot 20 Lower South Pointe Subdivision (308 Aster Trail), $$320,000
• Kae Lea Hartman to Benjamin Andrew Runnels and Laken Nicole Runnels, lot 8 Fraywood Estates Subdivision, $50,000
• Patricia A. Mikulec to Jeremiah Kane Duerson and Jessica Dare Duerson, lot 22 Berkley Hall, $35,000
• Advanced Roofing and Construction, Inc. to Maria Moore, Parcel 22A Plat 30/26 Sycamore Park @ Golden Leaf, $5,500
• Dana Michael Smith and Jennifer Ann Swisher to Mario Andriani, lot 3 Plat 20/198, $135,000
• Rosena F. Allen to Phillip Gump and Sarah Gump, Unit 204 Wilmore Park Condominiums, $255,000
•Anita Brown and Courtney Brown to Siegfried Lauren and Kathryn Lauren, tract 3 Plat 26/273 (1820 Barnes Mill Road), $872,000
Dec. 15
• Rainey Construction, LLC to Douglas Benton Schatz and Kimiko Alexander, lot 104 Orchard Hills Subdivision (189 Page Drive), $237,900
• Shiloh Cove Properties, LLC to LP Construction, LLC, lots 2, 5, and 26 Shiloh Cove Subdivision, $96,000
• Jo Nelda Cole, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Mark Cole to Shaun Daniel Goodwin and Robin D. Goodwin, lot 54 Deacon Hills Subdivision (105 Lakeshore Drive), $230,000
• Ellen Creech to Triple Crown Rentals, LLC tract Madison County (off of Bear Wallow Road and Ogg Lane), $190,000
• Jackie L. Roberson to Odessa Properties, LLC, lot 3 Dreamland Subdivision (1609 Speedwell Road), $137,00
• SK Lee Properties, LLC to Jesse Bowman, lots 27 – 32 Battlefield Subdivision (Oliver Drive), $200,000
8 James R. Gard and Janice R. Gard to Monica Gard Marcum and Clay Donald Marcum, tract Madison County (42 Boone Street), $117,000
• Rebecca D. Rezenbrink and Earl Rezenbrink to Todd Harris and Denise Harris, tract Madison County (625 Chestnut Street), $225,000
• M and M Services, Co., Inc. to Thomas Jeffery Wolfe and Penny T. Wolfe, lot 34 Warrior’s Trace Subdivision (3019 Iroquois Trail), $425,000
• Andrea Webster (a/k/a Alysia Andrea Johnson Webster) and Mark Webster to Joshua M. Dillon and Mandy Dillion, lot 25 Milford Estates Subdivision, $235,000
• Bobby Jo Van Winkle to The Oakmont Group, LLC, tract Madison County (Linden and Fairview Streets), $30,000
• Dale A. Lawrenze and Pamela D. Lawrenze, to The Dale A. Lawrenze and Pamela D. Lawrenze Irrevocable Trust, lot 42 Hilltop Acres Subdivision (104 Nancy Drive, for and in consideration which grantors have for grantees
• 5th Street, LLC to Booker Group Investments, LLC, tract Madison County (corner of Fifth and Lyndale), $1.00
• Houghton Homes, LLC to SGN Property Management, LLC, tract 17 - 19 Raintree@ Golden Leaf, $1,287,714.29
• Donald Charlie Swafford and Kathryn Swafford to Cortney Renee McCarty, lot 52, Fountain Park Subdivision (313 Jacks Creek Road), $275,000
• Tebland Co., LLC to Commonwealth of Kentucky for the use and benefit of the Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highways, tracts Kentucky 627, $73,894
• Madison County Board of Education, a School Corporation, to the Commonwealth of Kentucky for use and benefit of the Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highways, tract U.S. 421, Grantor in consideration of the mutual benefit derived by the grantor and grantee
• Paul Frazier and/or Marsha K. Frazier, Trustee of the Roy R. Frazier Grantor Trust, dated December 1, 2016 to Tyler Scott Frazier and Nicole Zullo Frazier, lot 24 Hampton Ridge Subdivision (146 Primrose Circle)
