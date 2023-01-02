Madison County Property Transfers: December 15 - 16, 2022

Dec. 15
• Brent J. Shaw and Dana Hanson-Shaw to Cartus Financial Corporation, 134 Raven Drive, Berea, $315,000
• Cartus Financial Corporation to Cody R. Reid and Anna G. Reid, 134 Raven Drive, Berea, $315,000
• Priscilla Bloom, as Executor of the Estate of David Francis Bloom (a/k/a David F. Bloom) to Thin Line Investments, LLC, tract 2 plat 8/130, $110,000
• WW Investments, LLC to Michael Wayne Richardson and Joyce Faye Richardson, tract A plat 22/23, $70,000
• Gerald Whisman and Tonya Whisman to Landon L. Mayo and Joanna M. Mayo, 336 Oxford Circle, Richmond, $269,900
• Vivian Ann Kineman and Donald R. Griffeth to Joyce Seitz Hutcheson, 113 Covington Way, Richmond, $280,000
• Shannon D. Snapp and Danna Snap to Kurtis D. Malear and Courtney L. Malear, 104 Braemar Drive, Richmond, $310,000
• Austin Warford to Henry Bach and Connie Bach, 148 Boone Way, Richmond, $440,000
• Mason W. Tackett and Lagonda Tackett to Stephen Doss and Candice Doss, tract Madison County, $38,000
• The Estate of Zella Conner, by Kory O’Dell Isaacs as Public Administrator to Stargazer Homes, LLC, $10,000
• David Fish and Misty Fish to Eric Dunaway, 518 Ashley Court, Berea, $215,650
• Bruce Cope to BCB Rentals, LLC, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of capital contribution to the LLC
• Mary Jane Lakes (a/k/a Janie Lakes) to BCB Rentals, LLC, tracts Madison County, $200,000
• Patsy Sue Taylor to Patsy Sue Taylor and Adam Zachary Taylor, 117 Cedar Drive, for and in consideration of the love and affection between parties who are mother and son and in order to create a survivorship interest
Dec. 16
• Lyndsey Lisle to Kenneth Vitale and Yoshiko Hill, 6012 Arbor Woods Way, Richmond, $314,000
• Billie French and William C. Buckley to Dalton Keith Harris, lot 27A plat 29/183, $175,000
• John C. Stone, Jr. and Grace O. Stone to Monique Stone, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of the love and affection which Grantors have for grantee, grantee being daughter of Grantor
• Sherilene Rae Celesti, Successor Trustee on behalf of The Wilbur Brewsaugh and Reva Brewsaugh Revocable Living Trust, Dated September 3, 1999, to Frank Hall, Jr. and Teresa Ann Hall, 138 Castlewood Drive, Richmond, $336,250
• Mary Conn to Jenna Faye Ramsey, lot 8 Richard McIntosh Subdivision, $142,000
• Paul H. Mays and Janice W. Mays to Timothy W. Miller and Toni Sue Miller, tract Madison County, $80,000
• Kentucky Heritage Homes, LLC to Leon Langford and Catherine Langford, lot 5 Fincastle Subdivision, $290,000
• Audrey Tina Hall to Jeremy Pool and Michelle Pool, 1308 Lancaster Woods Subdivision, $330,000
• Wayne John Baldwin and Carol Baldwin to Hayley Cheyenne Hunt, lot 1 plat 15/94, $262,500
• Jimmy Ray Neeley to Ronnie Perkins, tract Madison County, $1.00 and for the love and affection from nephew to uncle
