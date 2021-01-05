Dec. 17
• Patrick Sanchez to James C. Hayner and Amy M. Hayner, lot 5 Orchard Hills Subdivision
• Stevie W. Mayo and Angela R. Mayo to Larry D. Brooks, lot 69 Beginnings Subdivision
• Troy L. Smith and Ingrid B. Smith to Jordan D. Bellamy, lot 6 Southpointe Subdivision
• Josh Barrett Homes, LLC to Mary H. Jones and Jerry W. Jones, Lot 70 Orchard Hills Subdivision
• Roy Todd Builders to Will Fort and Holly Fort, lot 62 Stoney Creek Subdivision
• Emily K. Dunn Bentley and Jon Barry Bentley to Emily K. Dunn Bentley and Jon Barry Bentley, lot 51 Highland Park Place Subdivision
• Danny Alan Presnell, Dana Presnell, David Glenn Presnell and Brenda Presnell to David Glenn Presnell and Brenda Presnell, tract 1 plat 27/358
Dec. 18
• Diane S. Unthank to Rondal Marshall Bruner, lot 75 Creekside
• William Randall Martin, Charles Edward Martin, and Ronald Keith Martin to Lyndsey Lisle, lot 35 Frazerwood Subdivision
• Anthony Girod Estate to Kristy Elaine Hicks, lot 44 Estonia Estates Subdivision
• Community Trust Bank, Inc. to Michael Allen and Brittney Allen, lot 133 Heritage Place Subdivision
• Ronnie D. Smith and Helen Smith to DDT Development Company, LLC, Tracts 1-3 plat 26/596
• Cannon Construction, LLC to Jildan M. Standish, lot 89 Ashpark Subdivision
• Margaret E. Williams Estate to Michael Whalen and Johnetta Whalen tracts Madison County
• Clint Taylor Construction to Edward S. Arnold III, lot 44 Ashpark Subdivison
• Jamie Lee Beard and Jared Allen Beard to Eliza Jane Isaacs, lot 21 Burnhamwood Subdivision
• Madeline R. Jackson to St. Andrews Place Retirement Community, Inc, Unit 6A St. Andrews Place Condominiums
• Lynn F. Brooks, Executor of the Pearl Williams Estate to Lynn F. Brooks, Robert S. Brooks and Alexzandria Brooks, tracts Madison County
• Carrie L. Henry Estate, Donna L. Lillis, Co-executor and Ted Edward Henry, Co-executor to St. Andrews Place Retirement Community, Inc., Unit 6D St. Andrews Place Condominiums
• Matthew B. Hoskins to William Eyster, tract A 1A Plat 18/375
•Theresa A. Litteral to Keith Jones and Vanya Jones, lot 76 Tates Creek Estates Subdivision
Dec. 21
• John Cornelison and Judy Cornelison to Michael Ross Cornelison, tract 3 P29/15
• Ralph E. Baxter Administrator of the Bernice Baxter Estate, Beverly Turner, Hezzie Turner, Michael O. Baxter, Ralph E. Baxter, Janice C. Baxter, and Leslie t. Baxter to Roger Rose and Karen Rose, tract plat 29/215
• Charles Anderson and Alyssa Anderson to M and T Property Management, LLC, Unit 19 Atwood Place Condominiums
• Mildred Fay Whicker to Donovan P. Nolan and Amanda J. Nolan, tract 2 plat 28/354
• Brandon Aldridge and McKenna Aldridge to Bryan Roark and Ashley Roark, lot 30 Dreamland Subdivision
• Jason Stewart Apartments, LLC to Trifecta Blue, LLC, lot 187-189 Ashpark Subdivision
• Fayetta Pergrem to JC Square, LLC, lot 28 Ashly Place Addition
• Doll Properties, LLC to Lauren Lane Stewart and Crystal V. Stewart, lot 67 Ashpark Subdivision
• Houghton Homes to Jara Ashley Ramsey and Travis S. Ramsey, lot 67 Crossings Subdivision
• Colby Jennings to Astain Pierce Dennis, tract US Highway 25
• Wendell Darrin Chasteen and Cheryl Chasteen to Aaron Patrick Bee and Casey Lorenlee Bee, parcel B 29/4
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc, lot 86 Orchard Hills Subdivision
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.