Madison County Property Transfers: December 18 - 19, 2021

Dec. 16
• Michael John Martin and Danette Lee Martin to Manajkumar Patel and Sapraben Patel, lots 33A and 32B Gleneagles of Boone Trail Subdivision (341 Inverness Trail), $450,000
• Michael A. Lander and Karen Lander to Randell Glenn French and Carmalita Rae French, lot 91 Quail West (366 Sweetgrass Way), $470,000
• A and R Contractors, LLC to Ronald Wheeler and Marie Wheeler, lot 100 Orchard Hill Subdivision (205 Page Drive), $238,000
• Aaron Blake Davis and Brandi C. Davis to A and K Property 2, LLC, lot 48 Killarney Heights Subdivision (210 McDaniel Drive), for and in consideration of an agreement between parties, Grantor being the sole member of Grantee, a Kentucky Limited Liability, Company
• Aaron Blake Davis and Brandi C. Davis to A and K Property 2, LLC, lot 84 Beaumont Subdivision for and in consideration of an agreement between parties, Grantor being the sole member of Grantee, a Kentucky Limited Liability, Company
• Daniel Pennington and Kaitlyn Penning to Tannon McNeil and Carissa McNeil, lot 44 Eagle’s Landing (133 Raven Drive), $269,500
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to James Michael Riley and Oakley Riley, lot 120 Orchard Hills Subdivision (741 Tower Drive), $234,900
• Malorie Mann to Ralph David Shew, lot 108 Hidden Hills, $247,500
• Roston Stephens and Tiffany A. Stephens to Jessica Branham and Keith Branham, lot 1 plat 23/7, $279,900
• KJC Properties, LLC to David Cooper, lot 21 Stoney Creek Subdivision (465 Middle Creek Way), $214,900
• Sharlene L. Bryant and David A. Bryant to Roston Stephens and Tiffany Alice Stephens, lot 45 A Barnes Mill Estates (136 Redwood Drive), $397,500
• Clayton Stanton Hayes and Glenna Hayes to Stephen Messer and Teresa Messer tract 2 plat 20/23 (3497 Scaffold Cane Road), $15,000
• Roaring Creek, Inc. to William J. Short, lots 26 – 28 Roaring Creek Estates, $30,000
• Jabez Construction, LLC, by Charlie Malachaski, member to Moore Construction and Excavating, LLC, lot 31 Laneybrook Estates, for and in consideration of an exchange of real property and for no cash exchange whatsoever
• Moore Construction and Excavating, LLC to Jabez Construction, LLC, lot 6 Laneybrook Estates, for and in consideration of an exchange of real property and for no cash exchange whatsoever
Dec. 17
• Lois T. Barnett, Michael Wayne Barnette and Mary Beth Barnett and Carol Barnett to Robert Soublo and Jessika Soublo, lot 2 plat 7/112 (362 Opossum Kingdom Road, $360,000
• Leonard M. Tudor and Vickie Tudor to Penny C. Curry and Gary Curry, tract 1A Plat 28/358, $390,000
Spangler Apartments, LLC to The Oakmont Group, LLC 308, Spangler Drive, $780,000
• AD Grant Builders, Inc. to The Oakmont Group, LLC, Tract 1 and 2 (formerly 8 – 10 Blue Grass Addition), $330,000
Brian Charles and Jennifer Charles to the Brian E. Charles Living Trust, tract 2A plat 21/334 (3564 Berea Road), for and in consideration of funding the Brian E. Charles Living Trust
• Good Homes, LLC d/b/a LEX House Buyers to Faithful Properties, Inc., lots 35 and 36 Country Club Heights (117 Golfview Drive), $75,000
• Waydell Garrett, Jr., single individually and as administrator of the Estate of Waydell Garrett (a/k/a Waydell Garrett, Sr.), Malissa Summerson and Scott Summerson to Good Homes LLC (d/b/a LEX House Buyers, lots 35 and 36 Country Club Heights (117 Golf View Drive), $65,000
• Shiloh Pointe Properties, LLC to LP Construction, LLC, lot 109 Shiloh Point Subdivision (409 Quail Creek Court), $38,000
• Menelaus, LLC to Red-Colt Property Investments, Inc., parcel 3 30/24 (505 Opossum Kingdom Road), $546, 175
• Brandon Soublo and Jessica C. Soublo to Brandon H. Bentley, 569 East Ridge Road, $235,000
• Gene Webb and Mary Lee Webb to Windsor Creek Property, LLC, 518 Waco Loup Road, $235,000
• Jackie W. Crawford and Shirley K. Crawford Revocable Living Trust dated September 29, 2007, by and through the Trustees Jackie W. Crawford and Shirly K. Crawford to Chuck Dewayne Alexander and Michelle Alexander, 381 N. Muddy Creek Road, $300,000
• Menelaus, LLC to Charles Everitt King, parcel 4 plat 30/24 (530 Angel Road), $326,055
• Phyllis Hager and Terry Hager to Glen W. Dillon and Tara M. Dillon, Tract 2 19/197, $60,000
• Robin Dees and Lisa Dees to Kenneth Drake and Eleanor Drake, 227 Estridge Road, $125,000
• Dennis Eugene Brandenburg and Angela Kay Brandenburg to William Dale Adams and Sandy Adams, tract 5 plat 29/173, $232,500
