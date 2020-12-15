Dec. 2
• Brianna Sharpes-Para, in her capacity as Administratrix of the Estate of Wendy Jo Martinez, lot 88 Frazierwood, for and in consideration of the distribution of the assets of the Estate of Wendy Jo Martinez
• Gail W. Wolford to Myrisa K. Christy and James Brandon Christy, lots 1 -11 Victory Heights Subdivision, $210,100
• Roy VanWinkle and Teresa VanWinkle to Terry James Napier, Ray Napier, Jr., and Kristy S. Napier, tract Old Brassfield Road, $90,000
• The Estate of Geraldine Masters through Anna Robinson, Executrix to Jessie J. Lainhart and Thelma D. Lainhart, 303 Overland Drive, $66,300
• Coleen L. Lightly and Frank D. Lightly to Windsor Creek Property, LLC. lot 18 Walnut Grove Subdivision, $22,000
• Kenneth E. Gastineau and Sally Gastineau to Rebecca Johnson, 135 N. Broadway, $299,900
•Nada Todd through her Attorney in Fact Tammy Jean Todd Roberts to Alex Todd and Rose Elaine Todd, 3428 Old Highway 52, $70,000
• Robbie Puckett and Jamie Puckett to Ted R. Osborn, Jr, 186 Primrose Circle, $225,000
• Michael Kevin Simpson to Shane Christopher Thornton and McKenzie Lynn Crupper, lot 6 Mildred Court, $115,500
• Houghton Homes, LLC to David Thomas Ott, Sr. and Diane Cecilia Ott, lot 48 Dreamland Subdivision, $195,000
• Steven Suppa and Sandra Suppa to Bradley Allen Cunningham and Barbara Rose Cunningham, lot 13 Ballard Point Subdivision, $240,000
• Paul Hatcher and Tami Hatcher to Craig J. Gillespie and Michael L. Gillespie, lot 108 Boones Trace Subdivision, $450,000
• Stan Nickell and Rachel Nickell to John Mark B. Hack, Center Street, $169,500
• John Levi Alexander and Danielle Lea Lamb to Thomas Ray Skinner and Melissa A. Skinner, tract Plat 29/117, $50,000
• Todd Builders, LLC to Brooklynn Sparks, lot 2 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $196,000
• Gordon Bernard Cummins to Deborah Kaye Moore, lot 1 25 Kay Street, $75,000
Dec. 3
• Windcrest Development, LLC to DCW Development, LLC, lots 206 through 238 Creekside Village Subdivision, $400,000
• Windsor Creek Property, LLC to Jacob Curry and Jayme Curry, tracts Plat 28/281, for and inconsideration of $1, the receipt and sufficiency of which is hereby acknowledged
• Erik Scott Dunlap and Leslie Dunlap a/k/a Leslie Ann Dunlap to Travis Farris and Jessica Marie Farris, lot 66 Meadows Subdivision, $380,000
• Dwight O’Neal and Whitley B. O’Neal to Eric S. Dunlap lot 114 Heritage Place Subdivision, $215,000
• George A. Deckelman and Carla H. Deckleman to Nathan Keith Williams and Jessica M. Williams, lot 35 Boone’s Trace Subdivision, $420,000
• Timothy Marcum and Natasha Marcum to Brittany Michelle Marcum, lot Estonia Estates, #124,999
• Josh Barrett Homes, LLC to Pricilla Brandenburg and Cordondre D. Brandenburg, tract Madison County, $142,000
• Kathy E. McGuire to Patricia Lynn Perry, tract U.S. Highway 25, $180,000
• Harold Bucher and Jean C. Bucher to Kelcie Butcher, tract Madison County, $160,000
• Marianna Heins-Loy to Michael W. Cooper, Terri Cooper and Carole L. Boudrot, lot 67 Wil O’ Mac Subdivision, $355,000
• William Duke McClellan, Trustee of the Susan H. McClellan Revocable Trust dated November 18, 2009 to Stephen Lepore and Carrie Lane Lepore, tracts Madison County, $300,000
• Larry K. Sulfridge and Leslie G. Sulfridge to Bradley Montgomery, lot 80 Robinson Marcum Addition, $42,500
