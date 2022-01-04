Madison County Property Transfers: December 20 - 21, 2021

Dec. 20
• Autumn Surbeck and Tara Christine Stingel to James Andrew Harrison and Rebecca Ann Harrison, lot 37 Hillcrest Subdivision (235 Pleasure Drive), $199,500
• Carol Kirby (a/k/a Carol Cummins) to William Jacob Brewer and Laci Brooke Brewer, lot 24 Ballard Point (1209 Ballard Court), $259,000
• Nathan D. Stuart and Jessica W. Stuart to Hunter C. Hart and Heather G. Hart, lot 24 Shiloh Point Subdivision (217 James Thomas Way), $379,900
• JJW Development, LLC to Fouzbox development, LLC, lots plat 29/130, 101 and 103 Plaza Drive, $670,000
• Ryan William Miller and Sheri Miller to Randall Kevin Miller, Rebecca E. Miller, Timothy Little and Mary Little, tract 3 plat 26/195, $220,000
• Travis Timbrook and Paula Timbrook to V. Stepp, LLC, tract Madison County $450,000
• Rainwood Properties, LLC to Spangler Apartments, LLC, tract 13C 2 Plat 29/174, $170,000
• Thomas Fulgham and Jodi Fulgham to Michael D. Everett and Judy Hale Everett, tracts Madison County, $255,00
• J and F Grant, LLC to Darrell L. Richardson and Judith Richardson, lot 9 Lower South Pointe Subdivision (349 Southern Aster Trail), $210,000
• LP Construction, LLC to Anthony G Bazzani and Johnna Leimomi Bazzani, lot 60 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision (890 Copley Pointe Drive), $339,900
• Phyllis J. Shuster, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Robert Shuster to Janet Johnson, Carter Johnson and Wade Johnson, Unit 259 of Clairmont at Grey Oaks (259 Clairmont Drive), $239,900
• Steven Ramsey and Thelma Ramsey to Brittany Nicole Johnson, lots 46-50 Oak Park Subdivision, $180,000
• James Lovins and Virginia Lovins to Roger Wallace and Shannon R. Wallace, parcel A plat 30/31, $20,000
• The Renovation Group, LLC to Doug Lunsford and Pamela Lunsford, lot 109 Grey Oaks Subdivision (625 Fourwinds Drive), $409,900
• Lou Lakes to Joshua Peachy and Bethany Peachy, tract plat 17/132, $130,000
• Barbara Prairie, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Adrienne Prairie and Karen Prairie to John Paul Travis Estridge and Russell Jeneene Estridge, 314 Jackson Street, $300,000
• David Kirby and Rachel Kirby to Eli Thomas Crum and Kelly Francis Crum, lots 306 – 306 Dixie Park, $165,000
Dec. 21
• Benjamin E. Keeling and Cristin L. Keeling to Larry D. Woods and Janice M. Woods, lot 19 Lancaster Woods Subdivision (122 Armitage Drive), $239,000
• Joshua Garrett and Diana K. Garrett to Ethan O Arnold – Paine and Brittany Urich, lot 33 Waco Heights (297 Waco Heights), $297,700
• Woodall Realty Company, LLC to Construction Management Pros of Kentucky, LLC, lot 49 Fieldstone Subdivision, $30,000
• David G. Gore and Michele T. Gore to Benjamin Keeling and Cristin Keeling, lot 59 Hickory Hills Subdivision (101 Walnut Circle), $410,000
• Samantha N. Collier and Maggie A. Jarvis to Zachary Young and Mackenzie Young, lot 8 Creekside Village, Unit 1, $176,000
• Victory Lane Development, Inc. to Brian G. Clark and Lauren S. Clark, lot 32 Tahoe Way @ Seven Oaks Subdivision (245 Tahoe Way), $329,900
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC, by William J. Short, Manager to Houghton Homes, LLC, lots 67 – 71 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes Subdivision, $200,000
• John P. Massey Construction Company, LLC to Emilie E. Nichols, lot 111 Lower South Pointe Subdivision (228 Amaryllis Drive), $189,900
• RMW Development, LLC to KJC Properties, LLC, lots 72, 75, 76, and 77 Stoney Creek Subdivision, for and in consideration of an agreement between parties
• John C. Walton to Baker’s Real Estate and Building, Inc., lot 113 Welchwood Estates (223 Creekwood Drive), $133,000
• KJC Properties, LLC to Joseph Matthew Howard and Kristen Faydona Howard, lot 73 Stoney Creek Subdivision (456 Middle Creek Way), $222,400
• Leonard Dyer and Lee Dyer to Keith Salm (a/k/a Keith William Salm; a/k/a Keith W. Salm) and Patricia Acosta Salm, tract Madison County, $279,000
• GEF Properties, LLC to KY Home Investors, LLC, lot 21 and 22 Robinson and Marcum Addition, $30,000
• GEF Properties, LLC to KY Home Investors, LLC, tract Madison County, $35,000
• KY Home Investors, LLC to Kentucky Property Ventures, LLC, tract Madison County, $45,000
• Susie B. Mann to Sara Jane Smith and Darrell Kevin Smith, tract Madison County, $110,000
• Raymond Glenn Cornelison, Cathy B. Cornelison and Paula R. Cornelison to John G. Cornelison and Brook L. Cornelison, tract 1 Plat 30/27, for and in consideration of the love and affection First Parties Lynn A. Cornelison has for Second Parties relationship being aunt and nephew and the First Parties Robert J. Cornelison and Paula R. Cornelison that relationship
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.