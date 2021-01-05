Dec. 22
• Wanda Lynn Daniels, Gerald Wayne Daniels, Sharma Michelle Daniels, Jerry Tipton, Harry White and Debbie White to Kentucky Peacemakers Motorcycle Club, LLC, tract 15 Plat 10/3
• Oluwole J. Abe and Erika Abe to Stephen Guerra and Taryn Guerra, lot 24 Oak Ridge Farms Subdivision
• William Boyd Wells and Carlavon L. Wells to Curtis R. Tate and Barbara Tate, tract Walker Parke Rd.
• John E. Allen, Deborah A. Allen and Christen Allen, guardian to Jason S. Brown, lots 36-37 Milford Estates Subdivision
• Jason S. Brown and Jennifer L. Brown to Daniel Baker, lots 35-37 Milford Estates Subdivision
• Bruce A. Mock and Diana S. Mock to Phillip E. Hurley and Sharon H. Hurley, lot 28 Bush Bottom Estates
• Chris Wasson and Gretchen Wasson to David L. Hufana and Kristin R. Hufana, lot 18 Hidden Hills
• Ewell Hembree and Judy Shell to Michelle Adams, lot 85 Suncrest Meadows Subdivision
• Samantha R, O’Neal to Margaret A. Hamberger and Robert F. Hamberger, lot 82 Oaks Subdivision
• Crystal Wilson to Christopher Thomas Edward Allen, lot 31 Mockingbird Hills Subdivision
• Christopher E. Arnett and Heather Arnett to David Fish and Misty Fish, lots 24 and 25 Richmond Business Center
• Barry Miller and Melody M. Miller to Janes M. Dause, tract 5 plat 24/161
• Leonard Richard Derek Abney and Kristin L. Abney to Dylan Seth Rogers, tract 2A plat 21/159
• Gerald Adkinson and Carla Suzanne Suciu AIF to Kevin L. Cole and Angela A. Cole, tract 1 plat 12/60
Dec. 23
• John G. Coburn and Janice Coburn to Kevin Ashworth, tracts Robbinsville Subdivision
• Justin David Smith and Brandy Smith to Kenny Hobbs, parcel A plat 29/148
• Danny Ray Cline, Jr. and Anita Cline to Barbara Neiland and Michael Neiland, lot 57 Bush Bottom Estates Subdivision
• L and C Properties, LLC to James Michael Parks and Michael NcMahan, lot E. Walnut Street
• Carol Siler to Zebediah Davis, lots 22, 23, an 24-B Deacon Hills Subdivision
• Bradley A. Durham and Hillary Bryn Durham to Bethany Sandiford and Nathaniel F. Sandiford, lot 313 Hampton Ridge Subdivision
• James Curtis Smith and Roselyn Rae Smith to Jamie Grubb, tract Blue Lick Road
Larry F. Todd, Wanda Todd and Blevins Law PLLC, Trustee to Blevins’s Law Trustee, Larry F. Todd, and Wanda Todd, lots 1-4 plat 1/170
• Anna Fairlight Hubbard, Jett Pratt, and Blevins Law PLLC, Trustee to Blevins Law PLLC, Trustee, Anna Fairlight Hubbard and Jett Pratt, tract Log Cabin Road
• Mima Farthing to Martha Nicole King and David Fate King, lot 10 Richmond Investment CO Addition
• TCI Hampton, 2004, LLC to TCI Hampton 622< LCC, lot 13, plat 20/172
• Via Vitae Development, LLC to Peggy Ann Waller, lot 119 Magnolia Point
• Phillip C. Jurgenson and Sheila R. Jurgensen to Austin Cunliffe, lots Lowery Heights Subdivision
• Chad Isaacs, Executor of the Gary L. Isaacs Estate to Patty Isaacs, Chad L. Isaacs, and Austin L. Isaacs, tract plat 29/184
• James C. Rhodus to John Henry Kendall, Trustee of the Kendall Trust, lot 25A plat 25/26
• Habash Properties, LLC to Shaddie Habash, lots 60 and65 Ashpark Subdivision
• Habash Properties, LLC to Merna Brown, lot 57 Ashpark Subdivision
• Habash Properties, LLC to Salem Habash, lots 63 and 64 Ashpark Subdivision
• Jennifer L. Eich and Amy M. Schill to Duane Vernon Amundson and Cynthia Lee Admunson, lot 12 Pinnacle View Subdivision
• Greg Anthony George and Breanna Kaleen George to Erica Dawn Cole and Joshua Lee Cole, lot 4 Southpointe Subdivison
