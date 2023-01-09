Madison County Property Transfers: December 22, 2022

Dec. 22
• Bruce Cope and Tina Witt to Paul Angelo Matuszczak and Olivia Matuszczak, tract Madison County, $100,000
• Brandon D. Morgan and Ashley N. Wallace to Rona Comley, tract Madison County, $385,000
• Annette M. Estes to Charles Wesley Eversole, tract 1 plat 15/144
• Indigo Run, Inc. to John Whitaker and Jessica Whitaker, lot 271 Indigo Run Subdivision, $45,000
• The Estate of Lorene B. Smith, by and through Mitchell Preston Smith, tract Madison County, the grantor, pursuant to the devise contained in Article IIB of the last will and testament of Lorene B. Smith, does hereby grant and convey unto grantee, his heirs
• Orville Webb and Donna Webb to Kevin Webb and Christy Webb, tract Madison County, the grantor for no monetary consideration but rather as a gift from parents to their child
• Wilma J. Story and Jesse M. Story to Wilma J. Story and Jesse M. Story, 297 Apache Drive, the grantors, for no monetary consideration, but rather to create a right of survivorship between grantees
• Steven Brewer and Carolyn Brewer to Price Neace, tract Madison County, $1.00 and love and affection between family
• Dywalt Properties, LLC to Buddy G. Colton, 641 Fourwinds Drive, Richmond, $285,000
• Mark Alexander Sweet to Michael Durand and Lauri Durand, 52 Heron Landing Place, Richmond, $289,000
• General Assembly Mission Board of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), Inc. to Burnamwood Estate, LLC, $390,000
• Sally B. Malloy, by Mark S. Tussey, her Attorney-In-Fact to Beverly Schroedel and Michael Schroedel, lot 1 Madison Hills Subdivision, $182,500
• Raymond Tompkins a/k/a Ray Tompkins and Charlene Sue Tompkins a/k/a Sue Tompkins and Blevins Law, PLLC to Raymond Tompkins and Charlene Sue Tompkins, tract U.S. 421 near Berea, for and in consideration of the love and affection between spouses and immediate reconveyance of the property from Trustee to Grantees
• Trisa C. Marriott and Wilbur Marriott to Tamara Willis Clay, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of an agreement between the parties
• Willie P. Dishman to Phillip Karros and Kathy Karros, lot 18 plat 18/346, $680,000
• REO Trust 2021-NR1 to Kenneth Foltz, 114 Jefferson Court, Berea, $39,901
• Bobbie Smith Acuff, as Executrix of the Estate of Darlene Smith to Michael W. King, tract 1A plat 30/299, $55,107
• Mario Adriani and Denla Marisol Guardado to Tony D. Walters and Tonya Lynn Walters, lot 3 plat 20/198, $200,000
• Stephen E. Seals to Jennifer Carol Parrett, 112 White Station Road, Berea, for and in consideration of the love and affection grantor has for his sister
• Eva E. Trinkle and Carl G Trinkle to HAAS and HAAs Properties, LLC, lot 4 Richmond Investment Company’s addition Subdivision, $66,000
• Debra Robertson, Edward Robertson, Iona Lawson a/k/a Elizabeth Iona Lawson, Roy Robertson, Gwen Robertson, Linda Harvey, Gordon Harvey, J.D. Robertson, Patricia Kidwell, Vernie T. Shaw and Jessie Wayne Shaw to Eric Payne, lot 127 and 128 Meadow View Subdivision, $69,000
• Larry D. Helton, as Trustee of the Larry D. Helton Revocable Trust and Larry D. Helton, as Trustee of the Bobbie D. Helton Revocable Trust to Larry D. Helton, 300 and 396 Mildred Street, Berea; 102 Lena Street; 115 Bereawood Drive; 113 Washington Street; 2139 Guynn Road, Paint Lick’ 1341 Guynn Road, Paint Lick; 456 Guynn Road, Paint Lick, and 316 Oak Street, Berea for the purposes of making a distribution from the Larry D. Helton Revocable Trust to second party who is Grantor of such trust and a distribution from the Bobbie D. Helton Revocable Trust to a second party in accordance with an Order of the Madison District Court entered November 30, 2022 in Case Number 22-P-370
• Madison County Veterans Committee, Inc. to Sawgrass Properties, LLC., 1056 Amberly Way, Richmond, $137,000
• Nancy L. Porter to Tara Bowling, 2029 Kearns Way, $332,500
• Laura T. Fritz to Samuel D. Fritz, tract 2A and Parcel B plat 29/315, the first party, pursuant to a Decree of Dissolution in Civil Action, File Number 22-O-50157, Madison Circuit Family Court Division III and the further consideration of second party’s full assumption of any debt owed with respect to the property conveyed
• Yolanda Fritz to Timothy Dietrich, parcel H plat 30/308, $200
• Samuel D. Fritz to Timothy Dietrich, parcel 2A 1 Plat 30/308, $4,200
• A4 Investments, LLX to Timothy Vanover and Susan Vanover, 413 Meadow Drive, Berea, $225,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.