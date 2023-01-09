Madison County Property Transfers: December 27 - 28, 2022

Dec. 27
• Larry Linville and Karen Linville to Linville Holdings, LLC., tract U.S. Highway 25, for and in consideration of a transfer for nominal consideration pursuant to KRS 142.050(7)(k)
• Larry Linville and Karen Linville to Linville Holdings, LLC., 1060 Center Drive, for and in consideration of a transfer for nominal consideration pursuant to KRS 142.050(7)(k)
Dec. 28
• F & J Grant, LLC to WW Investments, LLC, lots 75A – 75B Ash Park Subdivision, $570,000
• Doll Properties, LLC to Cummings Holdings, LLC, Condominium Units 1006, 1008, 1012, 1014 of the 1000 Golden Leaf Condominiums, $1,025,000
• Douglas Whitmore and Mortisha F. Whitmore to Ross the Realtor, lot 42 Brooklyn Subdivision, $120,000
• Norma Jean Stacy and E.B. Stacy, Jerry W. Rose and Jessie Rose, and Jerry W. Rose as Executor of the Estate of Wesley N. Rose (deceased) to Norma Jean Stacy and E.B. Stacy, lot 1 plat 30/193, for and in consideration of the satisfaction of the Terms of the Last Will and Testament of Elmo Rose and in order to clarify the description of the tract referenced in the will
• Glen Wesley Moore and Kristin M. Moore to Christopher E. Brown and Kelly W. Brown, 133 Overlook Trail, Richmond, $200,000
• Russell Adam Gibson and Emma Seymour Gibson to Erin A. Stearns, 1003 Raintree Drive, Richmond, $257,000
• Nadya Ezaizat Mullins and Brian Mullins to Shaker S. Ezaizat, 2122 Mercer Drive, Richmond, $154,500
• Willis Clark Cunnagin to Elmer Cunnagin, Jr., Trustee Cunnagin Family Revocable Trust, lot 3 George Evans Addition, for and I consideration of a division of jointly owned property of equal value and no monetary consideration
• J.T. Barrett Land Holding, LLC to R & R Venture, LLC, tract Madison County, $1,176,000
• Aaron Cruse Pingleton to Larry D. Wood and Laura Wood, 131 Virginia Drive, $345,000
• Eric L. Burns and Garrett T. Burns to Laura Pierce and Taylor Pierce, lot 1 plat 18/200, $225,000
• Marilou Grace Osbourne (f/k/a Marilou Grace Johnson to Matthew David Brooks and Erin Jace Brooks, 2158 Fayette Drive, $217,000
• David Short to Barry Thomas Bruner and Amanda Bruner, tract 1A p 29/30, $46,000
• Ronald Stout to John W. Gilliam, Trustee of the John W. Gilliam Trust, tract Madison County, $$8,500
• The Estate of Willie Dale Johnson by Johnathan D. Johnson and Melissa Weaver, Co-Trustees to Johnathan D. Johnson and Melissa Weaver, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of the Settlement of the Estate of Willie Dale Johnson and love and affection between siblings
• J.T. Barrett Land Holding, LLC to Austin Gayheart, 325 Edwards Avenue, Richmond, $154,900
