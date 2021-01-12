Due to technical difficulties, we were unable to provide the purchase price.
Dec. 28
• Shirley A. Warner, Trustee and Wendell D. Warner, Trustee of the Shirley A. Warner Revocable Trust to Wendell D. Warner and Shirley A. Warner, lot 23 Quail West Subdivision
• Norita Joan Pinkley and Gayle C. Rucker, Co-Trustees of the Nelson Curry and Ondal Le Curry Trust to Norita Joan Pinkley, lot 17 Greenway Subdivision
• Stephanie Browner to Brendan Pulsford and Stephen Pulsford Estate, lots Lorraine Court
• Wells Fargo Bank NA to John G. Coburn, lot 12 Dreamland Subdivision
Dec. 29
• Deborah Martin and Gary Martin to Debora Martin and Gary Martin, lot 12-A Clark’s Place Subdivision
• Serenity Developments, LLC. To Franklin G. Reasor, Jr., Melody D. Reasor and Crystal Harris, lot 20 Serenity Acres Subdivision
• Kim R. Eubanks, Trustee of the Melissa and Russell Reigle Irrevocable Trust to Cliff E. Flanagan and Heather B. Flanagan, lots Milford Estates
• GRS Plumbing, Inc. to Gary Snook, tracts Madison County
• Gary R. Snook and Marcia L. Snook to Jennifer Lynn Snook, lot 10 Rose Hills Subdivision
• Gary R Snook and Marcia L. Snook to Jennifer Lynn Snook, lot 3 Country Club Heights Subdivision
• Gary R. Snook and Marcia L. Snook to Courtney Snook Perez, lot 6 plat 23/37
• Gary R. Snook and Marcia L. Snook to Courthey Snook Perez, tracts plat 27/160
• Lynne Abney and Steve Spillman to Adam Abney, tract Wolf Gap Road
• Adam Keys Homes, LLC to Keys Investments, LLC., lot 14 Reserve
• Barbara J. Howard, James Edward Howard, Patricia L. Wilson, Katherine Thomas, Joseph Patrick Thomas, William Hayden Harris and Ruby Lee Harris to Kimberly Blanton and Stanley Blanton lot 18 Crestview Subdivision
• Extreme Properties, LLC to Joy M. Williams, lot 72 Ashpark Subdivision
• Dylan Cody Sizemore and Madison Taylor Sizemore to Brandon Aldridge and McKenna Aldridge, lot 10 Kingston View Subdivison
