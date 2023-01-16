Madison County Property Transfers: December 28, 2022 - January 4, 2023

December 29
• Doll Properties, LLC to WW Investments, LLC, lots 59 A-C Ashpark Phase IV-A, $570,000
• Jin Qi Ou and Fen Ling Chen to Thomas Eddie Turner, Jr., lot 30 Oakes Subdivision, $295,000
• Via Vitae Development, LLC to JCM2, LLC, 766 Copely Point Drive; 685 Shaker Drive and 693 Shaker Drive, $$1.00
• Ella Cruse, through her Attorney-In-Fact, Jeffrey Cruse to Jeffrey Cruse, Trustee of the Ella Cruse Irrevocable Trust, dated December 19, 2022, lot 4-C p7/216, for and in consideration of premises and to conform to the intentions of the parties
• Ann Kimberly Barlow to David Henry Cox, Trustee of the Ann Kimberly. Barlow Irrevocable Trust dated, December 8, 2023, tracts Madison County, $1.00
• Evelyn Hilton to Joyce Sulfridge, tracts Madison County, $for and in consideration of the love and affection the first party has for the second party, that relationship being parent and child
• Spyglass Construction Company, LLC to Amy Rena Lewis, lot 38 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes, Subdivision, $279,900
• Rock Solid Storage, LLC to ARC Truck and Trailer Repair, LLC, lot 2 plat 28/66, $61,556.34
• Mark J. Deiter and Christine Deiter to James M. Cornett and Ashely Cornett, lot 86 Derby Chase Subdivision, $284,000
• Multiplicity Properties, LLC to Stacy Edwards and Tonya Edwards, 112 Rainbow Court, $150,000
• AppHarvest Berea, Farm, LLC to Mastronardi Berea, LLC, tract plat 29/158, $127,036,032
• Robertson Family, LLC to Stargazer Homes, LLC, lots Richmond Investment Company, $620,000
• New Idea Construction Homes, LLC to Fortune Team Investments, LLC, 826 Ridgewood Drive; 1202 Woodchuck Drive; 802, 804 and 806 Ridgewood Drive; and 1305 Mulberry Trace, $250,000
• Debra L. Eisen, individually and as executor of the will and of the estate of Wanda L. Katzman to Vincent Ross Reynolds, lot 10 Mayfield Subdivision (Bond Street), $53,000
ª Paula Miller, in her capacity of Co-Executor and G. Alan Long, in his capacity as administrator with the Will Annexed, both for and on behalf of the Estate of Gilbert Miller to Cox Properties, LLC, tract plat 26/132, $350,000
January 3
• Burnhamwood Estate, LLC to Kristopher Lewis and Katherine Lewis, tract Madison County, $390,000
• Jaryn Davidson, Executrix for the Estate Judith Hancock to Gustavo Murillo, 124 Tate’s Creek Avenue, $50,000
• Matthew McKirahan and Hayley McKirahan to Zachary Reed Lakes and Allyssa A. Morrison, 368 Lacey Mae Way, $265,500
• Ramsey and Ramsey, LLC to BRG Park Place, LLC, tracts Madison County (Mahaffey Drive), $9,387,500
• Jacob Curtis Kobza to Nishant Jindal, lots 48 – 50 Norwood Subdivision, $268,000
• Brittany Wooten and David Palfi to Mark Christopher Sexton and Tamara Ann Sexton, tract Old U.S. 25, $215,000
• Howard Hill and Brenda Hill to Jason L. Gentry and heather Gentry, lot 32 Braemar Subdivision, $475,000
• Logan Fields and Sara Beth Fields to Justin L. Lawniczak (a/k/a Justin L. Lawniczak, a/k/a Justin Lee Lawniczak) and Cierra Danielle Lawniczak, 617 Walnut Creek Drive, $205,000
• Nicholas S. Todd and Megan D. Todd to Jeremy H. Wilson and Alicia M. Wilson, 531 Ashley Court, $220,000
• Michael Brandon Combs and Shaina Combs to Lisa Marie McCleese and Janice May Spicer, 113 Henry Drive, $165,000
• Ashtavinayak, LLC to Prosper Hospitality, 100 Eastern By-Pass, $4,025,000
• Leonard Franklin Dyer and Lee Ann Dyer to Michael Remi Stiles and Rebecca Ann Stiles, lot 2 plat 30/117, $190,000
• Jarrod Hastie to Suzanne L. Edmister, 543 Southern Cross Drive, $250,000
• Childers Custom Homes, LLC to Matthew KcKirahan and Hayley McKirahan, 240 Tahoe Way, $377,500
• Edna W. Cornelison to Bryan Francis Cross and Kathy Anne Cross, lot 3 Clay towers Subdivision, $160,000
• Joshua Tyler Jewell and Samantha Dawn Jewell to Amy E. Morris, tract plat 21/211, $215,000
• The Estate of John Newby to Samuel James Cooper, lot 3 plat 5/261, $136,000
• Doll Properties, LLC to Rickey Sam Horn and Tina Horn, Unit 1000 Golden Leaf Condominiums, $200,000
• Pauline W. Wells Executor of the Estate of Owen W. Howard to Pauline W. Wells, 912 Turnberry Drive, for and in consideration of distributing real property from the Estate of Owen W. Howard to grantee pursuant to the terms of Item III of the will of Owen W. Howard
• Marcellus Hembree and Katherine Hembree and Blevins Law, PLLC to Marcellus Hembree and Katherine Hembree, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of the love and affection between spouses and immediate reconveyance of the property from trustee to grantee
• Marcus F. Bordelon to Theodore Lehrman and Machiko Lehrman, lot 13 Steeplechase Subdivision, $175,000
• Carla Michelle Patton and Jacob Elijah Patton to Brett Munchick, lot 17 The Crossings Subdivision, $279,900
• Tommy Cope Properties, LLC to Robert J. Koukol and Jacqueline R. Koukol, lot 21 Fincastle Subdivision, $360,000
• Larry Nelson Wright and Donna Crutcher Wright, co-trustees of the Wright Family Revocable Living Trust to Larry N. Wright, tracts Madison County, $1.00
• Commercial 627 LLC to DNS Holdings, LLC, tracts plat 23/383, $750,000
• Steven Brewer and Carolyn Brewer to Joshua Dane Combs and Allison Combs, 104 Ivy Creek Drive, $1.00 and love and affection between parent and child
December 4
• Josephine W. Lewis, by Jennifer Clark, guardian to Pamela Fugate, 235 Keenland Drive, $220,000
• Joshua Baugh and Jennifer Baugh to Baugh Properties, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of an agreement between the parties, grantor being the sole members of the grantee, a limited liability company
• Gary Rose and Marvena Rose to Baugh Properties, LLC, tracts Madison County, $129,370.55
• Russell Richard Reichenbach Cavendish, Midland & Western I LLC to Mark and Patricia Blankenship, Enchanted Forest Wildlife Rescue of Kentucky, non-profit, 240 Cedar Cliff Road, for no valuable consideration whatsoever and purely as a gift
• Edith Carol Baker to Darlene Gamble, tract Madison County, $19,000
• William Dale Adams and Sandy Adams to Henry Hellard and Thelma Hellard, 219 Stoney Creek Way, $220,000
• Julie A. Dibley (f/k/a Julie Ann Joinville) to William Dale Adams and Sandy Adams, 610 Powderhorn Road, $75,000
• Kyle Houghton, Member for and on behalf of Houghton Homes, LLC to Stacy Lynn Jones, 1084 Judah Bear Boulevard, $214,900
• Richard Mark Walls and Anne Walls (a/k/a Anne H. Walls) to Carl Gene Bates and Teresa Mattie Bates, lot 10 Mockingbird Hills, $350,000
• Jo Elizabeth French and Callum Anderson to Alexander Downing Wingate and Hannah Wingate, lots 143, 144, and 145 Battlefield Subdivision, $195,000
• Stanley D. Wolfe to Brandon Wayne Holt and Brandie Begue, 105 Crossing View Drive, $175,000
• Aaron Cruse Pingleton to Sara Beth Fields, tract 2C plat 6/303, $205,000
• BP Rental Homes, LLC to SGN Property Management, LLC, 529/531, 521/523, 517/519, 509/511 Spinnaker Drive, $1,625,000
• Beth Frazier to Kim Frazier (a/k/a Kimberly Frazier), 212 Trillum Loop, pursuant to property settlement agreement of Civil Action No. 22-CI-50474, Madison Circuit Court, Decree of Dissolution, entered December 13, 2022
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.