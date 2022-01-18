Madison County Property Transfers: December 29, 2021

Dec. 29
• Stoney Creek Development, LLC to Stoney Creek Holdings, LLC, Property No. III – A plat 30/35 (299 Stoney Creek Way), $357,000
• Stoney Creek Development, LLC to Wyldwood Farms, Inc., Property No. III – B plat 30/36 (308 Wyldwood Way), $750,000
• Innovative Property Investments, LLC to IPI Holdings, LLC, tracts 2-3 Villages of Beaumont Farm (450 Pauline Drive), for and in consideration of an agreement between parties
• Stoney Creek Development, LLC to Stoney Creek Holdings, LLC, Property 1: a certain parcel of land lying or being approximately 3 ½ miles north of the City of Berea; Property #2: lot 61 block C Mountain View Estates, $1,325,000
• Via Vitae Development, LLC to Robert B. Eaves and Frances A. Eaves, lot 147 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision (736 Shaker Drive), $403,385
• Roy Gene Todd, as Executor of the Estate of Rubin Kates to JAF Property Investments, LLC, Property #1: a certain house/lot having frontage on Mary Street; Property #2: a certain tract in Angel Addition; Property #3: a certain lot or parcel of land (0.05 acres) in the City of Berea, being all of the land recorded in plat 13 book 13 page 2, $100,000
• Dale R. Lockwood and Katherine G. Lockwood, Co-Trustees of the Lockwood Family Trust, UTA dated June 5, 2019, to Kevin Ray Steelmon, tract 2 plat 20/142 (115 General Nelson Drive), $118,000
• KJC Properties, LLC to Shawn D. Williams and Chase E. Williams, lot 74 Stoney Creek Subdivision (460 Middle Creek Way), $219,900
• Hugh David Cain and Gloria Jean Cain to Ronald Rose and Phyllis Rose, a certain tract of land situated laying and being in Madison County on the waters of Muddy Creek, $252,000
• Ronald Rose and Phyllis Rose to Hugh David Cain and Gloria Jean Cain, tract 2 plat 29/214 (130 Ogg Lane), $170,000
• J. Flynn, Inc. to Disovani Balcazar Quintero and Leidys Fernandez Espinel, lot 137 Grey Oaks Subdivision (651 Fourwinds Drive), $329,900
• Patty’s Properties, LLC to Megan Elizabeth Shannon and Robert Barry Shannon, Jr., lot 73 Derby Chase Subdivision (6025 Willing Colors Court), $307,900
• Via Vitae development, LLC to John Mark Turnmire and Cierra Lynn Turnmire, lot 45, Magnolia Pointe Subdivision (720 Copley Drive), $359.951.77
• Ross Cummins and Taelor Cummins to William Olsen Kenney and Veronica Gay Kenney, lot 5 Deacon Hills (125 Lakeshore Drive), $310,000
• Tina Meyer, Trustee of the Virgie L. Stewart Revocable Trust u/a dated December 18, 2008, to Tina Meyer, tract 28 plat 30/37, for and in consideration of a distribution to made under the terms of the Virgie Stewart Revocable Trust upon the death of the settlor Virgie L. Stewart, who died on January 25, 2013
• Kenneth Smith and Betty Smith to Pam Cully and Kelly James, lot 37 Canyon Grove Subdivision (227 Brittany Circle), $220,000
• E. Clark Toleman and Judith James Toleman to Joshua Baugh and Jennifer Baugh, 149 Orchard Street, $28,000
• Betty J. Campbell, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Dennis Campbell to Fredrick Hill and Andrea M. Hill, lot 54 Miller’s Landing (1036 Raintree Drive), $217,000
• The Estate of Joy Anderson (a/k/a Martha Joy Anderson), by and through Joe W. Anderson, Executor, John Gattis, Kristal Gattis, Mark Gattis, Dena Gattis, Carol Gattis Haymes, Ron W. Anderson, Renee Anderson, Melany Cox, John Cox, Russ Anderson, and Cindy Anderson to John W. Kearns, Jr., lot 7 Highland Lakes Subdivision (105 Lake Pointe Drive), $325,500
• Lawrence Gayhart and Ovilla Gayhart to Lyndon Gayhart and Theresa Combs, tract 6/351 (a certain tract located on the south side of an old country road approximately 1,800 feet north of Apache Drive at the east end of Indian Hills Estates, for and in consideration of the sum of $1.00
• Lorraine Woods, LLC to Andrew Teasley and Janet Teasley, lot 6 Lorraine Woods Subdivision $47,500
• The Estate of Gary L. Isaacs by Chad L. Isaacs, Executor to Chad Issacs and Austin L. Isaacs (176 Pineur Drive, for and in consideration of the settlement of the Gary L. Isaacs Estate
• Stoney Creek Development, LLC to U.S. 25 Commercial, LLC, lots Stoney Creek (lot 19 – 343 and 345 Winding Branch Drive; lot 20 – 347 and 349 Winding Branch Drive; lot 21 – 351 and 353 Winding Branch Drive; lot 22 – 355 and 357 Winding Branch Drive; lots 69 and 70 – 200 and 202 Stoney Creek Way), for and in consideration of an agreement between parties
• Red-Colt Property and Investments, Inc to Shady Creek Farms, Inc., lot 5 Calico Place Subdivision (858 Ridgewood Drive), for and in consideration of an even exchange of real property
• Shady Creek Farm, Inc. to Hilliard Family, LLLP, lot 5 Calico Place Subdivision (858 Ridgewood Drive), $350,000
• Red-Colt Property and Investments, Inc., to DCW and Stacy Hillard, lot 6 Calico Place Subdivision (856 Ridgewood Drive), for and in consideration of the even exchange of real property
• DCW Development, LLC to Matthew Hillard and Stacy Hillard, lot 6 Calico Place Subdivision (856 Ridgewood Drive), $250,000
• DCW Development, LLC to Hillard Family, LLLP, lot 14 of Calico Place Subdivision (200 Pauline Drive), $150,000
• WM Development, LLC to Shady Creek Farms, Inc., lot 3 plat 25/282 (lot 3 containing 5.86 acres Stoney Creek Unit 1 Block 2), for and in consideration of a distribution by Grantor to Grantee, as directed by Grantee, a member of Grantor
• Shady Creek Farms, Inc., to Red-Colt Property and Investments, lot 3 containing 5.86 acres Stoney Creek Unit 1 Block 2 plat 25/282, for and in consideration of an even exchange of real property
• DCW Development, LLC to Red-Colt Property and Investments, Inc., lots 206 – 238 and the street rights of way Norris Court and Providence Court in the Creekside Village Subdivision Unit 2, for and in consideration of the even exchange of real property
• Sidney A. Baker and Jack C. Stevenson to Jessie R. Baker, lot 1 Baker Heights Subdivision (503 Barnes Mill Road), for and in consideration of the love and affection of the 1st party, Sidney A. Baker has for 2nd party, the relationship being parent and child
• Loyce Mae Harris and Glenn Harris, Jr., to Loyce Mae Harris and Glenn Harris, Jr., and Susan Elaine Phillips, lot 5 Hillcrest Acres Subdivision (217 Miller Drive), to create joint title with rights of survivorship between the three of them and for and in consideration of friendship between the parties of the first part and Susan Elaine Phillips
• Shayla Renee Grubb to Ryan Shane Gibson, lots 1 and 6B of the Anthony Burnell Subdivision Number 2 (1071 Barker Lane West), in consideration to satisfy the Grantors obligations made to the Grantee in the property settlement agreement in 21-CI-50600
• James D. Lyon (the “Trustee”) solely in his capacity of Trustee of the Bankruptcy Estate of Alan Sherman Pike (the “Debtor”), Eastern District of Kentucky Bankruptcy Case No. 21-50477 to Teresa Martin-Pike and Winston E. Pike, Property #1: lot 121 Beaumont Subdivision (913 Weeping Willow Drive); Property #2: lot 124 Beaumont Subdivision (907 Weeping Willow Drive); Property #3: lot 150 Beaumont Subdivision (705 Candlewood Drive), $100,000
• Teresa A. Martin – Pike and Winston Pike to Pike Ventures, LLC, tract 1 lot 124 Beaumont Subdivision (907 Weeping Willow Drive); tract 2 lot 121 Beaumont Subdivision (913 Weeping Willow Drive); tract 3 lot 150 Beaumont (705 Candlewood Drive); for and in nominal consideration
Jan. 3
• Estate of Ricky D. Hamilton to Earl Thomas Hollon, a certain parcel of land and real property situated in the City of Richmond, Madison County, Kentucky, abutting on the south side of West Main Street, $175,000
• Estate of David Scott Bragg to Sara Sims, lot 19 Briar Wood Drive (692 Cottonwood Drive), $189,000
• A.D. Grant Builders, Inc., to Ty Lane, LLC, lot A and Lot 1 Applewood Subdivision, located on Irvine Road, $230,000
• Richmond Development Company, LLC (successor by merger to Turnberry Partners, LLC) to Ash Park Subdivision, Tract 1A Ash Park Subdivision $15,300,000
• Janet Sue Gabbard Southwood to Jason D. Wilson and Sandy Wilson, a certain tract of land on the waters of Drowning Creek, $150,000
• RJC Holdings, LLC to Bridgemore Properties, LLC, tract 1 321 South 3rd Street and 321 S. 3rd Street ½, tract 2 325 South 3nrd Street, $1,015,000
• Stephen Wayne Parke and Peggy G. Park and Linda S. Parke to Stephen Wayne Parke and Peggy G. Parke, tract B plat 30/29, for and in consideration of the partition of jointly owned property
• Vivian Rodriguez to Sherry Laveroni, lot s 12 – 14 Bennett’s Addition (West Main Street), for and in consideration of the love and affection the first party has for the second part, that being parent and child
