Dec. 3
• Windcrest Development, LLC to DCW Development, LLC, lots 206 through 238 Creekside Village Subdivision, $400,000
• Windsor Creek Property, LLC to Jacob Curry and Jayme Curry, tracts Plat 28/281, for and inconsideration of $1, the receipt and sufficiency of which is hereby acknowledged
• Erik Scott Dunlap and Leslie Dunlap a/k/a Leslie Ann Dunlap to Travis Farris and Jessica Marie Farris, lot 66 Meadows Subdivision, $380,000
• Dwight O’Neal and Whitley B. O’Neal to Eric S. Dunlap lot 114 Heritage Place Subdivision, $215,000
• George A. Deckelman and Carla H. Deckleman to Nathan Keith Williams and Jessica M. Williams, lot 35 Boone’s Trace Subdivision, $420,000
• Timothy Marcum and Natasha Marcum to Brittany Michelle Marcum, lot Estonia Estates, #124,999
• Josh Barrett Homes, LLC to Pricilla Brandenburg and Cordondre D. Brandenburg, tract Madison County, $142,000
• Kathy E. McGuire to Patricia Lynn Perry, tract U.S. Highway 25, $180,000
• Harold Bucher and Jean C. Bucher to Kelcie Butcher, tract Madison County, $160,000
• Marianna Heins-Loy to Michael W. Cooper, Terri Cooper and Carole L. Boudrot, lot 67 Wil O’ Mac Subdivision, $355,000
• William Duke McClellan, Trustee of the Susan H. McClellan Revocable Trust dated November 18, 2009 to Stephen Lepore and Carrie Lane Lepore, tracts Madison County, $300,000
• Larry K. Sulfridge and Leslie G. Sulfridge to Bradley Montgomery, lot 80 Robinson Marcum Addition, $42,500
Dec. 4
• Keeton Properties, LLC to Bradley Kyle Wells and Christi M. Wells, Unit 4 Richmond Business Center, $245,000
• Estate of Peggy Patton Brooks by and through Sherri Wilson, Executrix to Raney Wiseman, Jr., 274 Bogie Mill Road, $207,000
• Chelsea Riddle and Joseph Riddle to David Yeary and Jessica Yeary, lot 2 Bush Bottom Estates, $175,500
• Jennifer M. Osborne, Executor of the Estate of Nelson E. O’Donnell to William Joseph O’Donnell and Tara Wynn O’Donnell, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of distribution from the Estate and in accordance with the provisions of the Will of Nelson E. O’Donnell and other good and valuable consideration, the receipt of which is hereby acknowledged
• Todd Builders, LLC to William S. Nickell and Rachel D. Nickell, lot 26 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $191,000
• Habash Properties, LLC to Bryan Earl Rogers, lot 62 Ashpark Subdivision, $232,000
• John R. White A/K/A John White and Freda Jo Sharp A/K/A Freda Sharp to MMLK, INC, tract Plat 29/154, party of the first part desires to transfer and convey off of the following property to the party of the second part, in trust
•The Gerald L. Noblitt Revocable Trust and the Susan L. Noblitt Revocable Trust Agreement, to John M. Smith and Lisa Smith, tract Madison County, $330,000
•Darrick L. Boyd (a/k/a Darrick Boyd and Aubrey E. Boyd to Jeff Vanzant, Darrick L. Boyd and Aubrey E. Boyd, lot 17 Hillcrest Subdivision, for and in consideration of $1 cash in hand
