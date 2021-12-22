Madison County Property Transfers: December 6 - 8, 2021

Dec. 6
• Harry S. Cohen and Ariene Cohen, Steven D. Singleton and Kelly Singleton and Kaufman Family #2, LLC to Sowers Commercial, LLC, lot 4 B Plat 17/117 (tract 4-B Boggs Lane), $900,000
• Desai Family Limited Partnership, Suvas G. Desai and Nirmala S. Desai to Bijaya Ghimire, lot 4 Plat 23/47, $510,000
• Pamela Kay Riley to Dennis Alan Perry and Kathleen Marie Perry, tract Bybee-Brassfield Road, $115,000
• John Devere Builders, Inc. to Tyrone L. Davis, Sr. and Kandy Davis, lot 79n Ashpark Subdivision Phase 2 (242 Windward Way), $254,000
• Mark A. Jordan to Mark A. Jordan and Vivian Lee Shaw, lot 9 Rainbow Acres Subdivision (118 Jordan Road), for and in consideration of love between parties and in order to create a survivorship interest
• Kathleen Shearer, as Executrix of the Estate of Hazel Cates to Michael Frazier and Julie Frazier, lot 17 Willow Glenn Subdivision, $210,000
• Magnolia Development, LLC to Vanzant Properties, LLC, lot 92 phase 6 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision (701 Shaker Drive), $4400
• JoAnn Davis to Benjamin Lorin Bailey, tract Madison County (637 Flint Road, $300,000
• Drew Austin Richards to Cole S. Coleman and Aubrey D. Coleman, tract Madison County (1041 College Hill Road), $275,000
• Billy Hazelwood and Phyllis Hazelwood to Jerry Smith and Glenda Smith, tracts 11/165
• Athena Gentry to Mason B. Cooper and Katherine D. Nelson, lot 19 Eagle Point Subdivision (932 Greenwood Drive), $230,000
• Gary L. Bennett and Clara R. Bennett to Prime Merchant Properties, LLC lot 5 plat 21/392, $1,300,000
• Wilma Carpenter to Johney Carpenter, tract 3A Shirley Durbin Subdivision (139 Durbin Lane), for and in consideration of love and affection for her son Johney
Dec. 7
• Marvin E. Henson and Janelle R. Henson to Sara Henson, lot 1 Rolling Hills Subdivision (210 Pin Oak Drive), $180,000
• Small Town Housing, LLC to William Walker and Megan Walker, lot 3 Burchwood Subdivision, $155,000
• BF and G Properties, LLC to Caudill and Wright Enterprises, Inc. lots 34 and 35 Burnamwood Subdivision, $1,800,000
• Patricia Louise Riley (a/k/a Patricia J. Riley), and Chris Alan Pore, lot 14 South Bluegrass Junction Center (284 Saratoga Circle), $208,000
• Michael C. Fucito and Connie J. Fucito to Martin Peterson and Bonnie Peterson, lot 41 Woods Subdivision (118 Mahogany Drive), $37,000
• Benjamin Lorin Bailey to Randall Johnson, lot 31 East Point Subdivision (1013 Caroline Drive), $220,000
Dec. 8
• Christopher Barnes and Crystal Barnes to Natasha Lynn Winkler and Larry Wayne Roe, lot 188 Madison Village Subdivision (1120 Winesap Drive), $135,000
• Alene Jones to WW Investments, LLC, lots 135-139 Battlefield Subdivision, $132,500
• Paul Vaughn and Janice Vaughn to Daniel Baker, lot 1 Ingrid Fox Subdivision, $116,500
• Alisia Robinson Hill (a/k/a Alisia R. Robinson) to Michael W> King, tract Madison County (346 Woodland Avenue), $124,000
• Brian Burris Herald, Trustee of the Phillip and Sue Herald Irrevocable Trust Dated October 1, 2019, to Christopher Green and Kaylee Green, tract College Hill, $350,000
• James M. Murphy, Jr. and Erin L. Murphy to Kaylee Cheyenne Collins and Christopher Ryan Collins, lot 311 Hampton Ridge Subdivision (317 Ravenwood Place), $274,000
• James M. Patton and Lisa G. Patton to Alford Properties, LLLP, tract Plat 1/31, $150,000
• Juanita Robbins to Amy Willoughby, lots 117 – 119 Battlefield Subdivision (145 Oliver Drive), $160,000
• Oren L. Howard and Jessica Howard, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Oren L. Howard to Ryan D. Turner and Jefferey C. Caywood, Jr., lot 31 Bushbottom Estates (2078 J.D. Circle), $214,9
