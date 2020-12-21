Dec. 7
• Matthew T. Kephart to Matthew S. Cooper and Kristina M. Cooper, lot 6 Boone Village, $210,000
• Timothy D. Reynolds and Monica Lynn Reynolds to Richard Mike Horn and Mary Suzetta Horn, lot 90 Boone’s Trace Subdivision, $14,500
• Todd Builders, LLC to Brian Curtis Reppert, lot 28 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $185,500
• WW Investments, LLC to Wilson Associates, Inc., tract Gumbottom Road, $88,000
• Schafer and Sons Investments, LLC to Megan Medrano and Franscisco Javier Medrano, Jr. lot 160 Heritage Place Subdivision, $222,000
• John W. Watters and Luann H. Watters to Keith E. Proctor and Donna Proctor, 330 Apache Drive, $460,000
• Van Keven Wright and Lorri C. Wright to Leslie Hatfield and Jason Michael Hunt, 408 Highland Lakes Drive, $404,000
Dec. 8
• Aaron Levi Isaacs and Emmylena J. Isaacs to Jonathan Eric Ward, tract Gumbotton Road, $5,000
• Kelsey Rose Gabbard and Blake E. Gabbard to David C. Wise and Kelly Burton, 625 North Fork Drive, $198,500
* Source: Madison County
Courthouse deeds
