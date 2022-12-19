Dec. 8
• KAP Leasing, LLC to James R. Ochs and Laura G. Ochs, 2032 Partridge Way, Richmond, $263,000
• MACC, LLC to ARC Truck and Trailer Repair, LLC, tract Madison County, $150,000
• Emily Irene Prickett (f/k/a Irene Scalf) and Frank V. Prickett to James Richard Scalf, 119 Crestview Road, Berea, for and in consideration of the love and affection from a mother to a child
Dec. 9
• Ron Durham Builders, LLC to Mason Darby and Kristen Darby, 716 Shaker Drive, $414,000
• Brian Elkins and Kimber Elkins to Sergio A. Perez Cruz, 104 Allie Court, Berea, $220,000
• Shauna M. Turner and Kimberly Turner to Randall Adam Coffey and Jaclyn Turner-Coffey, tract B plat 7/227, $5,000
• Little Bethel Primitive Baptist Church (f/k/a Primitive Baptist Church, f/k/a Regular Baptist Church of Richmond, KY), by and through Angela Crow, Authorized Signatory to Madison County Preservation Society, LLC, 330 North Second Street, Richmond, $50,000
• WW Investments, LLC to Lattie Lominac, III, lot 56 Hickory Hills Subdivision Addition, Section Number 3, $400,000
Dec. 12
• Mason Darby and Kristen Darby to Ethan Taylor Connelly and Haylee L. Connelly, 106 Magnolia Drive, Richmond, $308,000
• Foley Development, Inc. to Gibson Lane Property Investments, LLC, tracts Madison County, $9,100,000
• TCF Properties, LLC to Gibson Lane Properties, LLC, tract Madison County, $1,450,000
• Ryan Willis and Jennifer Willis to Madison County Fiscal Court, parcel 1 plat 20/47, for and in consideration of the parties’ mutual desire for the improvements, widening and maintenance of Herndon Lane
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.