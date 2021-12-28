Madison County Property Transfers: December 9 - 13, 2021

Dec. 9
• Roy Todd Builders, Inc. to Raylee J. Kirkland, lots P 10/43 (lots 8 – 10 Dean Herndon Addition), $191,000
• Charles Richard Steen and Peggy Lynn Steen to Stephen J. Atkins and Christine Atkins, lot 18 October @ Golden Leaf, (1024 Rubrum Way), $440,000
• William Todd Holbrook and Erin C. Holbrook to William Todd Holbrook and Erin C. Holbrook, tract 1 P23/317 (358 Opossum Kingdom Road), $1.00 and for the purpose of combining two deeds into one document
• Deutche Bank National Trust Company to MB Home Realty, LLC, lot 54A Roselawn Acres (80 Brown Court), $98,000
• Estepp Land Paris, LLC to Sunview Food Mart LLC, tracts Madison County (Tract 1 – 1074 Barnes Mill Road; Tract 2 – permanent, non-exclusive easement for pedestrians and vehicular egress and in egress and across the portion of the Richmond Parcel designation as the “cross access easement area” described in that certain easement and restriction agreement between Richmond Centre, LLC and Richmond Centre Outparcel dated July 7, 2011), $860,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to IKE Homes, LLC, lot 72 Prairie Vie @ Twin Lakes, $40,000
• Thomas White and Apryl White to Carta Properties, LLC, lots Powell’s Addition (101 Moberly Avenue), $41,200
• Phillip Mark Moberly and Barbara Moberly to Philip Mark Moberly and Barbara Moberly, tract Old Kentucky Highway 52, for and in consideration of love and affection between parties in order for each party to individually own a half interest in the described property
• Cecil Ray Hall to Gregory Ray Hall, lot 14 and a portion of lot 13 of Block H Jackson Addition (110 Madison Avenue), for consideration of the love and affection from a father and son
Yuvonda Gail Rose to Allison D. Reynolds, tract Old Kentucky 52 (3432 Old Kentucky 52), $117,500
• Cleo R. Davis to Matthew Thomas Johnson and Alicia Marie Johnson, lot 4 Buffalo Trace Subdivision, $54,000
• Jimmuel Movida and Tavia Movida to Shandy Ann Burrco, lot 78 Stoney Creek Subdivision (637 Northfork Drive), $200,000
Dec. 10
• Stephen R. Pennington, Sally Pennington and Jane B. Pennington to William Todd Holbrook and Erin C. Holbrook, tract Madison County, $300,000
• Cliff Christman and Tracy Christman to Christopher Joseph Scott and David Michael Short, tract Madison Count, $350,000
• ASQ Properties, LLC to Horn Investments, LLC, lots 32-33 St Andrews Place of Boone’s Trace Subdivision (915 Westchester Way), $47,000
• Leslie Mulberry, Administratix of the Estate of Walter Michael Garman to Velma Thompson and Daniel Lee Thompson, tracts Madison County $200,000
• Anthony C. Warner to Kristina Marie Williams, lot 1 Cedar View Subdivision #1, $159,000
Dec 13
• James Mark Williams and Ruth Ann Williams to Weston Turner and Hailey Turner, lot 53 Wellington Subdivision (229 Cawood Drive), $275,000
• Andra Napier, Trustee of the Buras Family Irrevocable Trust to mark Stephen Buras, lot 7 Bradford Estates (1024 Hidden Creek Drive), for an in consideration of premises and to conform to the intentions of the parties
• Christopher Collins and Kaylee Collins to Gary Arnold Baker and Jeanne Treadwell Baker, 1673 Richmond Road, $127,000
• Phillip B. Santiago and Mary Patricia Santiago to Sheri Abercrombie, 915 Charlie Norris Road, $310,000
• R. J. Lake Enterprises, LLC to Clarence Risner and Marilyn Rose Risner, 216 Page Drive, $230,600
• The Alvin G. McGlasson Estate to David Nichols and Nancy Nichols, lot 60 Block B Baker Heights, $189,000
• The Estate of Franklin D. Minerich to David Pelfrey and Sharon Pelfrey, 2075 Red House Road, whereas the parties hereto executed a deed on 07/16/2021, in order to correct an error
• Ryan Carl Morse, Stacy Morse, and Stacy L. Morse to Michael Zachary Compau, tract 1A Plat 26/123, $172,000
