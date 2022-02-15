Madison County Property Transfers: February 1 - 2, 2022

Feb. 1
• Kevin Gene Hosmer-Casey and Katie Casey to Nicholas Petek and Nikki-Cabri Collins Petek, 106 Churchill Court, $413,000
• Lindsey B. Bowles and Diane Welch, 534 Southern Cross Drive, $235,400
• Nathan Stutz and Meredith Stutz to Mark S. Bohnke, 2775 Oakley Wells Road, $330,000
• Jeremy M. Juett and Noel J. Juett to Rebecca Noble, 225 Oak Branch Road, $312,000
• J. Shack, LLC to John W. Tuel and Tyeirs R. Tuel, 516 Breezewood Court, $for and in consideration of an agreement between parties
• Annette Williams and Josh C. Williams to Angela Barceenas and Jeffrey Ryan, 349 Smith Lane, $230,000
• Lermon C. Willis and Margaret Jean Willis to Annette Williams and Joshua Williams, 290 Ogg Lane, $385,000
• Advanced Roofing and Construction, Inc. to Travis Casey Leach and Tori Rachell Davis, 4036 Loblolly Lane, $310,000
• The Estate of Edward L. Conder to Jack David Welch and Della Welch, lot 37 Baker Heights Subdivision (116 Westwood Drive), $276,000
• Woodall Realty Company, LLC to Houghton Homes, LLC, 978 Cobble drive, $62,000
• Matthew Warren and Brittney M. Adkins (a/k/a Brittney A Adkins) to Kristen Crumley and David Crumley. 328 Peachtree Drive, $276,500
• Garrett E. Mason and Sharon Mason to Priscilla Kind Madden and Shannon Madden, 1040 Big Hill Road, $155,000
• Richmond Development Company, LLC to Gulf Dream Properties, LLC, lot 80 Ash Park Subdivision, $53,000
• Richmond Development Company, LLC to Peter Mocke, lot 58 Ash Park Subdivision, $53,000
• Clifford Ray Miller and Steffani D. Miller to Edmund John Furphy, III and Jordan Lee Furphy, 329 Savannah Drive, $280,000
• Michael G. Tipton and Lisa Tipton to Clifford Ray Miller and Steffani Miller, 123 Lee Drive, $193,000
• Travis Horn and Teresa Horn to Samuel D. Roberts, lots 19 – 22 Clearview Subdivision, $134,000
Feb. 2
• Stephen A Nipper and sara M. Nipper to Trevor W. Hall, 212 Apache drive, $226,000
• John Christopher Gula and Nicole A. Gula to David Keith Runyon and Beverly A. Runyon, 225 Gadwall Drive, $502,000
• Linda S. Parke to Daniel Cliff Winkler and Mary Jane Winker, tract C Plat 30/29, $105,000
• Joyce M. Edwards and Donald Edwards, Grace M. Bowles, Kentucky Christian University (f/k/a Kentucky Christian College) and Mountain Mission School to Joyce M. Edwards, Grace M. Bowles, Kentucky Christian University (f/k/a Kentucky Christian College) and Mountain Mission School, tract 6 Plat 29/388 (Duncannon Lane), the Grantor, for and in consideration of clarifying ownership interest in and to herein described property
• Shiloh Pointe Properties, LLC to Kevin Lyle Payne and Lola Jane Payne, 187 Upper Hines Creek Road, $32,000
• Conner Properties, LLC to Paul David Wiseman and Lenora Kaye Wiseman, 109 Millirons Road, $16,000
• Theresa Lynn Brock and Michael Brock to Melinda Schumann and Sherwood Schumann, 309 River’s Edge Drive, $395,000
• American International Relocation Solutions, LLC to Brian Heath Huddleston and Alyssa Huddleston, lot 74 Shiloh Pointe Subdivision, $539,900
• Brittany L. Saitta and Matthew Saitta to American International Relocation Solutions, LLC, lot 74 Shiloh Pointe Subdivision, $539,900
• Paula DeWitt to Austin Sparkman and Girgis Sparkman, 211 Sunset Avenue, $220,900
• LP Construction, LLC to Sanlodi Oum and Pisal Ny, 751 Copley Pointe Drive, $332,000
• Lillie R. Wilson, Trustee of the Ralph B. Wilson Family Revocable Trust, dated May 24, 2012, by Patricia Ann Wilson, Administratix of the Estate of Lillie R. Wilson, Lee District Court Case #21-P-104 to Patricia Ann Wilson, lots 20B and 21 Deacon Hills Subdivision, for and in consideration of the transfer of property out of a trust
