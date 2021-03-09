Madison County Property Transfers February 12 and February 22, 2021

Feb. 12

• Potter Flats Investments Trust, Eliza K. Miller Trustee to All In Investments, LLC, lot Orange Street, $8,000

• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to A an R Contractors, LLC, lot 27 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $34,000

• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to A and R Contractors, LLC, lot 109 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $34,000

• Kristy Nicole Hudson and William Keith Hudson to Wei Wu and Peng Liu, lot 338 Hampton Ridge Subdivision, $236,000

• Justin M. Dykes and Kimberly M. Dykes to Mary J. Stancil, lot 3 Plat 14/182

• Brandon C. Alexander and Kristal Alexander to Jordan B. Spivey and Misty D. Spivey, lot 12 Plat 16/4, 172,000

• Edward Jason Wilkerson and Donna D. Wilkerson to Thomas A. Wilkerson and April R. Wilkerson, lot 1 Plat 6/101, $111,651.28

• K and L Developers, LLC to Short Carpentry and Construction, LLC, lots 76 and 77 Grey Oaks Subdivision, $78,000

• PK Developers, LLC to Pit Lane Oil Change, Limited Liability Company, tract B Plat 29/251, $305,000

• Kathi E. York to Koyuki King and Alexander Olszowy, lot 65 Waterford Place Subdivision. $334.900

• Roger D. Purdy and Pamela J. Purdy to Hallmark Properties, LLC, tract Madison County, $205,000

 Feb. 19

• Paul D. Webb Estate, Shirley J. Dawson, Executrix, Shirley J. Dawson, Elivian Beth Baktis, and Darryn Baktis to Benjamin Fabert and Yasuka Miura, tracts Madison County, $175,000

• Jeffrey Fox and Patsy Fox to Mark J. Deiter and Christine Deiter, lot 56 Derby Chase Subdivision, $245,000

• Mustard Seed Holdings, LLC to Roger C. Trussell, lot 131 Madison Village Subdivision, $135,000

• Roger V. Thomas, Jr. Christina Thomas to Rodney R. Cain and Tracey H. Cain, lot 33 Double D Meadows, $198,500

• Crystal Lynn Wright to Meghan F. Althauser and Cory W. Watts, lot 219 Hampton Ridge Subdivision, $190,000

• Robert E. Lee III and Susan E. Lee to Reanna L. Read, lot 105 Deacon Hills Subdivision, $215,000

Feb. 22

• Nathan M. Leonesio and Leah Leonesio to Walter J. Harris and Earlene A. Harris, lot 3 plat 27/48, $60,000

• GWM Properties II, LLC to Spyglass Construction Co., LLC, lot 104 Ash Park Subdivision, $43,000

• New Idea Construction and Homes to Ron Durham Builders, LLC, lot 133 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $34,000

• Denise Eugenia Johnson and Carter Johnson to Cara Paige Johnson, lot 7 Hillcrest Subdivision, $165,000

• Jean Combs, Kimberly Kellerman, Attorney in Fact to Lesa K. Combs, lot 8 plat 20/189, in and for consideration between a mother and daughter

• Lesa K. Combs and Larry Combs to Rodney Lynn Combs, lot 8 plat 20/189, in and for consideration between an aunt and nephew

• Tiffany A. Freeman and Michael Freeman to The Same William Stokley Living Trust, Sam William Stokley, Trustee, lot 38 Moreland Subdivision, $170,000

• Ronnie Dale Miller to Eric S. Combs and Savannah C. Combs, lot 2 Sherman Powell Addition, $40,000

• Jackie Milligan and Elaine Milligan to Mary Etta Spires, lot 113 Burnell Homestead Estates. $245,500

• Jeffery M. Alkenbrack and Jessica Alkenbrack to Rebuilt Reality, LLC, lots Markwood Subdivision$350,000

• Rebuilt Realty, LLC to Bogdan Svintozelsky, lots Markswood Subdivision

• Tommy Cope Properties, LLC to Nicole Elizabeth Keller and Christopher Stephen Keller, lot 8 Twin Lakes Subdivision, $280,000

• Rose and Caldwell Investments, LLC to Blue Builders, Inc., tract Madison County, $30,000

• Jacqueline Pruitt to Aaron Pruitt, lot 86 Covington Woods Subdivision, pursuant to property settlement of Civil Action # 16-CI 5047

• MA Conley Construction, LLC to Jeff Ellis and Debra D. Ellis, lot 201 Heritage Place Subdivision, $269,095

• Jessica L. Justice to Royce Woodruff, lot 195 Pinnacle at Boones Trace, $424,000

• GGMJS Properties, LLC to Sims Aluminum Incorporated, tract 5A Richmond Industrial Park, $3,400,000

 • BT Investments Group, Inc. to Madison S. Stewart, lot F Ballard’s Place Subdivision, $130,000

• Rocky Applegate and Stephanie Darnell to Rocky Applegate, tract Madison County, $7,500

• Victory Lane Development, Inc. to Pamela Jean Roundtree and Sandra J. Scott, lot 42 Seven Oaks Subdivision, $347,500

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you