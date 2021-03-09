Madison County Property Transfers February 12 and February 22, 2021

Feb. 12
• Potter Flats Investments Trust, Eliza K. Miller Trustee to All In Investments, LLC, lot Orange Street, $8,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to A an R Contractors, LLC, lot 27 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $34,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to A and R Contractors, LLC, lot 109 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $34,000
• Kristy Nicole Hudson and William Keith Hudson to Wei Wu and Peng Liu, lot 338 Hampton Ridge Subdivision, $236,000
• Justin M. Dykes and Kimberly M. Dykes to Mary J. Stancil, lot 3 Plat 14/182
• Brandon C. Alexander and Kristal Alexander to Jordan B. Spivey and Misty D. Spivey, lot 12 Plat 16/4, 172,000
• Edward Jason Wilkerson and Donna D. Wilkerson to Thomas A. Wilkerson and April R. Wilkerson, lot 1 Plat 6/101, $111,651.28
• K and L Developers, LLC to Short Carpentry and Construction, LLC, lots 76 and 77 Grey Oaks Subdivision, $78,000
• PK Developers, LLC to Pit Lane Oil Change, Limited Liability Company, tract B Plat 29/251, $305,000
• Kathi E. York to Koyuki King and Alexander Olszowy, lot 65 Waterford Place Subdivision. $334.900
• Roger D. Purdy and Pamela J. Purdy to Hallmark Properties, LLC, tract Madison County, $205,000
Feb. 19
• Paul D. Webb Estate, Shirley J. Dawson, Executrix, Shirley J. Dawson, Elivian Beth Baktis, and Darryn Baktis to Benjamin Fabert and Yasuka Miura, tracts Madison County, $175,000
• Jeffrey Fox and Patsy Fox to Mark J. Deiter and Christine Deiter, lot 56 Derby Chase Subdivision, $245,000
• Mustard Seed Holdings, LLC to Roger C. Trussell, lot 131 Madison Village Subdivision, $135,000
• Roger V. Thomas, Jr. Christina Thomas to Rodney R. Cain and Tracey H. Cain, lot 33 Double D Meadows, $198,500
• Crystal Lynn Wright to Meghan F. Althauser and Cory W. Watts, lot 219 Hampton Ridge Subdivision, $190,000
• Robert E. Lee III and Susan E. Lee to Reanna L. Read, lot 105 Deacon Hills Subdivision, $215,000
Feb. 22
• Nathan M. Leonesio and Leah Leonesio to Walter J. Harris and Earlene A. Harris, lot 3 plat 27/48, $60,000
• GWM Properties II, LLC to Spyglass Construction Co., LLC, lot 104 Ash Park Subdivision, $43,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes to Ron Durham Builders, LLC, lot 133 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $34,000
• Denise Eugenia Johnson and Carter Johnson to Cara Paige Johnson, lot 7 Hillcrest Subdivision, $165,000
• Jean Combs, Kimberly Kellerman, Attorney in Fact to Lesa K. Combs, lot 8 plat 20/189, in and for consideration between a mother and daughter
• Lesa K. Combs and Larry Combs to Rodney Lynn Combs, lot 8 plat 20/189, in and for consideration between an aunt and nephew
• Tiffany A. Freeman and Michael Freeman to The Same William Stokley Living Trust, Sam William Stokley, Trustee, lot 38 Moreland Subdivision, $170,000
• Ronnie Dale Miller to Eric S. Combs and Savannah C. Combs, lot 2 Sherman Powell Addition, $40,000
• Jackie Milligan and Elaine Milligan to Mary Etta Spires, lot 113 Burnell Homestead Estates. $245,500
• Jeffery M. Alkenbrack and Jessica Alkenbrack to Rebuilt Reality, LLC, lots Markwood Subdivision$350,000
• Rebuilt Realty, LLC to Bogdan Svintozelsky, lots Markswood Subdivision
• Tommy Cope Properties, LLC to Nicole Elizabeth Keller and Christopher Stephen Keller, lot 8 Twin Lakes Subdivision, $280,000
• Rose and Caldwell Investments, LLC to Blue Builders, Inc., tract Madison County, $30,000
• Jacqueline Pruitt to Aaron Pruitt, lot 86 Covington Woods Subdivision, pursuant to property settlement of Civil Action # 16-CI 5047
• MA Conley Construction, LLC to Jeff Ellis and Debra D. Ellis, lot 201 Heritage Place Subdivision, $269,095
• Jessica L. Justice to Royce Woodruff, lot 195 Pinnacle at Boones Trace, $424,000
• GGMJS Properties, LLC to Sims Aluminum Incorporated, tract 5A Richmond Industrial Park, $3,400,000
• BT Investments Group, Inc. to Madison S. Stewart, lot F Ballard’s Place Subdivision, $130,000
• Rocky Applegate and Stephanie Darnell to Rocky Applegate, tract Madison County, $7,500
• Victory Lane Development, Inc. to Pamela Jean Roundtree and Sandra J. Scott, lot 42 Seven Oaks Subdivision, $347,500
