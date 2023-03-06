Madison County Property Transfers: February 16 - 17, 2023

Feb. 16
• Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc. to Dylan B. Poe and Emily B. Poe, 2008 Partridge Way, Richmond, $274,900
• William Derenge to Joey Mitchell and Ines E. Zequeria, by and through her Power of Attorney, Joey Mitchell, tract 1A plat 28/56, $260,000
• Carl Carpenter to William Keith Carpenter and Rhonda Carpenter, tract Madison County, $75,000
• Douglas Owen Royalty and Melissa Faye Royalty to Douglas Owen Royalty and Melissa Faye Royalty, tract Old KY 52, for and in consideration of the love and affection between the parties who are husband and wife and in order to create a survivorship interest
• Hospice Care Plus, Inc. to Parsons Property Management, LLC., 208 Kidd Drive, Berea, $850,000
• Shirley F. Kidwell to Sheila C. Denson, Trustee of the Shirley F. Kidwell Irrevocable Trust, dated February 16, 2023, lot 3 Blue Grass Acres Subdivision, for and in consideration of the premises and to conform to the intention of the parties
Feb. 17
• Paul Willard Henley and Jacquline Marie Henley to Cody Meir and Brittani Meir, lot 38 Laneybrooke Estates, $415,000
• Olivia Anne Saunders (f/k/a Olivia Anne Dalby) and Andrew Saunders to Scott Allan Johnson and Holly Suttles, lot 79 Rose Trace Subdivision, $260,000
• C Beach III Enterprises, LLC to Houghton Homes, LLC, 612 Persimmon Ridge Trail, $37,500
• James Keeton and Ellen Keeton to Jessica T. McMaine and Dylan L. McMaine, lot 21 Grey Oaks Subdivision, Richmond, $475,000
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Brack Morgan, lot 20B Ash Park Subdivision Phase IV A, $208,000
• Timothy L. Zahn to MacKenzie T. Pauly and Emma R. Murphy, 104 Christopher Drive, Richmond, $230,000
• Katie C. Gross to Rachel Lynn Shrout, lot 31 Section 1 White Hall Manor Subdivision, $117,000
• Tony Adkins, Executor of the Estate of Barbara Abner to Kenny Hobbs, Justin Hisel, and Elmo Wayne Adams, 830 Old Red Lick Road #1, Berea, $95,000
