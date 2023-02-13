Feb. 2
• DLS Partners, LLC, by Andrew J. Luxon, Managing Member to Jeanetta H. Preston, 912 Paddock Court, Richmond, $295,000
• Century Properties XXI Limited Partnership to Exchangeright Net-Leased Portfolio 61 DST, lot 18A Plat 25/393, for and in valuable consideration
• Billy W. Taylor to Joseph McClary and Kelly McClary, 108 Otis Street, Berea, $110,000
• Dennis Kunitsas and Sophia Kovalchuk to Lauren S. Wilson and Rachel L. Wilson, tract Madison County, $260,300
• Jimmy L. Short and Tammy R. Short to Justin Ryan Baker and Sarah Elizabeth Baker, tract 48 Plat 8/279, $281,203
• Luke Unker and Allison Unker (f/k/a Allison Spurlock) to Cheryl Haddix, 156 Wilson Lane, Berea, $250,000
• Donald J. McKenna to William F. Campbell and Kathy B. Campbell, lot 71 South Bluegrass Center, Phase 3, $269,200
• Houghton Homes, LLC to AAG LTD, Co., 1082 Judah Bear Boulevard, $600,000
• Thaddeus Cox and Amanda Cox to Mason Yates and Samantha Yates, 107 Alpine Court, Richmond, $65,000
• Victor W. Grubb, Trustee of the Victor W. Grubb Living Trust to Ryan Michael Tyson and Ashley Melinda Tyson, 409 Shady Brook Drive, Richmond, $535,000
• Mountain World Imports, LTD (a/k/a MT. World Imports, LTD) to Northern Madison County Sanitation District, tract plat 30/575, $1.00
• Robert B. Tait and Gertrude B. Tait to Ezequiel Investments, LLLP, tracts plat 23/216, $425,000
• Stephen Che Haselwood to Robert B. Tait and Gertrude B. Tait, lot 103A Battlefield Estates, $262,000
• Pauline Webb to Virginia M Lykins and Benjamin W. Lykins, Jr., as Co-Trustees of the Benjamin W. Lykins, Jr., Trust, UAD March 15, 2002, $55,000
• Ronnie Carpenter (a/k/a Ronnie D. Carpenter; a/k/a Ronnie Dale Carpenter) to GEF Properties LLC, lots 11 and 12 Block # Jackson Addition, Berea, $36,000
• Elizabeth Burch (a/k/a Elizabeth M. Spaulding) to Julian Scott Spalding, Adrian Alan Spalding and Francis Xavier Spalding, tract Madison County (Mule Shed Lane), for and in consideration of love and affection between parent and children
• Detria Fugate Dunning and Cory James Dunning to Detria Fugate Dunning and Cory James Dunning, lot 58 Willow Ridge II Subdivision, $1.00 and for love and affection
Feb. 3
• Johnny Estes and Jennifer L. Estes to Ruben Salazar Trejo, tract plat 12/33 (Red House Road), $83,000
• MB Property Group, LLC, by Sheila Ann McBride, sole member to James Thacker and Havanna Thacker, 305 Norwood Drive, Richmond, $190,000
• Dorian R. Grimes (a/k/a Dorian Roger Grimes) and Ruby H. Grimes (a/k/a Ruby Frances Grimes), by her Attorney-In-Fact, Dorian Roger Grimes to Mark D. Cappel and Kaitlin A. Cappel, 119 Allen Douglas Drive, Richmond, $253,000
• Alan Raymond Bettler to Timothy J. White and Deborah L. White, lot 4 Rockledge Subdivision, $192,000
• Holly Hill Farm, Inc. and M.M. Robinson III and Jean Embry Robinson to Enrich Corporation, tract Madison County, $199,900
• Scott A. Saygers as Trustee of the Thomas A. Saygers Revocable Living Trust, dated December 16, 2013, and Scott A. Saygers, as Trustee of the Carol J. Saygers Revocable Living Trust, dated December 16, 2013, to Isbell Homes LLC, 702 Carolina Drive, Richmond, $20,000
• Tammy L. Taylor (f/k/a Tammy L. Cummins) and William Taylor to Kanine Properties, LLC, tract 2 P16/102, $7,500
Feb. 6
• Berea Property Development, LLC to AR&T Enterprises, LLC, lots 7, 8, and 9 Calico Place Subdivision Phase II, $945,000
• Nicholas Shawn Horton and Lauren Elizabeth Horton to Nicholas Shawn Horton and Lauren Elizabeth Horton, 376 Palomino Drive, Richmond, $for nominal consideration
• Samuel L. Thurman and Karen F. Thurman to Todd Wallace Gobel McDaniel, 242 Inverness Trail, Richmond, $474,500
