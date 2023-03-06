Madison County Property Transfers: February 21 - 22, 2023

Feb. 21
• Michael W. Barnett and Mary Beth Barnett to David L. Allen and Norma J. Allen, 113 Lynne Drive, Berea, $262,500
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Jeffrey Logan Feltner and Allison Leigh Woosley, lot 21-A Phase IV-A Ash Park Subdivision, $208,000
• Kevin William Carlin and Christa A. Carlin to Dwight McCoy and April Brown McCoy, lot 49 Derby Chase Subdivision, Richmond, $255,000
• Emily Covington and Case Covington to Katlin Quinton and Blake Quinton, lot 10B plat 21/323, $262,000
• Lorraine E. Cotton (f/k/a Lorraine E. Parker) and Walter G. Ecton, Jr, as trustee for the purposes hereinafter set out to Lorraine E. Cotton and Keith Allen Parker, lot 187 Blue Grass Acres, Subdivision, in consideration of love and affection from a mother to her son, desire to hold title to said real property in survivorship, the survivor of parties the third part to take whole of property in fee simple, his or her heirs assigns
• Tulip Poplar Capital, LLC to Phillips Rental Properties, LLC, tract Madison County, $16,000
•The Estate of Verna Brown, by and through the Executrix, Theresa L. Brown to Snapp Farms, LLC< tract 25 plat 15/386, $182,000
• Virginia L. Jackson and Kristie N. Johnson and Jonathan Johnson to Brandon E. Jackson, lot 4 52 East Subdivision, in consideration of their love and affection for the grantee, the Grantee being the son and brother, respectively, of the Grantors
• Augeo, LLC to Ronnie Smith and Donna Gail Smith, lot 2 Herndon Estates, Subdivision, for and in consideration to correct the legal description in the deed between party of the first part and parties of the second part
• Ronnie Smith and Donna Gail Smith to New Idea Construction, LLC, lot 2 Herndon Estates Subdivision, for and in consideration to correct the legal description in deed between party of the first part and parties of the second part
• Timothy L. Hutson and Risa L. Hutson to Jamey M. Brewer, lot 62A Bay View Subdivision, $400,000
• Richard Howard, II to SFS Investments, LLC, tract Madison County, $27,500
• Brittany Lucas (f/k/a Brittany Childers) and Dylan Lucas to Paul Nathan Coyle and Hollie Faith Coyle, 2338 Todd Lane, $255,000
• Joshua Hendrickson and Kyra Hendrickson to Juan Redon Gill, 958 Misty Drive, Berea, $199,500
• James Matthew Bearse and Summer Morris Bearse (f/k/a Summer Dawn Morris) to David Pennington, tract plat 28/372, $40,000
Feb. 22
• Andrew H. Mathis and Keeley M. Mathis to H.T.D., LLC, 252 Iva Drive, Richmond, $265,000
• Signature Builders, LLC to Stefan Andrew Lukanov, lot 27 Block 15 Richmond Investment Company’s Addition to the City of Richmond, $40,000
• Joshua Bernard Cobb and Kendal McCloud Cobb to Curtis Dewayne Collins and Teresa Leeanne Collins, lot 16 plat 23/181, $65,000
• John G. Cornelison and Brook L. Cornelison to Kirsten Noelle Wyatt and Brian Joseph Wyatt, 300 Boone Way, $320,000
• Jesse Isaacs and Amanda Isaacs to IKE Homes, LLC< lot 6 Herndon Lane Acres Subdivision, $41,000
• Michael A. Geile and Rebeca L. Geile to Daydream Hills, LLC, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of a capital contribution ot the limited liability company by Grantors who are its sole members
• Michael A. Geile and Rebecca L. Geile to Daydream Hills, LLC, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of a capital contribution to the limited liability company by Grantors who are its sole members
• Jane C. Noland to Brandon Dewayne Howard and Morgan Marie Jones, lot 1 plat 30/342, for and in consideration of the love and affection which Grantor has for Grantee, Morgan Marie Jones being her granddaughter
• The Estate of Gary L. Brown (a/k/a Gary Lynn Brown), by and through Amber L. Hurst (a/k/a Amber Hurst), in her capacity of Executrix to Zachary Davis, 164 Saratoga Circle, Richmond, $263,900
• Joyce A. Hazelwood and James R. Hazelwood to Philip Runge and Patricia Runge, 120 Crossing View Drive, $267,850
• Vernie T. Vincent and Tara L. Vincent to Violeta Coto and Rene Coto, tract Madison County, $380,010
• Kevin Ray Steelmon to Jerome Duchange and Ishtar Montes De Oca, 165 Webb Road, Waco, $116,000
• David Dean Worley and Julie Anne Worley to Joshua B. Cobb and Kendal Cobb, 107 Allie Court Berea, $220,000
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Premium Property Investment Group, LLC< 1074 Judah Bear Boulevard, Richmond, $205,000
• David S. Wieczorek and Kathryn A. Wieczorek to Brandan Gravitt and Shane Gravitt, 416 Natalie’s Way, Berea, $260,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.