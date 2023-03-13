Madison County Property Transfers: February 23 - 24, 2023

Feb. 23
• James C. Pingleton and Donna Fay Pingleton, with a life estate being reserved for James C. Pingleton and Donna Fay Pingleton to Melissa Dawn Foster, lot 3 James C. Alexander Addition, $1.00 and love and affection between parents and child
• William Kendrick and Jannette Kendrick to William Kendrick and Jannette Kendrick, 356 Palomino Drive, Richmond, for and in consideration of the love and affection between the parties, who are husband and wife
• Deborah Shepard to Reginald D. Smith and Gina Renee Smith, lot 154 section 5 Boone’s Trace Development, $566,500
• Trudy A. Brooks and Jay Bingham to Emma A. Cunningham, 1951 Old U.S., Highway 25, North, Berea; $315,000
• Shady Creek Farms, Inc. to Berea Property Development, LLC, lot 2 Stoney Creek Subdivision, Tract 1, Unit 1, Block 1, $500,000
• Betty Hibler to Paul King, tract Madison County, $156,000
• Beverly F. Cook to Lori Lawson and Scott Lawson, tract(s) Madison County, for and in consideration of the love and affection which a mother has for her daughter, as well as reimbursement for caregiving, transportation and other expenses incurred in her care to date
• Capitol Planning, LLC to Central Kentucky Real Estate Investments, LLC, 1648 Foxhaven Drive and lot 216 Northgate Partnership Subdivision Plat, $1,816,000
• Roy Todd Builders, Inc. to Ginger Faye Todd, lot 131 The Oaks Subdivision Unit 2, $273,200
• Bryan W. Drury and Lindsey Roberts Drury, lot 21 Phase 1 in Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $450,000
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Amanda L. Caputo, 1066 Judah Bear Boulevard, $210,000
• Richmond Development Company, LLC to Wincity Properties, LLC, tracts 2 and 3 Villages of Beaumont Farm, $6,079,555.81
Feb. 24
• Jordan Still and Brittany Still to Charles O’Connell, lot 38 Phase II Breezy Point Estates, $280,000
• Peyton Homes, LLC to Ashley Nicole Russo and Pablo Russo, 1013 – 1017 Judah Bear Boulevard, #218,500
• D-PRO, LLC to Eric Len Ogden and Rose Ella Ogden to Erica L. Setters and Levi T. Dunn, lot 11 The Gates Planned Unit Development, $133,000
• Michael Fitzgerald and Melanie Fitzgerald to Johnathan McQuarter and Rachael McQuarter, lot 7 Pond Mill Subdivision, $283,200
• Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc. to Grover Cleveland Harrison and Pamela Sue Harrison, lot 16 final subdivision plat Prairie View @ Twin Lakes Subdivision phase II, $284,900
• The Estate of Homer Renfro, by and through Michael D. Renfro, Executor to Daniel Reyna, tracts Madison County, $60,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.