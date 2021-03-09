Madison County Property Transfers February 23 - 25, 2021

Feb. 23
• Clint Taylor Construction, LLC to Saira Kekic, lot 37 Ash Park Subdivision, $210,500
• Nicholas C. Jackson and Madison Jackson to William Ralenkotter and Lisa Ralenkotter, tract Madison County, $635,000
• Ronald D. Spillman, Glenda Spillman, Carter L. Johnson and Denise Johnson (a/k/a Denise Eugenia Johnson) to Benton Ned Spaulding, and Jennifer Ann Spaulding, lot 64 Kingston View Subdivision, $285,000
• Brittany Katherine Maupin Quant, Richard Gregory Quant, Amy Leah Maupin and J.D. Harris to Edna Gayle Alexander, tract Madison County, $100,000
• John Judson Patterson to Charles Brandenburg and Nicole Brandenburg, tract 128 plat 29/225, $65,000
• RMW Development, LLC to KJC Properties, LLC, lots 59-61 Stoney Creek Subdivision, in and for consideration of an agreement between parties
• Cathie Witt Pyle and Rickey Pyle to Cathie Witt Pyle and Rickey Pyle, lot 146 Pinnacle at Boone’s Trace, in and for consideration of the love and affection between parties in order to create survivorship interest.
• Danny Wayne Conrad and Laura Gail Conrad to Krista J. Briggs and Miles E. Briggs, Tract Madison County, $244,060
• Bruce Cope Builders, Inc. to Matthew G. Kestner and Inara Gadzhiyeva, lot 24 October Glory @ Golden Leaf, $320,000
• Southland Christian Church of Lexington to Jodi L. Page, lot 22 King’s Gate Subdivision, $18,000
• Kip A. Eberwein to the Kip A. Eberwein Revocable Living Trust, Kip A. Eberwein, Trustee, lot 70 Shiloh Pointe Subdivision, for and in consideration of the 1st party being desirous of transferring and conveying described property to a revocable trust with himself as trustee and beneficiary by him and for no valuable consideration
• Guillermo Montoya and Ma Ellen Montoya to Walter Jovan Jones, Shannon Alicia Hatcher, Walter Jovan Jones, Attorney In Fact, lot 343 Hampton Ridge Subdivision, $340,000
• Renovation Group, LLC to Guillermo Montoya and Ma Ellen Montoya, lot 140 Heritage Place Subdivision, $299,900
Feb. 24
• Vernon Lee Chase to Anthony Riddell and Kathy Winkler, lot 100 Hidden Hills Subdivision, $190,000
• James Lunsford and Ruth Lunsford to Christopher Harms, tract Madison County,
• Anglin Building and Design, LLC. to Shelli F. Murray and Jeremy Murray, lot 5 Walnut Grove Road, $69,500
• Harry L. Merlin and Valerie K. Merlin to Taelor Alexis Cummins and Ross Gardner Cummins, lot 3 Pond Meadow Subdivision, $140,000
• Foley Development, Inc. to Z 2021 Properties, LLC. , tract 1B-3 Plat 27/152, $200,00
• Kentucky Elite Builders, LLC to Aaron Cruse Pingleton, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of an agreement between Grantor and Grantee and other good and valuable consideration
• Aaron Cruse Pingleton to Elizabeth J. Grise, tracts Madison County, $132,500
• Caleb Overbay and Ashley Overbay to Joshua Smallenburg and Tiffany M. Smallenburg, lot 28 Greenbriar Subdivision, $127,000
• Snap Construction, LLC to Charles Lovely and Georgeann Lovely, lot 152 Heritage Place$274,800
• CJE, Inc. to Curtis Johnson and Kristeena L. Johnson, lot 1 plat 27/388, $126,500
• Norman Spain and Judith Spain to Matthew Allen Ridner and Andrea Keeley Ridner, lot 8 Grey Oaks Subdivision, $74,000
• Whitney Burns (a/k/a Whitney N. Burns) to SJO Investments, LLC, lopt 52 Millers Landing Subdivision, $149,000
• Edward D. Sowder, Christopher Dean Steward, Attorney In Fact and June Lee Maupin, Attorney In Fact to Brian E. Charles Living Trust, Charles E. Brian Trustee, lot 35 Lowery Heights Subdivision, $60,000
• Anglin Building Design, LLC to Shelli F. Murray and Jeremy Murray, lot 5 Walnut Grove Subdivision, $301,500
Feb. 25
• Joseph H. Stallard and Patricia H. Stallard Revocable Trust, Joseph H. Stallard. Trustee, Patricia H. Stallard, Trustee to Bradley P. Snowden, lot 198 Indigo Run Subdivision, for and in the love and affection between a parent and a child
• James Lovell and Johnetta Lovell to Jennifer Kiser Biahomba, lot 267 Hampton Ridge Subdivision, $250,000
• AASHMI, LLC to Madison Joan Toney, lot 73 Ash Park Subdivision, $218,900
• Soth Enterprise, LLC to Mackenzie Jaye Maupin and Susan Renee Chappell, lot 105 Hidden Hills Subdivision, $219,000
• Chuck Isaacs and Gwendolyn Isaacs to Brittany Still and Jordan Still, lot 38 Breezy Point Estates, $229,900
• Stephen Allen Guerra and Taryn Guerra to Cartus Financial Corporation, lot 119 Deacon Hills Subdivision, $350,000
• Cartus Financial Corporation to Kelly Patricia Whilhite, lot 119 Deacon Hills Subdivision, $350,000
• Nicholas Beach and Andrea Beach to Kyle Moore, lot 93 Banyan @ Golden Leaf Subdivision, $163,000
• Michael Moberly and Olinda Moberly to Regina Miller and Thomas Miller, lot 1 Mayfield Addition, $120,500
• Hilda M. Farris to Thomas F. Farris, tract Madison County, for and in love and affection
• Lyle Walker and Berdenia Walker to Shawn Michael Eckert and Megan Elizabeth Eckert, tract Madison County, $235,000
• Robert Rhodus Estate, Robert Gene Rhodus to Marlynn K. Rhodus, Kathy Jo Smith, Joseph Mitchell Smith, Derrick Robert Rhodus, and Marilyn K. Rhodus, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of complying with the provisions of the last will of Robert Rhodus
• Nina Chasteen to Ermon Turner, lot 2 Plat 29/253, $6,500
• Robert A. Cottone, Sr., Sandra C. Biven, and Mark Biven to Donald R. Music and Tina L. Music, lot 304 Hampton Ridge Subdivision, $188,900
• Michael R. Cornelison and Crystal G. Cornelison to PR Funding, LLC, tract 3 plat 29/115, $46,500
• Robert Joseph Johnson and Stefanie Anne Johnson to William Brent Gover and Deborah Megan Gover, lot 77 Oaks Subdivision, $220,000
• Brian Scott Callebs to Dakota Callebs, lot 97 Covington Woods Subdivision, $152,000
• Norma Parmley to Brent Allen Taylor, lot 15 Roaring Creek Estates, $247,500
