Madison County Property Transfers: February 24-25, 2022

Feb. 24
• Judy Morris to Duncan Hill and Chloe Hill, 1056 Bay Colony, $292,000
• Rebecca (a/k/a Rebecca E. Helton, acting individually as the Executrix of the Estate of Joyce Eden to Robert Howell and Shundrica McCollins-Howell, lot 15 Kings Trace Subdivision and 0.365 acres at the entrance of Kingston View Subdivision, $339,900
• David Walker Eades and Jane Eades to Jacob Wayne Miller, and Lindsey Christine Bowles, south side of KY State Highway 52 between Richmond and Irvine, $129,900
• Patricia Brock to William Dakota Settle, tract Madison County (18.7 acres) for and in consideration of $1.00 and the love and affection between grandparent and grandchild
• Jonathan McQuarter and Rachael McQuarter to Scott Peddicord and Sarah Beth Speciale, 5013 Barbaro Court, $324,900
• Rebecca Zoeann Davidson (f/k/a Rebecca Marcum) to Charles Edwin Bannister, 217 Saddlebrook Court, $310,000
• Connie Ann Tussey, Ron Tussey and Christina Tussey to Matthew Tussey, 136 Brooks Road, $1.00
Feb. 25
• Lauren M. Turpin and Henry Turpin to Cristal Torres and Benjamin Kipchirchir, lot 19 – 22 Clearview Subdivision, $150,000
• Kendra Rodriguez and Reubem Rodrigues to Stephen Hendrickson and Amelia Hendrickson, 915 Cabernet Drive, $379,900
• Larry Jones and Beth Jones, Hillard H. Jones, Jr. and Joyce Jones, Pamela Price, Candice B. O’Dea (f/k/a Candice Laurene Bogie) and Brian O’Dea to Richmond Development Company, LLC, property 1: a certain track situated on the east side of U.S. Highway 25 and 421; property 2: a certain lot or parcel of land on the south side of a lane leading to Big Hill and Richmond Pike; a certain tract on the east side of U.S. Highway 25 and 421 (a corner to Bluegrass Army Depot), $1,850,000
• Twins Farm, LLC to Carter L. Johnson (a/k/a Carter Lee Johnson) and Denise Eugenia Johnson (f/k/a Denise King; Denise Eugenia Spillman and Denise S. Johnson), 3342 Walnut Meadow Road, for and in consideration of a distribution of assets of the company to its members
• Timothy D. Tanner and Tracie Tanner to Tanner Properties, LLC, 232 Evansdale Avenue, for and in consideration of a capital contributions to the limited liability company of which the Grantor, Timothy D. Tanner, is the sole member
• Frank Payne to Diamond Apartments, LLC, lot 193 – A Northgate Partnership Subdivision plat, $200,000
• John C. Fair and Kathy Fair, Heidi Ponce and Isidoro Rodrigues to Jose’ Damian Hernandez Cornelio and Maria Del Carmen Martinez, a certain tract of land located at the southwest intersection of Walker Parke Road and Bob Harris Road, $14,000
• St. Mark 2nd Born Early Apostle Church of God, by Bennie Edwards and Henry Donegan, Trustees to Bennie Edwards and Donegan, III, 107 Broadus Avenue, for and in consideration of time and effort expended by Bennie Edwards and Henry Donegan, III in maintaining the property without remuneration for years and in consideration of the intent of the last surviving member to reward Bennie Edwards and Henry Donegan, III with the property and in consideration of their unsuccessful efforts over three years to locate a new congregation to utilize the property when the last member of the existing congregation passed away
• Bennie Edwards and Henty Donegan, III to the Brian E. Charles Living Trust, by Brian E. Charles, Trustee, 107 Broadus Avenue, $17,000
• Ronald Blake Cunliffe, Sr., to Stargazer Homes, LLC, 115 East Locust Street, $64, 000
• David Rhodus and Donna Rhodus to Stargazer Homes, LLC, lot 28 Rosedale Park Subdivision, $28,750
• Solomon Mullins, Jr. to Darrell Keathley and Crystal Keathley, 1220 Mule Shed Lane, $10,000
• James D. King and Tammy R. Kings to Shannon Combs and Kimberly Combs, 132 Woods Point Drive, $289,900
• Jennifer Barnett and Jeffrey Barnett to Zachary Andrew Coleman and Morgan Nicole Coleman, 1295 Arlington View, $181,000
• Bruce Cope Builders, Inc to Chadwick Scott Brown and Amanda Brown, 248 Champion Way, $480,000
• Joseph R McGowen and Brenda Gayle McGowen to Desiree Kamin and Brandon Kamin, lot 16 Menelaus Estates, $225,000
• Anita Hope Marshall (a/k/a Anita H. Marshall) to Dwayne Leffler, 320 Pine Avenue, $195,000
• Stephen Hendrickson and Amelia Hendrickson to Laura Day, 1045 Burnell Drive, $247,500
