Madison County Property Transfers February 25 - March 2, 2021

Feb. 25
• Joseph H. Stallard and Patricia H. Stallard Revocable Trust, Joseph H. Stallard. Trustee, Patricia H. Stallard, Trustee to Bradley P. Snowden, lot 198 Indigo Run Subdivision, for and in the love and affection between a parent and a child
• James Lovell and Johnetta Lovell to Jennifer Kiser Biahomba, lot 267 Hampton Ridge Subdivision, $250,000
• AASHMI, LLC to Madison Joan Toney, lot 73 Ash Park Subdivision, $218,900
• Soth Enterprise, LLC to Mackenzie Jaye Maupin and Susan Renee Chappell, lot 105 Hidden Hills Subdivision, $219,000
• Chuck Isaacs and Gwendolyn Isaacs to Brittany Still and Jordan Still, lot 38 Breezy Point Estates, $229,900
• Stephen Allen Guerra and Taryn Guerra to Cartus Financial Corporation, lot 119 Deacon Hills Subdivision, $350,000
• Cartus Financial Corporation to Kelly Patricia Whilhite, lot 119 Deacon Hills Subdivision, $350,000
• Nicholas Beach and Andrea Beach to Kyle Moore, lot 93 Banyan @ Golden Leaf Subdivision, $163,000
• Michael Moberly and Olinda Moberly to Regina Miller and Thomas Miller, lot 1 Mayfield Addition, $120,500
• Hilda M. Farris to Thomas F. Farris, tract Madison County, for and in love and affection
• Lyle Walker and Berdenia Walker to Shawn Michael Eckert and Megan Elizabeth Eckert, tract Madison County, $235,000
• Robert Rhodus Estate, Robert Gene Rhodus to Marlynn K. Rhodus, Kathy Jo Smith, Joseph Mitchell Smith, Derrick Robert Rhodus, and Marilyn K. Rhodus, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of complying with the provisions of the last will of Robert Rhodus
• Nina Chasteen to Ermon Turner, lot 2 Plat 29/253, $6,500
• Robert A. Cottone, Sr., Sandra C. Biven, and Mark Biven to Donald R. Music and Tina L. Music, lot 304 Hampton Ridge Subdivision, $188,900
• Michael R. Cornelison and Crystal G. Cornelison to PR Funding, LLC, tract 3 plat 29/115, $46,500
• Robert Joseph Johnson and Stefanie Anne Johnson to William Brent Gover and Deborah Megan Gover, lot 77 Oaks Subdivision, $220,000
• Brian Scott Callebs to Dakota Callebs, lot 97 Covington Woods Subdivision, $152,000
• Norma Parmley to Brent Allen Taylor, lot 15 Roaring Creek Estates, $24
March 1
• Wanda Pennington to Kingston 2021 Properties, LLC by Perez Khutiwala, tract Madison County, $600,000
• JBRO Holdings, LLC to Know Real Estate Properties, LLC, lot 59 Argyll Subdivision, $242,000
• Champ Properties, LLC to Chad Brown and Amanda Brown, lot 3 Lake Ridge Estates, $47,000
• Belegreen 9 Properties, LLC to Ross the Realtor, lot 6 Scottsdale Subdivision, $120,000
• Clobrook, LLC to Jeffrey Nathaniel Clements, lot 13 Della View Estates, $194,500
• William Dale Adams and Sandy Adams to Anna Schoenman, tract 1B Plat 23/214, $128,000
• Franklin D. Minerich to William Hudson and Kristy Hudson, tract 1 plat 27/339, $378,500
• David Northern and Janet Northern to Franklin D. Minerich, tract 1 plat 26/340, $350,000
• Clint T. Taylor Construction, LLC to William D. Skeens, lot 46, Ash Park Subdivision, $221,000
• Lucille Tarkington to Tammy Y. Hacker, lot 4 Prewitt Addition, $118,000
• JPM Management, LLC to Nestor Jose’ Rodriguez Aballe, lot 110 Lower South Pointe, Subdivision, $193,500
• Christopher Burns to KHD Properties, LLC tract Madison County, $47,000
• Ronald W. Moberly, Maude Ellen Moberly, Nancy M. Moody and Robert Moody, Jr. to Chenault Land and Cattle, LLC, tracts Madison County, $350,000
• Ronald S. Tussey and Margie H. Tussey to RST Property, LLC, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of the male Grantor’s interest in the real property described here in for the issuance of an ownership interest to the male Grantee in limited liability to RST Properties, LLC
• New Idea Construction Homes, LLC to Rainey Construction, LLC, lot 104 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $34,000
• New Idea Construction Homes, LLC to Rainey Construction, LLC, lot 105 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $34,000
• Harriet Putman to Short Ward Properties, LLC lot 46 Brocklyn Subdivision, $78,000
March 2
• Short Carpentry and Construction to Scott Mason McKenzie, lot 33 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $189.000
• Advantage Roofing and Construction, Inc. to Pamela Gail Childress, lot 24 Sycamore Park @ Golden Leaf, $226,000
• Charles P. McElvoy to Charles P. McElvoy and Christine Therese McElvoy, lot 143 Boone’s Trace Subdivision, for and in consideration of zero dollars
• Mary Etta Spires to Dewayne Hevelone and James McCullough, tract Haiti Road, $329,000
• James D. Allen and Sherry McKinney to Jeff Vanzant, Trustee, James D. Allen and Sherry L. McKinney, tracts in Madison County, for and in consideration of the sum of $1.00
• Jacob M. Benavides and Hope R Benavides to Todd Massey and Brittany Massey, lot 40 Highland Park Place, $388,000
• Victory Lane development, LLC to Jacob S. Dixon and Cassidy B. Blair, lot 3 Seven Oaks Subdivision, $279,900
• Terry Mills and Tracy Mills to Joshua M. Doolin and Bethany D. Doolin, lot 38 Dreamland Subdivision, $160,000
• Tara Marie Crawford to Shannyn Lomar Durmmond, lots Idylwild, $190,000
• Tommy Gordon King to Garry Matthew Watts and Helena Watts, lot 9 Taylors For Village, $12,000
