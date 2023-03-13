Madison County Property Transfers: February 27 0 March 1, 2023

Feb. 27
• Algood Food Company, LLC to Algood Food Company, LLC, tract Four Mile Road, $10.00
• Nita Morris Wiles, as Trustee of the Glen and Nita Wiles Trust, dated May 5, 2017, to Nita Morris Wiles, tract Christmas Ridge, Berea, for purposes of making a distribution from the Glen and Nita Wiles Trust
• Nita Morris Wiles to Nita Morris Wiles, 126, 146, and 166 Silver Creek Drive; 195 Morning View Road; Morning View Storage Units, Silver Creek Drive Mobile Home Park, 1742 Big Hill Road, for purposes of making a distribution from the Glen and Nita Wiles Trust
• Snapp Construction, LLC to Snapp Home and Rentals, LLC, tracts Madison County, $27,500
• Dorothy Russell to RSH Real Estate, LLC, lot 33 Idylwild Subdivision, for and in the assumption of indebtedness and satisfaction of the mortgage dated October 23, 2019
• Aaron Gregory Hubbs and Daniel Joseph Hubbs to Daniel Joseph Hubbs and Emma Mildred Steeves, 8001 All Saints Way, Richmond, $45,000
• Travis Still and Morgan Brittany Perri Still to Laurel Amanda Rutherford and Jason Brian Rutherford, lot 8 Fairfield Subdivision, $239,900
Feb. 28
• Karl S. Park, III and Shelley S. Park to Jared Smith, 1208 Paula Drive, Richmond, $219,500
• Robert C. Sword and Lanesha G. Sword to Charles Sallee and Diana Sallee, 336 Michelle Drive, $201,000
• Dearl Turner and Janet Turner to Cody Shepherd and Hillary Shepherd, tract Madison County, $160,000
• Virginia Pearson to Danny Lee Pearson and Darla Pearson and Tina Faye Pearson, 1036 Idylwild Drive, for and in consideration of the love and affection which Grantor has for Grantees Danny Lee Pearson (1/2 interest) and Tina Faye Pearson (1/2 interest), being her children
• Tina Faye Pearson to Danny Lee Pearson and Darla Pearson, 1036 Idylwild Drive, $150,000
• Harvey Edward Johnson, Jr. to Michael L. Vaughn, tract Laurel Street, Richmond, $1.00 and love and affection between stepfather and stepson
• Scott Moberly and Pamela Moberly to Tina S. Moberly, 135 Oak Meadow Drive, Berea, $1.00 and pursuant to the Decree of Dissolution in Madison Circuit Court, case 21-CI-50542) and the assumption of all debts and taxes secured by the herein-conveyed real estate
• Shirley Mead to Kenneth John Mead, Robert Keith Farthing and Brenda Parke Reams, Co-Trustees of the Clifford A. Mead, and Shirley R. Mead Irrevocable Trust, dated February 23, 2023, 128 Covington Way, Richmond, for and in consideration of premises and to conform to the intention of the parties
• Meghan Brown (n/k/a Whitney Meghan Price) and Justin Price to Cecile Nora Walker, lot 28 final plat Townhouse Regime River Run Phase III, #360,000
• Harvey R. Little, Jr., individually and Sarah L. Little, by and through her Power-of-Attorney, Harvey R. Little to Vickie Godfrey and James Godfrey, lots 9 – 13 Wren Subdivision, $208,000
March 1
• Wilma Joyce Reese to Curtis R. Tate and Barbara Tate, 99 Walker Parke Road (f/k/a 172 Walker Park Road), Richmond, $140,000
• Signature Rentals, LLC to Shawn Willoughby and Sarah Fields, 5036 Bentwood Court, Richmond, $275,000
• Elitha Harris (f/k/a Elitha Caudill) to Richard Caudill and Sally Caudill and Elitha Harris, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of the terms in the Final Decree of Dissolution of Marriage Civil Action number 20-CI-50050
• Alice Jane Thompson to Richard Wayne Azbill, Trustee of the Alice Jane Thompson Irrevocable Trust, Dated February 29, 2023, 3164 Fayette Drive, Richmond, for and in consideration of the premise and to conform to the intention of the parties
• Cora Jean Botkins (a/k/a Jean Botkins), through Attorney-in-Fact, Karen E. Fritts to Karen E. fritz, Trustee of the Cora Jean Botkins Irrevocable Trust, dated February 28, 2023, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of the premises and to conform to the intentions of the parties
• J and F Grant, LLC to HDC Properties, LLC, 1079, 1081 and 1083 Judah Bear Boulevard Richmond, $525,000
• John Baugh and Brandi Baugh to Ronald Wayne Allen, Jr. and Brandy Beardsley Allen, 380 Forest Trail, Berea, $205,000
