Madison County Property Transfers: February 28 - March 2, 2022

Feb. 28
• ICEE Investments, LLLP to Kaitlyn Elizabeth Furphy, 1200 Squires Alley, $160,000
• ICF Properties, LLC to Panu Richiravanich, 1088 Merrick Drive, $207,500
• Gemstone Apartments, LLC to Troy Conner and Lauren Conner, 902 Villa Drive, $850,000
• Gareth Brian Slater and Joanna Lee Slater to Eric Scott Robinson and Kimberly Jo Robinson, 1106 Annadon Way, $28,500
• Thomas & Cassell Properties, LLC to Joshua T. Kline, 1008 Race Street, $152,000
• Daniel D. Wainbold, Trustee and Amu M. Hughes, Trustees of the David F. Wainbold to Karen A. Angle, 2031 Highlands Drive, $250,000
• Robert Hodges to Lawrence Daniel Smith and Jennifer Christene Smith, 2021 Greentree Drive, $270,000
• Michael G. Leger and Amanda L. Leger to John Thomas Carter and Sophia Michelle Stone, certain tract of land on the west side Dogwood Drive, $360,000
• Henry Earl Fisher and Bridget Ann Fisher to Henry Earl Fisher, as trustee of the Fischer Family Revocable Living Trust, Property 1: lot 6 Swiss Hills Subdivision; Property 2: lot 7-A Swiss Hills Subdivision, for and in consideration of the premises, Henry Earl Fisher and Bridget Ann Fisher, do hereby convey and confirm unto the parties of the second part as Trustee of “the Trust,” all of their interest in following described real estate
• Shirley M. Parks to Bradley Paul Turberville, 1039 Raintree Drive, $217,000
• Donald J. Masters and Rebecca S. Johnson to Sarah E. Brinegar and Annette M. Johnson, trustees or their successors in trust under the Masters and Johnson Irrevocable Trust, 301 Madison Hills Subdivision, for and in consideration of the establishment of an irrevocable trust by the parties of the first part for their own benefit
• Donald J. Masters and Rebecca S. Johnson to Sarah E. Brinegar and Annette M. Johnson, trustees, or their successors in trust under the Masters and Johnson Irrevocable Trust, lot 106 Castlewood Subdivision, for and in consideration of the establishment of an irrevocable trust by the parties of the first part for their own benefit
• Al Fraley and Peggy V. Fraley to Michael Rogers and April Fraley Rogers, tract 1 plat 30/73, $60,000
March 1
• Linda Schlegel to Kiara Damrell, 215 South Broadway Street, $165,000
• All In Investment Group, LLC, to Leslie P Renfro and Brenda K. Renfro, lot 64 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $180,000
• Lena Gullett to Frankie Marquitta Croley and Melvin Douglas Jackson, 106 Vescio Drive, $120,000
• Gemstone Apartments, LLC to Cummins Holdings, LLC, 102, 104 and 106 Rice Court, $600,000
• Kalen Trevor Freeman to Coty Reams and Samantha Reams, 244 Waco Heights Drive, $369,500
• The Estate of Arevella Faulkner, deceased, by and through her Executrix, Tina F. Hill to Jennifer Ann Stokes, tracts Madison County, $589,000
• Cloyde Randall Baird and Donna Eaton Baird, to Snapp Homes and Rentals, LLC, lot 3 Arlington View, $130,000
• Madison Murphy Realty, LLC to KJ&J, LLC, tract Madison County, $750,000
• Woods Point Farms, LLC to Battlefield Farms, LLC, 136 Woods Point Drive, for the purposes of making a contribution to Battlefield, Farms, LLC
• Dwight McMullin, Barbara McMullin and Betty Landrum to Margaret K. Thornberry, Trustee of the Margaret K. Thornberry trust, 819 Melanie Lane, $290,000
Brenda H. Lambert and James H. Lambert to Sean Gentry, lot 3 of the Charlie M and Mabel Todd Subdivision, for and in consideration of the love and affection First Party has for Second Party
• Jason E. Cohen and Meghan C. Doherty to Brian Crispin and Kara Crispin, lots 21, 22, 29, 30 of Holly Hills Subdivision, $365,000
March 2
• Todd Builders, LLC to Ross McClure and Holly Branscum, lot 12 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $219,900
• Weston Partners, LLC and John Devere Builder, Inc to Glenn Croslin and Donna Croslin, tract Madison County, $112,000
• Jill Luckett to Melanie Dodd and Timothy Baggett, lot 2 for Leslie G. Powell Estate, $79,000
• Sycamore Organic Market, LLC to ACK Properties, LLC, tract Madison County, $179,000
• Jamie Clay to Tamara Willis Clay, lot 22 Clarksville Subdivision, for and in consideration of an agreement between parties
• Fairley Bicknell and Patricia Bicknell to Vernon Ray and Barbara Ray, lot Mule Shed Lane, $360,000
George Cope to Daniel Ray Cope and Linda Faye J. Cope, tract of land Scaffold Cane Road, for and in consideration of the love and affection a father has for his son
• George Cope to David Cope, lot Madison County, for and in consideration of the love of a parent for child
• George Cope to Georgina Jones, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of the love of a parent for child
George Cope to Georgina Jones and Jennifer Liestritz, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of the love of a parent for child
• Saleem S. Habash and Suhair Habash to HB, LLC, lots 24 – 30 Ash Park Subdivision, $1.00
• Salam Habash and Shereen Habash to Salam H. Properties, LLC, lot 31 Ash Park Subdivision, $1.00
• Roger Faulkner (a/k/a Roger Dale Faulkner and Roger D. Faulkner) and Darlene Faulkner (a/k/a Darlene B. Faulkner), to Sapphire Rentals, LL 343 Edwards Avenue; 203 Poplar Street; 341 Irvine Street, 100 S. Fairview; 1037 Merrick Drive; 501 North Second Street; 334 Glyndon Avenue; 356 North 3rd Street; 303 Elm Street; 1517 E. Irvine Street; $2,256,000
• Grant and Worley Properties, LLC to J and F Grant, LLC, 725 Marietha Drive, $230,000
Grant and Worley Properties, LLC to The Oakmont Group, LLC, 719 Marietha Drive, $230,000
Keeton Properties, LLC to The Oakmont Group, LLC, 713 Marietha Drive, $275,000
• Jeffrey Marcum and D’etta Marcum to Micah Smith Haley Smith, lot 7 Ronnie Anderson Subdivision, $195,000
• Catherine J. Smith to Lowell Thomas Bowling and Kayla Marie Bowling, lot 13 Blue Grass Center, $207,000
• Larry Wayne Roe to Kentucky Property Ventures, LLC, 428 Francis Street, $9,000
• Wanda C. Manhanke to Patricia O. Boneta, lot Scaffold Cane Road, $115,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.