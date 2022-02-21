Feb. 3
• Matthew Alan Burns and Sara Noel Burns to Ricky Carroll and Sherry Carroll, 302 Hampton Drive (a/k/a 400 Buckwalter Court), $430,000
• Nicholas C. Jackson (a/k/a Nicholas Clayne Jackson) and Madison Grace Curtis Jackson, to Triple C Properties, lot A P14/197, $260,000
• Randall G. Winkler and Deborah M. Winkler, Randall G. Winkler, Jr., and Rebecca C Winkler, tract C P30/41 in the area of the south end of Poosey Ridge Road (KY HWY 595), $20,000
• Paul Cameron and Kellie Cameron to David L. Neunschwander and Rebecca S. Neunschwander, 136 General Nelson Drive, $292,900
Feb. 7
• Katherine Jean Reynolds and Carolyn Ann Reynolds, Co-Administratix CTA of the Estate of Paul M. Reynolds to Marcus Sparks and Sherry Sparks, a certain tract of land lying on the waters of Silver Creek about 3 ½ miles north of Berea on Dixie Highway (in the vicinity of Barker Lane), $435,000
• L P Construction, LLC to Emily K. Gomes and Gregory Keith Gomez, 744 Copley Drive, $339,900
• Rainey Construction, LLC to Sharon Dotson and Jerry Dotson, 185 Page Drive, $235,000
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Randy McClintock and Nicole McClintock, 117 Crossing View Drive, $307,500
• Edmund J. Furphy, III and Jordan Furphy, to Tyler Salyers, lot 54 Double D. Meadows Subdivision, $220,000
• Roger Sparks and Bradley L. Sparks, Successor Trustees of the Trust Agreement of Donald Sparks to Roger Sparks, 110 Walter Lane, in consideration of transferring Trust property according to the terms of the same
• Austin Ray Powell and Taylor M. Powell to Natalie Adams, 460 Balite Way, $239,000
• Hart Rentals, LLC to Scott David Hart and Lisa M. Hart, 273 Saratoga Circle, for and in consideration of conveying property to Grantee Scott David Hart, in which he is the sole member of Grantor and to create a survivorship provision between Grantees
• Reid Properties No. 1, LLC to Scott David Hart and Lisa M. Hart, 1028 Blackwell Court, $250,000
• Tammy Selvey-Brock to Jordan Baker, 408 Plumtree Drive, $179,900
• Carla K. Baumann and Lothar Baumann to Bryce C. Baumann and Anna G. Baumann, 5012 Paint Lick Road, $135,000
• Rodney Wilmoth and Angel D. Wilmoth to Clifton Royal and Savannah Royal, 128 Braemar Drive, $390,500
• John Lake and Sarena Lake to Jimmy Tinsley, Jr. and Crystal Gail Tinsley, lot 3 Rainbow Acres Subdivision, $255,000
• Andrew D. Herald and Cynthia L. Herald to Bison Properties, LLC, lot 44 Holiday Heights, $235,000
• Mary E. Tigert to Mary E. Tigert, Trustee of the Mary E. Tigert Revocable Trust, 202 Laurel Drive, for purposes of funding the Mary E. Tigert Revocable Trust
• Gary Jones and Charles Jeffrey Johnson, Co-Administrators with will annexed of the Estate of Donald L. Combs to Kenneth Davis, Mark Estepp and Keith Wilson, as Trustees of the Berea Church of Christ, 357 North Dogwood Drive, $135,000
• Misty Brewer to Carolina Pei Lin and Jonathan Wright Windham, 1749 Richmond Road, $265,000
• Whitney M. Jackson and Stuart W. Jackson to Logan K. Hensley and Laura E. Hensley, 630 Cherry Trace Drive, $216,000
Feb. 9
• George W. Wilson and Ida D. Wilson to Roger L. Chambers and Janice Ruth Chambers, a certain tract of land on the east side of Three Forks Road approximately 1 ½ miles north of Redhouse Road (KY 388), $415,000
• Magnolia Development, LLC to Craft Masonry, Inc, 754 Copley Drive, $42,500
• Terri A Day to Erin McClain and Jeffery McClain, Jr, 1071 Raintree Drive, for and in consideration of the love and affection which Grantor has for Grantee, Grantee Erin McClain being the daughter of Grantor Terri A. Day
• Tommy Cope Properties, LLC to Walter Dick and Laura Dick, lot 24 Fincastle Subdivision, $284,900
• Patsy B. Jett to Krishna Ghimire and Mahesha Ghimire, lot 68 South Bluegrass Junction, $179,000
• Bret Poynter to Pamela Leffler, tract 1 Plat 22/159, $54,000
• Gary N. Hunter to Ronnie Smith and Donna Gail Smith, lot Hunter Lane, $155,000
• Aaron Paige Crawford and Rei Nanashi Sterling to Alexandra Cummins, 218 Salter Road, $118,500
• Weston Partners, LLC to John Devere Builder, Inc., tracts 1-3 Plat 30/46, for and in consideration of an agreement between parties
• William Hafley and Freda Hafley to James Gullett and Bonita Gullett, 103A Confederate Drive, $220,000
• Kentucky Property Ventures, LLC to Rebekah Easton Hogg, lots 21-22 Robinson and Marcum Addition, $68,000
