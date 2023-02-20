Madison County Property Transfers: February 6 - 8, 2023

Feb. 6
• Timothy James Hamblin to Jammie Stanley, 16 Houston Drive, Richmond, $165,000
• Jacqulin Damron and Gregory Damron to Ashley Annabel Williams and Michael Brandon Williams, lot 48 Dove’s Landing, Richmond, $255,000
• The Pinnacle at Boone’s Trace, LLC to Michael Bettes, lot 156 Phase 1-A The Pinnacles at Boone’s Trace, Richmond, $57,000
• Arthur A. Lewis and Susan N. Lewis to J.W. Smith Properties, LLC 225 Primrose Circle, Richmond, $238,000
• David C. Parks to Katelyn Vazquez and Agustin Vazques, tract 1 plat 30/333, as a gift from Grantor to Grantee
Feb. 7
• WW Investments, LLC to Tommy Elwood Saylor and Donna Raye Saylor, lot 7 p21/315, $35,000
• Alma Yvonne Williams to Wesley Matthew Pingleton and Chelsea Nan Pingleton, parcel B p30/288, for and in consideration of the love and affection the parent has for her child
• David Thomas Young and Darlene Young to Rocky Mason Anglin and Christen Young Anglin, parcel 4-A p30/188, for and in consideration of the love and affection which parents have for their child
• Michael Bowman and Lydia Bowman to Glenn A. Hoskins, P.S.C., as Qualified Intermediary for George T. Jumper and Lise A. Jumper, tracts Madison County, $620,000
• William H. Farmer and Violet Farmer to Stephen Farmer, lots 2 and 3 plat 1/9, for no monetary consideration, but rather as a gift from parents to their child
Feb. 8
• Jacob Cody Domenghini and Cynthia Michelle Domenghini to Christopher Eugene French, Tina French, Brittany Nicole Lucas and Dylan Lucas, tract Madison County, $435,000
• Gary W. Reed and Patricia J. Reed to Toby R. Webb and Karen Waits-Webb, 345 Windy Ridge Lane, Richmond, $199,000
• Thomas David Jones and Jill Stockman Jones to Thomas David Jones and Jill Stockman Jones, Trustees of the Thomas and Jill Jones Living Trust, dated, January 31, 2023, 182 Tate’s Creek Drive, Richmond, $1.00
• Larry James Stone (a/k/a Larry Stone; a/k/a Larry J. Stone) and Natalie Christina Stone to Morgan H. Mecham and Joseph Mecham, tract plat 8/388, $116,000
• Leonard Franklin Dyer and lee Ann Dyer to Aubree Daniels and Leslie Kyle Withers, lot 1 plat 30/117, $192,600
• Martin Donald Carroll to MD Carroll Enterprises, LLC, 102 Circle Drive, $1.00
• Brett L. Lawrenz and Courtney D. Lawrenz to BGRS Relocation, Inc, 101 Covington Way, Richmond, $249,000
• BGRS Relocation, Inc. to Jonathan Gore and Kelly Gore, 101 Covington Way, Richmond, $249,000
