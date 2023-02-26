Feb. 9
• Charles Franklin Morrow, Executor of the Estate of Franklin D. Morrow and Mary Juanita Morrow to Mary Juanita Morrow, tracts Madison County, for the purposes of distributing the real property of the Estate of Franklin D. Morrow to his beneficiary, Mary Juanita Morrow
• Mary Juanita Morrow, Successor Trustee of the Franklin D. Morrow Trust, under agreement dated August 18, 1994, and Mary Juanita Morrow, Trustee of the Mary Juanita Morrow, Trustee of the Mary Juanita Morrow Trust, under agreement dated August 18, 1994, to Mary Juanita Morrow, 447 Big Hill Avenue; 0.63-acre parcel (intersection of Morrow Court and Big Hill Avenue, for purposes of making a distribution of the Franklin D. Morrow Trust, dated August 18, 1994
• Garry Milton Real Estate, Inc. to Maurice Quanbeck, lot 5 phase 1 on the Final Plat for Arbor Woods, Phase 1, $280,000
• Steven Elias Kain and Lauren Taylor Kain to Lisa M. Jandt and Alan P. Jandt, II, 100 Hampton Hall Drive, Berea, $339, 900
Feb. 10
• James Edgar Powell to James E. Powell, Jr., tract Madison County, for love and affection the Grantee being the son of Grantor
• Betsy Satterfield to Windsor Creek Property, LLC, 325 Ridgeview Drive, Berea, $109,900
• Victory Lane Development, Inc. to Childers Custom Homes, LLC, lot 18 Tahoe Way at Seven Oaks Subdivision, Phase 3, $58,500
