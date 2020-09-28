ept 10
• Cheryl Richardson, Benjamin and Carmen Richardson, Heather and Jason Carl, and Mark and Kathleen Richardson to Little Holdings LLC, Tracts Madison County, $75,000
• Emily and Christopher Horn to Chandler Jones and Paul Harmon, Lot 98 Banyans, $176,000
• Jackie and Troy Mahaffey (Jackie Mahaffey as Administratix of the Estate of William V. Hammons III) and Byron and Daphne Hammons to Dillon Sweet and Devan Karr, Tracts Madison County, $167,000
• Mark Berman and Nina Verin to Mark Berman and Nina Verin (co-trustees of the Mark Berman and Nina Verin Family Trust), Lot 2 P13/190, $1
• Phillip and Sondra Maffett to Nickole Faust, Lot 3 Clays Ferry Estates, $65,000
• Service Group LLC to Philip and Robyn Nichols, Lot 41 Highland Park Place Subdivision, $273,500
• Hershel and Abby Anglin to Anglin Building & Design LLC, Lot 25 Ashwood Country Estates, assigns forever
• Hershel and Abby Anglin to Anglin Building & Design LLC, Lot 35 Ashwood Country Estates, assigns forever
• Donnie and Ruby Hale through Blevins Law PLLC to Donnie and Ruby Hale, and Belinda Reppert, Lots Holly Hills Addition, with love and affection
• Tommy Cope Properties LLC to Erica and John Gibson II, Lot 7 Twin Lakes Subdivision, $274,900
• The Renovation Group LLC to Krista Kimmel and John Strada, Lot 139 Heritage Place Subdivision, $289,900
• Well’s Fargo Bank, N.A.to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Lot 13 Ridgehaven subdivision, $10
• Joseph Sasser (by John Wade Walker, Executor) to Gary Robinson King and Mary King, Lots Eastern Hills Subdivision, $135,000
• Kenneth Wayne Smith (executor of the estate of Dennis Cain) to Ted Everman, Lot 3 Plat 17/135, $70,000
• Natasha Combs to Austin Warford, Lot 17 Tates Creek Subdivision, $200,000
• LP Construction LLC to Monica Davis and Michael Claude, Lot 118 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $245,000
• Norma Dennis to St. Andrews Place Retirement Community Inc., Unit 2B St. Andrews Place Condo, $72,700
• Stephen and Kimberly Kellerman to Arthur and Cathey Pugh, Lot 27 Shiloh Crest Subdivision, $395,000
• Kenneth Hughes to Andrew Szewczyk, Lot 60 South Bluegrass Junction, $171,000
• Anglin Building Design LLC to Brad and Sara Kaufman, Lot 87 Walnut Grove Subdivision, $412,000
• Isaac Loretta Stanley to Isaac Stanley Jr. and Ramona Stanley, Lots 68 Waco Heights Subdivision, $1
• Jeremy and Holli Wilson to Jillian Atherton and Robert Wilson, Lot 1 A P9/115, $242,000
• David Derringer to Stephen and Michelle Price, Lot 8 Jan Wells Subdivision, $100,000
Sept 11
• Nancy Baldwin to Glenn and Sandra Davis, Lots Deacon Hills Subdivision, $224,500
• Payne Homes Inc. to Michael Dittman, Lot 113 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $344,272
• Dwight and Jennifer Durbin to Ada Wilson, Lot 20 Kings Trace Subdivision, $215,000
• Randall and Lisa Miller to Amadou Diallo and Rose Epps, Lot 11 South Bluegrass Center, $221,900
• L & C Properties LLC to Conzuela Perez-Fox and Travis Fox, Lot 921 Brooklyn Subdivision, $125,000
• Richmond Dev. Co. LLC (successor by merger to Turnberry Partners LLC) to J&F Grant LLC, Lots 51-56 Ashpark Subdivision, $222,000
• Robbie Scrivner (executor of the estate of Wanda Scrivner) to Robbie Scivner, Tract Runyon Grove Rd., in fee simple
• Red-Colt Property and Investments Inc. to George Berry Jr., Tracts Madison County, $50,000
• BCB Rentals LLC to Gemstone Apartments LLC, Lot 1 Southern Hills Subdivision, $390,000
• TMR Ventures LLC to Red-Colt Property and Investments Inc., Lots 43 & 44 Bryants Crossing Subdivision, $560,000
• Apex Homes LLC to TMR Ventures LLC, Lots 23-26 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $850,000
• Paul Hutzky to Charles Seaman and Lauren Childs, Lot 55 Double D Meadows, $198,000
• Christina and Keith Zomchek to Wesley and Jaime Terry, Lot 14 Woodland Country Estates, $258,000
• Lillian Carpenter to Anthony Carpenter, Lot 30 Stoney Creek Subdivision, 1 % ($1,699)
• Philip and Robyn Nichols to Denver and Brandi Gilbert, Lot 30A Plat 27/333, $245,000
• Sean and Laura Click to Elizabeth and Michael Frank II, Lot 59 Heritage Place Subdivision, $265,000
• Mark Pressley to Carlos Valle Lucio, Lot 45 Creekside Subdivision, $159,500
• New Idea Construction & Homes LLC to Gregory and Tiffany Bolton, Lot 50 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $222,000
• Dustin Ridner to Roy and Audrea Henry, Lot 4 Northridge Estates Subdivision, $295,000
Sept 14
• Nelson and Abby Anglin to Anglin Building Design LLC, Lot 14 Walnut Grove Subdivision, assigns forever
• William David Smith to Ted Everman, Lot 3 Plat 12/126, $77,000
• Diversified Equity Partners LLC to BR Todd Investments LLC, Lot 23 Calico Place Subdivision, $515,000
• Dorthea and Michael Broughton to Sean and Laura Click, Tracts Madison County, $330,000
• Tracy and William Holbrook to Mayla Crossman, Lot 8 Shady Hills Estate, $120,160
• Barbara Bartlett to Jimmy and Stephanie Blevins, Lot 17 Moreland Estates, $175,000
• Lloyd Bowles to Tammy Holt, Tract Plat 29/99, $250,000
• Gary and Rose Dalton to Richard and Amanda Steinhauser, Lot29 Fieldstone Subdivision, $278,000
• Sue Allen to Glenn and Tamara Allen, Tracts Madison County, $95,000
• Rebecca Moberly to Christopher and Heather Arnett, Lot 38 Crossings Subdivision, $284,400
• Pluto Properties LLC to J.T. Barrett Land Holdings LLC, Lot 216 Northgate Partnership, $650,000
• Douglas and Diana Ferguson to Devin Blair, Lot 39 Beginnings, $184,000
• Logan and Brittany Ponder to Emily Miracle, Lot 88 Creekside Village, $180,000
• William and Kimberly Masters to Jonathan and Franziska Esteppe, Lot 47 Argyll Woods Subdivision, $240,000
• T. Jean Newton to Paul and Kellie Cameron, Lot 37 Battlefield Estates, $240,000
• Doll Properties LLC to Micah and Aly Benavides, Lot 140 Lower South Pointe Subdivision, $186,500
• Frank Winslow and Nigu Mala Devi Muthu to Wayne and Rebecca Harder, Tract 3 Plat 25/39, $225,000
• Clifford Currier to Catherine Currier (trustee of the Clifford and Angela Currier Irrevocable Trust), Tracts KY Hwy 52, in fee simple
• Patricia Eutsler to Kristin Hoskins, Lot 15 Silver Meadow Subdivision, $165,000
• Ole Man Farm LLC to Jerry and Patricia Isaacs, Tract 1 P29/98, $240,000
Sept 15
• Stuart and Cynthia Wilson to Steven and Sara Hammond, Tract Madison County, $120,000
• Douglas and Gail Clark to Cherah and Joshua Pryce, Lot 73 Shady Oaks Subdivision, $295,000
• Walter and Jennifer Goins to Douglas and Gail Clark, Lot 28 Battlefield Estates, $277,500
• Chadwick and Kimberly Hammonds and Beverly Hammonds to Adam and Angela Friend, Lot 14 Eagle Point Subdivision, $377,000
• Douglas and Debbie Parke to Thomas and Coy Perkins and Keith and Betty Parke, Tracts P27/211, $125,880
• Mark and Patti Wilds to Dwight and Jennifer Durbin, Tract 2 B P27/335, $464,000
• Candis and Eric Arthur to Kayla and Billy Vann, Lot 36 & 37 Oak Subdivision, $$200,000
• Zachary and Taylor Romans to Tyler and Jordan Keith, Lot 9 Indian Hills Estates, $160,000
• Evona and Mitchell Elam, Deloris and Greg Elam, Joyce Parker, Allen and Jessica Dehart, Kayla and Aaron Anderson and Courtney and Joshua Ray to Allen and Jessica Dehart, Lots Hillcrest Subdivision, $100,000
• Hershell Powell to Craig and Stanislasa Powell, Tract Madison County, with love and affection
• The Renovation Group LLC to Ada Pyatt, Lot 144 Heritage Place Suubdivision, $217,000
• Billie and Barbara Moseley and Jill Mosely to Daniel Wambold and Amy Hughes (trustees of the David F. Wambold Irrevocable Trust), Unit 19 Highlands Townhomes, $225,000
• Windsor Creek Property LLC to Billy and Patricia Wilson, Tracts 1 & 2 Plat 29/128, $91,000
• Ronald and Christy Conner to Judith Fitzpatrick, Lot 3 Hickory Hills Subdivision, $18,000
Sept 16
• Wendy and John Damron to Bradley and Jennifer Kilburn, Lot 86 Fieldstone Subdivision, $224,500
• Charlene and James Bush to Vincent and Kelsey Hazlewood, Lot 32 Rose Trace Subdivision, $239,000
• James Estepp to Elliott and Robbin Turner, Lot 59 White Hall Manor Subdivision, $2500
• Aaron and Ruby Rose to James and Summer Morris, Tract Dreyfus Rd., $163,800
• Candace Todd to Larry and Wanda Todd, Lot 1-A Plat 29/121 $100,000
• Rebecca and Virgil McGee Jr. to Rebecca and Virgil McGee Jr., Lot 5 South Madison Acres, with love affections
• Lawrence Newman (trustee of the Lawrence K. Newman Revocable Living trust) to Lawrence K. Newman (trustee of the Hazel Newman Supplemental Needs Trust), Lot 46 Crossings Subdivision, in fee simple
• Darlene Steel to Robert and Carol Kdobocz, Lot 21 Boones Trace, $32,000
• Elizabeth Ketron to Timothy Rau, Lot 3 Richmond Investment Company Addition, $82,500
• Nellie and Tyler Goodin to Luther and Lisa Edwards, Lot A Plat 29/138, settlement
• Ole Man Farm LLC to Connie and Christopher Hawkins and Morgan and Anthony Austin Jr., Tract 3 Plat 29/98, $80,600
