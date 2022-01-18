Jan. 10
• Indigo Run, Inc. to Dennis Christopher Gilbert, lot 281 Indigo Run Subdivision, $43,000
• Wade Coyle and Martha Frances Coyle to The Brian E. Charles Living Trust by Brian E. Charles, Trustee, tract U.S. 25 (a certain tract of land located on the east side of Lexington Road and south of Bel Air Subdivision), $230,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to A and R Contractors, LLC, lot 82 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes, $40,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to A and R Contractors, LLC, lot 80 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes, $40,000
• Tommy Cope Properties, LLC to Tanya Burkel, lot 25 Plat 29/357 $284,900
• Ramona Mahaffey to Brandon Allen Brewer and Michelle Brewer, lot 4 Redbud Acres, $180,000
• Melissa Wallace and Tony Randall Wallace to Lucas Julian, two adjoining tracts on Brushy Fork of Silver Creek, Tract 1: in the area of Flat Gap or Haiti Road; Tract 2: adjoining tract 1
• J.T. Barrett Land Holdings, LLC to Linville Rentals, LLC, lot 8 Patrons of Housing Subdivision, 101 Logston Heights), $96,000
• Harry Revel and Mary A. Revel to Longshaw Plumbing, LLC, lot 1 plat 18/8 (110 Lower Hines Creek Road), $169,000
Jan. 11
• Richmond Development Company, LLC to WW Investments, LLC, lots 81 and 82 Ashpark Subdivision, $106,000
• Richmond Development Company, LLC to Saleem Habash, lot 31 Ashpark Subdivision, $53,000
• Richmond Development Company, LLC to ICE Investments, LLLP, lots 59, 60, 71, 72, 74 and 84 Ashpark Subdivision, $318,000
• Richmond Development Company, LLC to Heyers Quality Lawn Care and Construction, lot 65 Ashpark Subdivision, $53,000
• Richmond Development Company, LLC to Doll Properties, LLC, lots 61 – 63, 67 – 68 Ashpark Subdivision, $265,000
• Richmond Development Company, LLC to Extreme Properties, LLC, lot 66 Ashpark Subdivision, $53,000
• Richmond Development Company, LLC to Doll Properties, LLC, lots 157 – 160 Ashpark Subdivision, $152,000
• Tebland Company, LLC to Foxglove Apartments, LLC property in the area of the right of way of the White Hall access road to White Hall Manor Subdivision, $1,100,000
• Paul Griffin to Curtis Johnson and Kristeena Johnson, lot 15 Richmond Investment Company (1030 East Main Street), $12,000
• Donna Jolene Lott to Kyle Andrew Lott, Tracts I and II Plat 26/227 (Tract I and II of the Boundary Retractment Plat for Betty Lynn Huffman and David Horn), $1.00
• Brian Pingleton and Jennifer Pingleton to James Keir Abercrombie, Jr., and Linda G. Abercrombie, lot 5 Battlefield Estates Subdivision (109 General Nelson Drive), $412,000
• The Robert G. Taylor, Sr., and Carol Parks Taylor Revocable Trust to Alan Joseph Quentin Chandler, lot 2 Wandaland Subdivision (117/119 Leimaur Drive), $165,000
• RMW Development, LLC to Justin Watkins and Katelyn Watkins, lot 89 Stoney Creek Subdivision (557 Sapphire Drive), $27,500
• Margaret Vivian Madden to Roger Thomas Rentals, LLC, a certain tract, or parcel of land on Glyndon Avenue, $100,000
• Rollins K. Rhodus and Betty J. Rhodus to Rebecca H. Proudfoot, lot 24 Battlefield Place (178 Cleburne), $276,000
• Linda S. Parke to Linda S. Parke, Daniel B. Parke and Ashley B. Jones, Tract A Plat 30/29 (Being all of Tract A of the Boundary Survey – minor plat of Stephen Parke and Linda S. Parke property on Walker Parke Road), for and in consideration of the love and affection the First Party, Linda S. Parke has for the Second Party Daniel B. Parke and Ashley B. Jones, who are her children
• Louzena Stewart (f/k/a Louzena Davis) to Brandon Sallee and Jamie L. Sallee, lot 20 Valley Green Subdivision, $260,000
