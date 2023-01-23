Madison County Property Transfers: January 10 - 11. 2023

Jan. 10
• Brandon N. Fritz, member for Fritz Investments, LLC to Carlin Earl Champ, Michaela Rose Champ and Patric D. Haddix, 220 Brittany Circle, Richmond, $215,000
• Josten Dakota Folmar to Kipnegetich Kirui and Jasmael Cherotich, 225 Amaryllis Drive, Richmond, $250,000
• Emmitt L. Igo and Edna K. Igo to Carlos D. Igo and Rachel Igo, 141 Short Street, Richmond, for and in consideration of the love and affection the grantor has for their son and daughter – in-law, the grantees
• Richard Clay Green and Marshia K. Greene, Jonathan David Green, Gladys Beck Green, and Rebecca Sue Tucker to James Carl Green, tract Madison County, $1.00 and love and affection between siblings
• Mitchell Thomas Kiser and Danielle Kiser to Raymond P. Duncan and Jennifer L. Duncan, 516 Upper Hines Creek Road, Richmond, $555,000
• Timothy J. Nelson and Julie B. Nelson to Ivan Fredrick McMurty and Sarah Anne McMurty, 2040 Hidden Falls Trail, $699,500
• Jacob Curtis Kobza to Reuben Carlisle Rawlings Watson and Emily Dawn Watson, 204 Norwood Drive, Richmond, $157,500
• Susan Danner and Craig Danner to Cherisan Davis, lot 6 Green Meadows Subdivision, Block 1, $241,500
• Courtney Smith and Kristi McAllister, as Co-Administrators of the Estate of J. Susan Smith to Rebecca Dawn Helfinstine, 686 Cottonwood Drive, $168,500
• Anthony Michael Smith and Sadie Marie Smith to Cynthia Ford, Donald Taylor and Freida Gross, lot 178 – 1 Dixie Park Subdivision, Berea, $179,000
• Robert J. Cottrell, III to Joshua H. Coyle, Anna M. Coyle and Bobby Coyle, 110 Washington Drive, Richmond, $149,500
Allison Renae Noland and William Nicholas Noland to Ridgeline Premiere Properties, LLC, lot 80 Lower South Pointe Phase I, $324,000
• Boone Square Shopping Center, LLC to Abe Haak and Elizabeth Ann Elert, parcel A plat 30/285, $6,500
• Jordan D. Bellamy and Sheri Bellamy to Jamie L. Hull, Donald R. Hull and Franklin Edward Jezek, 137 Bryson Way, Richmond, $326,900
• Virginia Rose Foster to Alvin Wayne Foster, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of $1.00 and for the love and affection of a parent to child
• Buy Lexington Houses, LLC to Switzer Investments, 218 Whirl-A-Way, Richmond, $175,000
• Joy A. Stevens to James Darwin Wilson and Nicole Leigh Wilson, tract plat 18/398, $185,000
• Shiloh Cove Properties, LLC to LP Construction, LLC, lot 4 Shiloh Cove Subdivision, Phase I, $32,000
Jan. 11
• Amy Maupin Harris to James Douglas Harris, II to Rebekah Terry and Mark D. Terry, 2786 Old U.S. 25 North, Berea, $570,000
• Joe D. Kerr, III and Angela R. Kerr Jennifer Graham, 236 Miller Drive, Richmond, $215,000
• Dustin Kelley and Sidney Marie Kelley to David M. Kelley, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of the love and affection
• Taylor R. Davis and Beth Davis to Joshua Maynard and Laura Maynard, lot 62 Double D. Meadows, Phase III, $229,000
• Carolyn M. Fish to William M. Reichert and Sharon Reichert, 315 Riva Ridge Road Richmond, $285,000
• Indigo Run, Inc to Broaddus Homes, LLC, lot 4 Berkley Hall, Phase 3, $50,000
• Rebecca E. Helton, Trustee of the Rebecca E. Helton Trust and Rebecca E. Helton, Trustee of the C. Robert Helton Trust to Rebecca E. Helton, Trustee of the Helton Family Trust, 439 Crooksville Road; 489 Crooksville Road; Parcel 3 Crooksville Road; 1900 Berea Road, for the purpose and in compliance with the Order of the Madison County Court
• Madison Properties, LLC to RCK Investments, LLC, lot A 1 plat 26/70, $2,100,000
• Virginia Haley, through her Attorney-In-Fact, Betty Kotila to Betty Kotila, lot 17 Mockingbird Hill – South, for and in consideration of 1% ownership, being $179.00
• Bessie Sizemore (a/k/a Bessie Ellen Sizemore) to John Walker Biggs, tract Madison County, the Grantor, for no monetary consideration but as a gift from a parent to her grandchild
• Bessie Sizemore (a/k/a Bessie E. Sizemore) to Johnella Sizemore Marcum, tract Madison County, the Grantor, for no consideration but as a gift from parent to child
• Mark Alcorn (a/k/a Mark S. Alcorn) and Jocie Alcorn to Tyler Alcorn, tracts Madison County, the Grantor, for no monetary consideration but rather as a gift from parents to a child
• Chester E. Powell and Helen Faye Powell to G.T. Construction, tract Madison County, $185,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.